Sleep Tech Devices Market Trends 2021 | North America, Europe, & APAC Industry Forecasts 2027: Graphical Research

Pune, India, May 10, 2021



The global sleep tech devices market size is predicted to show tremendous growth during the forecast period owing to the growing need among consumers to have better sleep and overcome various illnesses.

With the kind of hectic lifestyle people have today, it has become quite difficult to get in adequate hours of sleep which results in different health problems like insomnia, sleep apnea, anxiety, depression, and many others. This has prompted many companies involved in this industry to heavily invest and engage in R&D activities to introduce various equipment that will help improve a person’s sleep quality.

Some of the trends that will play a vital role in increasing the global share of sleep tech devices industry are listed below:



Non-wearable sleep tech devices to grow in use in North America:

Sleep tech devices market in North America is expected to touch $17 billion by the end of 2027. There are different wearable and non-wearable devices in this industry like smart watches, monitors, beds, head belts and many others. Out of these, the non-wearable devices segment will experience strong demand among end-users during the forecast period of 2021-2027.

Mattresses, glow lights and sleep pads are equipped with advanced technologies which has improved the performances of these devices. These technologies will help track the overall improvement in a person’s sleep and may even send alerts to the user if there are any inadequacies in fulfilling the total number of hours of sleep.

American women will increasingly use sleep tech devices:

Sleep tech devices industry has another important segment to cater to, which is gender. While both the male and female genders use sleep tech devices, it is being predicted that women will be the largest consumers of these devices during the forecast timeline. One of the major reasons for this is increase in the number of pregnant women who usually suffer from insomnia which increases the demand for these tools to help them and their babies get better sleep.

Increase in obstructive sleep apnea cases in North America:

Based on application, the market is divided into insomnia, obstructive sleep apnea and narcolepsy, among others. Out of these, the devices will find increased use in people suffering from obstructive sleep apnea. This sleep disorder creates problems in a patient’s breathing patterns which can result in severe health issues like heart disorders, hypertension and depression.

Hospitals are largest consumers of sleep tech devices in Europe:

Europe sleep tech devices market will experience substantial growth during 2021-2027. This industry will cross $10 billion by the end of the forecast timeline, according to market reports. There are different distribution channels that extensively use these devices to treat sleep deprived patients. Some of these are direct-to-consumer, specialty clinics and hospitals.

When compared to the demand for these devices in other segments, it was found that hospitals will be the largest consumers of sleep tech equipment during the mentioned forecast timeline. The overall medical infrastructure and facilities available in Europe are quite advanced in nature and high-quality patient care is given the topmost priority. The healthcare professionals are highly trained which prompts majority of the patients to get admitted in hospitals to receive proper treatment and care.

France as a strong market for sleep tech products:

After analyzing the demand for sleep tech devices in countries like the UK, Germany, Spain, France and the Netherlands, it is being reported that France will showcase promising growth in demand for sleep tech devices. France is experiencing a worrying rise in the number of sleep disorders among its population.

Sleep disorders like insomnia, hypersomnia and obstructive sleep apnea are rapidly increasing among the younger generation. These disorders can even result in some serious health complications like type 2 diabetes. This has led to increased awareness about the importance of high-quality sleep among people, prompting them to buy these devices to enhance their sleep quality.

Rise in elderly population across Asia Pacific region:

Asia Pacific sleep tech devices market size will exceed $8 billion by the year 2027, according to the current market scenario. The geriatric population in the region is on the rise because this section suffers from sleep deprivation and this is why sleep disorders are so common among them. A number of factors can lead to sleep disorders among old people like natural changes in the body, alcohol consumption and consuming certain health supplements to increase immunity.

This increases the demand for sleep tech devices in the region. Wearable devices are the most popularly demanded by this population as they help the elderly people keep a check on their sleep patterns and overall quality of sleep while they are on the go.

Robust direct-to-consumer sales in Asia Pacific:

Direct-to-consumer segment will hold a notable share in Asia Pacific industry. The awareness among consumers about the importance of good sleep and its associated benefits have prompted them to make certain lifestyle changes and even take the help of technology for this purpose.

This is why there are so many technologically advanced sleep-aid devices available in the market through various online platforms. Today, these platforms provide heavy discounts on different sleep wearables which encourage consumers to buy them.





