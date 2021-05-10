Sukin, Australia’s Most Beloved Natural Skincare Brand, Launches Purely Ageless, an Age-Defying Skincare Line

SAN FRANCISCO NORTH BAY, Calif., May 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Sukin, a leader in skincare in the Natural channel in Australia, announced the launch of its newest facial skincare product range, the Purely Ageless line. The range harnesses powerful natural active ingredients such as Pure Ribose, Paracress Extract, Crambe Oil, White Hibiscus & Baobab, coupled with the latest research and technologies to help increase hydration, reduce wrinkles, as well as firm and smooth the skin.



“We cannot wait for US consumers to try these new Sukin products. The Purely Ageless range is designed to be used by everyone and is the pinnacle of natural, native Australian ingredients focused on anti-aging,” said Callie Edblom, Sukin Assistant Brand Manager. “In just 14 days, 78% of women who tried the range experienced an improvement in the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles. I have incorporated this range into my regimen and can definitely feel the combination of Pure Ribose, Acai and Goji Berry working with Shea Butter and Macadamia Oil to tighten my skin, giving me a more youthful look.”

The new line, ranging in price from $11.99-$19.99, includes:

Hydrating Elixir - A natural elixir, rich in Crambe Oil, Vitamin E and Paracress Extract that will deliver immediate hydration and reduce the appearance of wrinkles by up to 50%.

- A natural elixir, rich in Crambe Oil, Vitamin E and Paracress Extract that will deliver immediate hydration and reduce the appearance of wrinkles by up to 50%. Intensive Firming Serum - A light gel-cream, rich in natural actives, will target fine lines to firm, refine and leave skin feeling smooth.

- A light gel-cream, rich in natural actives, will target fine lines to firm, refine and leave skin feeling smooth. Rejuvenating Day Cream - Infused with White Hibiscus and Baobab to naturally plump, firm and hydrate skin. Cocoa Butter, Goji Berry and Vitamin E soften and soothe dry skin, leaving skin smoother and rejuvenated.

- Infused with White Hibiscus and Baobab to naturally plump, firm and hydrate skin. Cocoa Butter, Goji Berry and Vitamin E soften and soothe dry skin, leaving skin smoother and rejuvenated. Restorative Night Cream - Infused with Macadamia Oil and Cocoa Butter for rich hydration and added White Hibiscus and Baobab to naturally plump, improve skin elasticity and fight the signs of ageing.

- Infused with Macadamia Oil and Cocoa Butter for rich hydration and added White Hibiscus and Baobab to naturally plump, improve skin elasticity and fight the signs of ageing. Reviving Eye Cream – Green Coffee works to reduce the appearance of dark circles, while Pure Ribose, Rosehip Oil & Sunflower Oil work to reduce the appearance of wrinkles and fine lines.

– Green Coffee works to reduce the appearance of dark circles, while Pure Ribose, Rosehip Oil & Sunflower Oil work to reduce the appearance of wrinkles and fine lines. Firming Mist Toner - Our alcohol-free Firming Mist Toner contains an antioxidant-rich blend of Pure Ribose, Acai & Goji Berry Extract to help hydrate & firm the skin for a visibly smoother and toned appearance.

- Our alcohol-free Firming Mist Toner contains an antioxidant-rich blend of Pure Ribose, Acai & Goji Berry Extract to help hydrate & firm the skin for a visibly smoother and toned appearance. Micro-Exfoliating Cleanser - Formulated to gently exfoliate and cleanse skin with innovative natural ingredient, the Australian Lime Pearl which contains naturally occurring AHAs, and a blend of Crambe Oil & Vitamin E for hydrated skin with an even complexion.



Th Purely Ageless line is the next evolution of natural skincare, bridging the gap between a product that is natural, environmentally conscious, accessible; and a product that is clinically proven to deliver results. For optimal results, use the complete Purely Ageless regimen. The Purely Ageless line is available now on www.SukinNaturals.com and Target.com, as well as in Target stores this July.

ABOUT SUKIN

Since its inception in 2007, Sukin has provided natural and effective products that are good for you, your wallet, and the environment. Vegan, cruelty-free, carbon-neutral, grey water safe, and made with recyclable packaging, Sukin was one of the first to say ‘No’ to artificial additives and harsh ingredients that can cause harm to people and the environment. Sukin is available nationwide in the US at select retail stores including Target, Sprouts, Amazon, iHerb, Thrive Market, and SukinNaturals.com.

ABOUT BWX

BWX is a global, natural beauty company with a portfolio of leading natural brands in Australia, USA, Canada, UK, China, and select other international markets. Founded and headquartered in Australia, BWX’s expertise is in innovation, product development, manufacturing and marketing natural products. BWX’s family of natural brands provides consumers with a natural choice for personal care without compromising on performance. BWX inspires the advancement of plant and mineral-based science without causing unnecessary harm to the planet. It also says NO to testing its products on animals and believes in giving. The company is actively involved in giving back to causes relating to the environment, social responsibility and empowering women.

