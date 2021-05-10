Insights on the Engine Oils Global Market - Historical Data for 2009 to 2019 and Forecasts to 2024

Dublin, May 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Engine Oils Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This study examines the global market for engine oils. Markets covered include:

Light-duty vehicles

Medium- and heavy-duty vehicles

Transportation equipment (e.g., marine, railroad, aerospace)

Off-highway equipment (e.g., construction machinery, agricultural machinery)

Motorcycles

Other markets (e.g., manufacturing, oil and gas production, power generation)

Historical data for 2009, 2014, and 2019, and forecasts for 2024 and are provided for engine oil demand by the market for six regions and 24 individual countries.

Tabular details may not add to totals due to independent rounding, and ratios may be rounded for clarity.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

2. About This Report

Report Details

Study Scope & Product Description

Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic

3. Overview

Historical Market Trends

Demand by Region

Demand by Market

Light Vehicles

Medium & Heavy Motor Vehicles

Transportation Equipment

Off-Highway Equipment

Motorcycles

Other Markets

Pricing Trends

Market Share

4. North America

North America: Demand by Country

North America: Demand by Market

United States

Mexico

Canada

5. Central & South America

Central & South America: Demand by Country

Central & South America: Demand by Market

Brazil

Other Central & South America

6. Western Europe

Western Europe: Demand by Country

Western Europe: Demand by Market

Germany

Italy

France

United Kingdom

Spain

Other Western Europe

7. Eastern Europe

Eastern Europe: Demand by Country

Eastern Europe: Demand by Market

Russia

Poland

Other Eastern Europe

8. Asia/Pacific

Asia/Pacific: Demand by Country

Asia/Pacific: Demand by Market

China

India

Japan

Indonesia

South Korea

Thailand

Australia

Taiwan

Other Asia/Pacific

9. Africa/Mideast

Africa/Mideast: Demand by Country

Africa/Mideast: Demand by Market

Saudi Arabia

Egypt

Iran

Turkey

Nigeria

Other Africa/Mideast

10. Appendix

Scope

Definitions

Methodology

Study-Specific Methodology

Sources

Associations & Agencies

Related Studies & Reports

Country Lists by Region

Macroeconomic Assumptions

Economic Environment

Demographic Trends

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/q4e7f7