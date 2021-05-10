Probate and Conservatorship Attorney Lisa MacCarley to Appear in BBC Select Documentary “The Battle for Britney” on May 11, 2021

LOS ANGELES, May 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Probate and Conservatorship Attorney Lisa MacCarley, a fervent supporter of the #FreeBritney movement, announced she will be featured in the upcoming BBC Select documentary “The Battle for Britney: Fans, Cash and a Conservatorship” which will air on Tuesday, May 11, 2021. In the 60-minute documentary by BAFTA award-winning journalist Mobeen Azhar, Ms. MacCarley answers questions about the troubling manner in which Ms. Spears’ conservatorship was first established.



Lisa MacCarley has been an active proponent of reforming the Conservatorship and Guardianship courts. In early 2020, she founded the non-profit “Bettys’ Hope” to bring attention to deficiencies in our nation’s conservatorship and guardianship courts. When fully effectuated, Bettys’ Hope will provide a system of training and supervising attorneys representing persons facing and in conservatorship, similar to the Public Defender’s office for criminal defendants but staffed by attorneys who have expertise in representing adults alleged to be incapacitated.

“The inspiration for Bettys’ Hope came from my involvement with two families, both with loved ones named ‘Betty,’” states Ms. MacCarley. “Each family experienced needless trauma, exploitation and abuse due to the present, court-appointed lawyer system. Currently, court-appointed lawyers do not receive any meaningful training or supervision and yet the local Probate Courts have come to rely, almost exclusively, upon ‘reports’ and recommendations by these lawyers. The system is clearly broken, as evidenced by movies such as Netflix’s ‘I Care A Lot,’ and the chilling episode of ‘Dirty Money’ featuring Guardians, but no one is looking at the lack of training, supervision and accountability of the “lawyers” who are selected by the bench officers for these important roles.”

In addition to the BBC documentary, Attorney MacCarley was also recently interviewed for the podcast “Toxic: The Britney Spears Story,” which will air on Stitcher, a subsidiary of NPR, this summer. In their podcast “Britney’s Gram,” journalists Tess Barker and Barbara Gray discuss Britney’s controversial conservatorship and uncover disturbing truths about our legal system.

“In ‘Toxic: The Britney Spears Story,’” says Ms. MacCarley, “I talk about policies and practices used in the Los Angeles County probate courts which are inconsistent with the Rule of Law as set forth by California State legislators. These practices and policies, such as having a court-appointed lawyer render an opinion about their own client’s capacity to hire counsel, absolutely result in injustice.

“As a probate and conservatorship attorney for over 25 years, I have seen injustices result from the failure to abide by the law. Failure to abide by the law, coupled with a staggering lack of empathy and understanding, often results in financial and psychological harm. I am hoping to bring attention to the fact that our nation’s conservatorship and guardianship courts must be more strenuously trained and supervised. Our elders and other persons facing conservatorship deserve much better representation than what is presently be offered.”

“The Battle for Britney: Fans, Cash and a Conservatorship” will air on May 11, 2021 on BBC Select, which can be accessed through Apple TV or Amazon Prime Video.

For more information on Bettys’ Hope, go to: www.BettysHope.com or you can read more on Facebook at: BettysHope.

