Relay Therapeutics Strengthens Computational Leadership Team with Addition of Patrick Riley, Ph.D.

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., May 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: RLAY), a clinical-stage precision medicine company transforming the drug discovery process by combining leading edge computational and experimental technologies, today announced the appointment of Patrick Riley, Ph.D., as senior vice president of artificial intelligence. Dr. Riley is an industry expert in artificial intelligence and machine learning, bringing 15 years of experience from Google and extensive knowledge in applying these technologies to drug discovery. Dr. Riley will lead a computational team and report to group head, Pat Walters.



“We are excited to welcome Patrick to our computational organization at Relay Therapeutics,” said Sanjiv Patel, M.D., president and chief executive officer of Relay Therapeutics. “We’re constantly seeking new ways to augment our capabilities and push the boundaries of what’s possible in drug discovery, most recently with the acquisition of ZebiAI and now, with the addition of Patrick. All our recent activities on the computational front will help further our expertise in machine learning to help us continue finding novel medicines against intractable targets.”

Dr. Riley has over a decade of data science and machine learning experience from Google, initially in web search and user behavior analysis, and later as a principal engineer and senior researcher on the Google Accelerated Science team. There he collaborated with external scientists to apply Google’s knowledge and experience in machine learning to important scientific problems. Dr. Riley has authored multiple publications on machine learning applications in quantum chemistry, protein design, materials science and nuclear fusion, including foundational work on graph neural networks and their application to DNA encoded small molecule library screening. He holds a Ph.D., M.S., and B.S. in computer science from Carnegie Mellon University.

“I’m thrilled to join Relay Therapeutics and work alongside Pat and some of the best computational talent in the industry. The application of artificial intelligence for drug discovery has incredible potential to transform the way new therapies are developed and I’m honored to be a part of a company that is at the forefront of this innovation,” said Dr. Riley.

About Relay Therapeutics



Relay Therapeutics (Nasdaq: RLAY) is a clinical-stage precision medicines company transforming the drug discovery process with the goal of bringing life-changing therapies to patients. Relay Therapeutics is the first of a new breed of biotech created at the intersection of disparate technologies. The company’s Dynamo™ platform integrates an array of leading-edge computational and experimental approaches to effectively drug protein targets that have previously been intractable. The initial focus is on enhancing small molecule therapeutic discovery in targeted oncology and genetic disease. For more information, please visit www.relaytx.com or follow us on Twitter.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended, including, without limitation, implied and express statements regarding Relay Therapeutics’ strategy, business plans and focus; expectations regarding the augmentation of Relay Therapeutics’ capabilities; the benefit of Relay Therapeutics’ activities in the computational field on its drug discovery capabilities; the potential strategic benefits of the acquisition of ZebiAI; the expected impact and contribution of Relay Therapeutics’ executives to its business and the potential of machine learning as applied to drug discovery and Relay Therapeutics’ position as being at the forefront of this field. The words "may," "might," "will," "could," "would," "should," "expect," "plan," "anticipate," "intend," "believe," "expect," "estimate," "seek," "predict," "future," "project," "potential," "continue," "target" and similar words or expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words.

Any forward-looking statements in this press release are based on management's current expectations and beliefs and are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and important factors that may cause actual events or results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by any forward-looking statements contained in this press release, including, without limitation, risks associated with: the impact of COVID-19 on countries or regions in which we have operations or do business, as well as on the timing and anticipated results of our clinical trials, strategy and future operations; the delay of any current or planned clinical trials or the development of Relay Therapeutics’ drug candidates; the risk that the results of our clinical trials may not be predictive of future results in connection with future clinical trials; Relay Therapeutics’ ability to successfully demonstrate the safety and efficacy of its drug candidates; the timing and outcome of Relay Therapeutics’ planned interactions with regulatory authorities; and obtaining, maintaining and protecting its intellectual property. These and other risks and uncertainties are described in greater detail in the section entitled "Risk Factors" in Relay Therapeutics’ Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020, as well as any subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. In addition, any forward-looking statements represent Relay Therapeutics' views only as of today and should not be relied upon as representing its views as of any subsequent date. Relay Therapeutics explicitly disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements. No representations or warranties (expressed or implied) are made about the accuracy of any such forward-looking statements.

Contact:

Pete Rahmer

Senior Vice President, Corporate Affairs and Investor Relations

617-322-0715

prahmer@relaytx.com

Media:

Dan Budwick

1AB

973-271-6085

dan@1abmedia.com