GBT is Researching an HF Antenna System for its Long-Range Radio Prototype

SAN DIEGO, May 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GBT Technologies Inc. ( OTC PINK: GTCH ) ("GBT” or the “Company”), defined an HF antenna system for its long range radio prototype design. Designing HF systems requires determination and specification of the transceiver devices to achieve a reliable and high quality of communication especially in adverse terrain areas. The quality of transmissions will be characterized by few major factors including frequency, signal strength, propagation disturbances, noise and jamming considerations. Ionospheric RF waves propagation such as solar-cycle, daily and seasonal variations have a direct impact on the operating conditions. These elements need to be considered in the development of an HF antenna requirements.

GBT is now working to determine the optimal specification for a suitable antenna system to provide its Infinia long-range radio a consistent, reliable communication at all times. An antenna frequency response is characterized in terms of effective aperture and gain and is important for reliable point-to-point (P2P) communication. These variants and others will be ascertained for choosing an effective monopole antenna for the system. The base and repeater units will be assessed separately for an optimal antenna system to support a reliable communication throughout the day, year and seasons. The Infinia radio data and voice communication system is targeted for an ultra-long range and the antenna system is a key factor. GBT will evaluate antenna types and their characteristics to achieve best results for around the globe communication. The technology is targeting a wide range of possible applications among them are remote areas health services, emergency response, modern internet services, military, and maritime communication.

"Choosing the correct antenna system is crucial for RF technology and can make a whole world of difference when it comes to the system’s overall performance and reception. It effects the communication’s reliability and quality. We are investing vast efforts in our Infinia antenna system to choose an optimal solution, enabling a long distance, reliable data and voice communication. The antenna system is targeted to operate in challenging weather and terrain conditions. It is well known that RF communication is significantly affected by weather conditions, ionosphere conditions and terrain and using an efficient antenna technology is a crucial to enable reliable and steady communication at all times. Infinia long range radio is aiming for a wide variety of essential applications among them are remote location telemedicine, emergency response and military purposes and therefore must be a dependent, fail-safe communication system. The fact that the system enables audio and data communication we believe enables a wide variety of possibilities for health, scientific, civil and military applications. An efficient antenna system is one of the most important system’s components and plays a key role in its overall performance. We are going to research for the most suitable antenna system to achieve optimal, high performance and reliable operation," stated Danny Rittman, GBT’s CTO.

There is no guarantee that the Company will be successful in researching, developing or implementing this system. To successfully implement this concept, the Company will need to raise adequate capital to support its research and, if successfully researched, developed, and granted regulatory approval, the Company would need to enter a strategic relationship with a third party that has experience in manufacturing, selling, and distributing this product. There is no guarantee that the Company will be successful in any or all of these critical steps.

