English Danish

Nasdaq Copenhagen

London Stock Exchange

Other partners

Date 10 May 2021

Implementation of capital reduction

As advised in the company announcement of 3 March 2021 “Minutes of the annual general meeting on 3 March 2021”, it was decided at the bank´s annual general meeting to reduce the bank´s share capital by nom. DKK 160,600 by cancellation of 160,600 own shares.

The deadline of the statutory notice to the bank’s creditors has expired with no claims being reported, and final registration of the capital reduction has been made with the Danish Business Authority.

Following the capital reduction, Ringkjøbing Landbobank A/S´ nominal share capital is DKK 29,067,721 in 29,067,721 shares. The total maximum number of voting rights is 29,067,721.





Kind regards

Ringkjøbing Landbobank

John Fisker

CEO

Attachment