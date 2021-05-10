$81 Billion Worldwide Musculoskeletal Disorders Drugs Industry to 2030 - Featuring Pfizer, Abbott Laboratories and Daiichi Sankyo Among Others

Dublin, May 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Musculoskeletal Disorders Drugs Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Impact and Recovery to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report provides strategists, marketers and senior management with the critical information they need to assess the global musculoskeletal disorders drugs market as it emerges from the COVID-19 shut down.

The global musculoskeletal disorders drugs market is expected to grow from $81.08 billion in 2020 to $85.6 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.6%. The growth is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $100.76 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 4%.



Where is the largest and fastest growing market for the musculoskeletal disorders drugs? How does the market relate to the overall economy, demography and other similar markets? What forces will shape the market going forward? The Musculoskeletal Disorders Drugs market global report answers all these questions and many more.



The report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market's historic and forecast market growth by geography. It places the market within the context of the wider musculoskeletal disorders drugs market, and compares it with other markets.

The market characteristics section of the report defines and explains the market.

The market size section gives the market size ($b) covering both the historic growth of the market, the impact of the COVID-19 virus and forecasting its recovery.

Market segmentations break down market into sub markets.

The regional and country breakdowns section gives an analysis of the market in each geography and the size of the market by geography and compares their historic and forecast growth. It covers the impact and recovery trajectory of COVID-19 for all regions, key developed countries and major emerging markets.

Competitive landscape gives a description of the competitive nature of the market, market shares, and a description of the leading companies. Key financial deals which have shaped the market in recent years are identified.

The trends and strategies section analyses the shape of the market as it emerges from the crisis and suggests how companies can grow as the market recovers.

The musculoskeletal disorders drugs market section of the report gives context. It compares the musculoskeletal disorders drugs market with other segments of the pharmaceutical drugs market by size and growth, historic and forecast. It analyses GDP proportion, expenditure per capita, musculoskeletal disorders drugs indicators comparison.

Major companies in the musculoskeletal disorders drugs market include F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd; GlaxosmithKline Plc; Pfizer Inc; Abbott Laboratories Inc and Daiichi Sankyo Company.



The musculoskeletal disorders drugs market consists of sales of musculoskeletal disorders drugs and related services by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that produce musculoskeletal disorders drugs to treat musculoskeletal disorders such as arthritis, osteoporosis, osteomalacia, and other disorders. This industry includes establishments that produce drugs to treat rheumatoid arthritis, muscle relaxants to reduce muscle pain, and other drugs used in treating osteoarthritis, analgesics drugs, immunosuppressive. Some of the major drugs in the market include Piroxicam Glaxo, Dolonex, Felden, and Piroxicam Pfizer. The musculoskeletal disorders drugs market is segmented into drugs for rheumatoid arthritis; muscle relaxants; and other musculoskeletal disorders drugs.



North America was the largest region in the global musculoskeletal disorders drugs market, accounting for 53% of the market in 2020. Asia Pacific was the second largest region accounting for 28% of the global musculoskeletal disorders drugs market. Africa was the smallest region in the global musculoskeletal disorders drugs market.



Going forward, the market for muscle relaxants is expected to increase with the rise in combination therapy. Combination therapy involves use of more than one medication or drug to treat a disease. These combinational therapies reduce the frequency of drug administration. For instance, in May 2019, Galt Pharmaceuticals has submitted a Supplemental Abbreviated New Drug Application to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for Orphengesic Forte an oral formulation of aspirin, caffeine, and orphenadrine for the treatment of pain caused due to musculoskeletal disorders.



Regulatory changes are likely to lead to increased costs relating to new product development and service offerings to clients. These changes are related to data protection such as the European Union's General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), changes to drug approval procedures and other regulatory changes. For instance, according to a report by Ernst and Young in 2018, Fortune 500 companies are spending $7.8 billion to comply with GDPR regulations. The GDPR regulation is a EU law on data protection and privacy of individuals residing the European Union and the European Economic Area (EEA). It also regulates data anonymization thus maintaining integrity of data dealing with patients and other clinical trial studies. The potential loss of revenue due to delays in product release and additional costs incurred due to stringent approval processes puts strain to investments relating to new product development, thereby affecting the growth of the musculoskeletal disorders drugs market.



The aging population profile of most countries contributed to the growth of the musculoskeletal disorders drugs market. The increase in patient pool due to rising geriatric population globally, contributed significantly to the growth of the market during the historic period. According to the Population Reference Bureau, the share of population over the age of 65 in the global population increased from 8% in 2015 to 9% in 2019. The global population aged 65 years or over was 703 million in 2019. This rise in the geriatric population increased the demand for medical care and drove the healthcare expenditure. This has led to increased demand for pharmaceuticals products, significantly impacting market growth during this period.



