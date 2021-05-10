RadNet Reports First Quarter Financial Results, Including Record First Quarter Revenue, Adjusted EBITDA(1) and Net Income, and Revises Upwards 2021 Financial Guidance Ranges

Revenue increased 12.0% to $315.3 million in the first quarter of 2021 from $281.6 million in the first quarter of 2020

Adjusted EBITDA (1) increased 123.4% to $45.5 million in the first quarter of 2021 from $20.4 million in the first quarter of 2020; Adjusting for $6.2 million of grants received under the CARES Act Provider Relief Fund during the quarter, Adjusted EBITDA (1) was $39.3 million during the first quarter of 2021 (an increase of 92.8% from the first quarter of 2020)

increased 123.4% to $45.5 million in the first quarter of 2021 from $20.4 million in the first quarter of 2020; Adjusting for $6.2 million of grants received under the CARES Act Provider Relief Fund during the quarter, Adjusted EBITDA was $39.3 million during the first quarter of 2021 (an increase of 92.8% from the first quarter of 2020) Diluted Net Income per share was $0.18 in the first quarter of 2021 as compared with diluted net loss per share of $(0.33) from the prior year’s first quarter; Adjusting for extraordinary items impacting Net Income in the quarter, including grants under the Cares Act, the financial impact of our cash flow hedge and one-time COVID-19-related retention bonuses paid to team members and physicians, diluted Adjusted Earnings Per Share (3) was $0.04 during the first quarter of 2021

was $0.04 during the first quarter of 2021 Aggregate procedural volumes increased 8.4%; Same-center procedural volumes increased 5.0% compared to the first quarter of 2020

Subsequent to quarter end, RadNet received FDA clearance for its DeepHealth AI mammography triage software and completed a refinancing transaction of its senior credit facilities

RadNet revises full-year 2021 guidance levels to increase Revenue, Adjusted EBITDA(1) and Free Cash Flow ranges

LOS ANGELES, May 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ: RDNT), a national leader in providing high-quality, cost-effective, fixed-site outpatient diagnostic imaging services through a network of 346 owned and/or operated outpatient imaging centers, today reported financial results for its first quarter of 2021.

Dr. Howard Berger, President and Chief Executive Officer of RadNet, commented, “Despite some disruptive winter weather conditions in February on the east coast, we produced record first quarter results. Our Revenue, Adjusted EBITDA(1) and Net Income performance was stronger than any other first quarter in our company’s history. Revenue increased 12% and Adjusted EBITDA(1) more than doubled from last year’s first quarter. Furthermore, even after adjusting for the impact of a variety of extraordinary items in the quarter such as stimulus money we received, a substantial valuation gain on our interest rate swaps and one-time COVID-19-related retention bonuses paid to team members and physicians, we had record first quarter earnings per share in a quarter that is typically our most challenging seasonal quarter.”

Dr. Berger continued, “Our performance was the result of the combination of cost savings measures that we instituted during the COVID-19 period, certain investments we made (particularly in 3D mammography) and the return to more normalized procedural volumes as the states in which we operate began to loosen COVID-19 restrictions. COVID-19 has also been a catalyst for tuck-in acquisitions. In February and March, we completed ten center acquisitions on the east coast, which we expect to contribute to the performance of the remaining quarters of this year.”

“Given the positive trends we are experiencing in our business and the strong financial performance of the first quarter, we have elected to revise our guidance levels upwards in anticipation of financial results that we project to exceed our original expectations. We have increased 2021 guidance ranges for Revenue, Adjusted EBITDA(1) and Free Cash Flow. We also reduced our Cash Interest Expense guidance range to reflect the lower interest cost from our recently completed refinancing transaction,” added Dr. Berger.

Dr. Berger continued, “On April 19th, we announced that we received FDA clearance for our DeepHealth AI mammography triage software, Saige-QTM, which is a worklist prioritization tool that enables radiologists to more effectively manage their mammography cases with the use of artificial intelligence. The software identifies suspicious screening exams that may need prioritized attention, allowing radiologists to optimize their workflow for efficiency and accuracy. We are at the beginning stages of deploying this technology across our various markets and expect that most of our breast imagers will have the benefit of this AI before year end. We expect RadNet will benefit from productivity enhancements, while providing our patients and payors with more accurate interpretations, fewer unnecessary patient call-backs and the possibility of detecting breast disease one to two years earlier than otherwise possible.”

“Lastly, in April, we completed a successful refinancing transaction of our senior term loan and revolving credit facility. Based upon our current and anticipated future leverage ratio, we anticipate an annual interest cost savings of up to $6 million, and we have secured significantly increased financial and operating flexibility to grow our business and execute our business plan,” added Dr. Berger.

Financial Results

For the first quarter of 2021, RadNet reported Revenue of $315.3 million, Adjusted EBITDA(1) of $45.5 million and Net Income of $9.5 million. Revenue increased $33.8 million (or 12.0%), Adjusted EBITDA(1) increased $25.1 million (or 123.4%) and Net Income increased $25.8 million over the first quarter of 2020. Per share Net Income for the first quarter was $0.18, compared to a per share Net Loss of $(0.33) in the first quarter of 2020, based upon a weighted average number of diluted shares outstanding of 52.8 million shares in 2021 and 50.3 million shares in 2020.

There were a number of extraordinary items impacting the first quarter including $6.2 million of grants received under the CARES Act Provider Relief Fund, $10.0 million net gain related to cash flow hedges and $6.8 million of COVID-19-related retention bonuses paid to team members and physicians. Adjusted to remove the CARES Act stimulus money received, Adjusted EBITDA(1) was $39.3 million during the first quarter of 2021 (an increase of 92.8% from the first quarter of 2020). Adjusting for all of the above extraordinary items, Adjusted Earnings(3) was $2.3 million and diluted Adjusted Earnings Per Share(3) was $0.04 during the first quarter of 2021.

In addition to the extraordinary items mentioned above, affecting Net Income in the first quarter of 2021 were certain non-cash expenses and non-recurring items including: $8.2 million of non-cash employee stock compensation expense resulting from the vesting of certain options and restricted stock; $285,000 of severance paid in connection with headcount reductions related to cost savings initiatives; and $1.1 million of non-cash amortization of deferred financing costs and loan discounts related to financing fees paid as part of our existing credit facilities.

For the first quarter of 2021, as compared to the prior year’s first quarter, MRI volume increased 6.9%, CT volume increased 9.5% and PET/CT volume increased 2.5%. Overall volume, taking into account routine imaging exams, inclusive of x-ray, ultrasound, mammography and other exams, increased 8.4% over the prior year’s first quarter. On a same-center basis, including only those centers which were part of RadNet for both the first quarters of 2021 and 2020, MRI volume increased 2.5%, CT volume increased 4.4% and PET/CT volume increased 2.9%. Overall same-center volume, taking into account routine imaging exams, inclusive of x-ray, ultrasound, mammography and other exams, increased 5.0% over the prior year’s same quarter.

2021 Revised Guidance

RadNet amends its previously announced guidance levels as follows:

Original Guidance Range Revised Guidance Range Total Net Revenue $1,250 million - $1,300 million $1,275 million - $1,325 million Adjusted EBITDA(1) $180 million - $190 million $187 million - $197 million Capital Expenditures(a) $70 million - $75 million $72 million - $77 million Cash Interest Expense $39 million - $44 million $35 million - $40 million Free Cash Flow (b)(2) $60 million - $70 million $70 million - $80 million (a) Net of proceeds from the sale of equipment, imaging centers and joint venture interests, and excludes New Jersey Imaging Network capital expenditures. (b) Defined by the Company as Adjusted EBITDA(1) less Capital Expenditures and Cash Paid for Interest.

Dr. Berger highlighted, “We have increased our guidance ranges for Revenue, Adjusted EBITDA(1) and Free Cash Flow (2). Additionally, with the lower interest cost as a result of our recent refinancing transaction, we have decreased our Cash Interest Expense guidance range.”



Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are expressions of our current beliefs, expectations and assumptions regarding the future of our business, future plans and strategies, projections, and anticipated future conditions, events and trends. Forward-looking statements can generally be identified by words such as: “anticipate,” “intend,” “plan,” “goal,” “seek,” “believe,” “project,” “estimate,” “expect,” “strategy,” “future,” “likely,” “may,” “should,” “will” and similar references to future periods. Forward-looking statements in this press release include, among others, statements we make regarding response to and the expected future impacts of COVID-19, including statements about our anticipated business results, balance sheet and liquidity and our future liquidity, burn rate and our continuing ability to service or refinance our current indebtedness.

Forward-looking statements are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are inherently subject to uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of our control. Our actual results and financial condition may differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. Therefore, you should not place undue reliance on any of these forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause our actual results and financial condition to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements include, among others, the following:

the ongoing impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on our business, suppliers, payors, customers, referral sources, partners, patients and employees, including (i) government’s unprecedented action regarding existing and potential restrictions and/or obligations related to citizen and business activity to contain the virus; (ii) the consequences of an economic downturn resulting from the impacts of COVID-19 and the possibility of a global economic recession; (iii) the impact of the volume of canceled or rescheduled procedures, whether as a result of government action or patient choice; (iv) measures we are taking to respond to the COVID-19 pandemic, including changes to business practices; (v) the impact of government and administrative regulation, guidance and appropriations; (vi) changes in our revenues due to declining patient procedure volumes, changes in payor mix; (vii) potential increased expenses or workforce disruptions related to our employees that could lead to unavailability of key personnel; (viii) workforce disruptions related to our key partners, suppliers, vendors and others we do business with; (ix) the impact of return to work orders in certain states in which we operate; and (x) increased credit and collectability risks;

the availability and terms of capital to fund our business;

our ability to service our indebtedness, make principal and interest payments as those payments become due and remain in compliance with applicable debt covenants, in addition to our ability to refinance such indebtedness on acceptable terms;

changes in general economic conditions nationally and regionally in the markets in which we operate;

the availability and terms of capital to fund the expansion of our business and improvements to our existing facilities;

our ability to maintain our current credit rating and the impact on our funding costs and competitive position if we do not do so;

volatility in interest and exchange rates, or credit markets;

the adequacy of our cash flow and earnings to fund our current and future operations;

changes in service mix, revenue mix and procedure volumes;

delays in receiving payments for services provided;

increased bankruptcies among our partner physicians or joint venture partners;

the impact of the political environment and related developments on the current healthcare marketplace and on our business, including with respect to the future of the Affordable Care Act;

the extent to which the ongoing implementation of healthcare reform, or changes in or new legislation, regulations or guidance, enforcement thereof by federal and state regulators or related litigation result in a reduction in coverage or reimbursement rates for our services, or other material impacts to our business;

closures or slowdowns and changes in labor costs and labor difficulties, including stoppages affecting either our operations or our suppliers' abilities to deliver supplies needed in our facilities;

the occurrence of hostilities, political instability or catastrophic events;

the emergence or reemergence of and effects related to future pandemics, epidemics and infectious diseases; and

noncompliance by us with any privacy or security laws or any cybersecurity incident or other security breach by us or a third party involving the misappropriation, loss or other unauthorized use or disclosure of confidential information.



Any forward-looking statement contained in this current report is based on information currently available to us and speaks only as of the date on which it is made. We undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether written or oral, that we may make from time to time, whether as a result of changed circumstances, new information, future developments or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

Regulation G: GAAP and Non-GAAP Financial Information

This release contains certain financial information not reported in accordance with GAAP. The Company uses both GAAP and non-GAAP metrics to measure its financial results. The Company believes that, in addition to GAAP metrics, these non-GAAP metrics assist the Company in measuring its cash-based performance. The Company believes this information is useful to investors and other interested parties because it removes unusual and nonrecurring charges that occur in the affected period and provides a basis for measuring the Company's financial condition against other quarters. Such information should not be considered as a substitute for any measures calculated in accordance with GAAP, and may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures of other companies. Non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered in isolation from, or as a substitute for, financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP. Reconciliation of this information to the most comparable GAAP measures is included in this release in the tables which follow.

RADNET, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (IN THOUSANDS EXCEPT SHARE AND PER SHARE DATA) March 31, 2021 December 31, 2020 (unaudited) ASSETS CURRENT ASSETS Cash and cash equivalents $ 31,091 $ 102,018 Accounts receivable 146,665 129,585 Due from affiliates 7,521 5,836 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 37,720 32,985 Total current assets 222,997 270,424 PROPERTY, EQUIPMENT AND RIGHT-OF-USE ASSETS Property and equipment, net 412,711 399,335 Operating lease right-of-use assets 529,563 483,661 Total property, equipment and right-of-use assets 942,274 882,996 OTHER ASSETS Goodwill 502,566 472,879 Other intangible assets 52,198 52,393 Deferred financing costs 1,590 1,767 Investment in joint ventures 36,813 34,528 Deferred tax assets, net of current portion 31,554 34,687 Deposits and other 38,794 36,983 Total assets $ 1,828,786 $ 1,786,657 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY CURRENT LIABILITIES Accounts payable, accrued expenses and other $ 231,700 236,684 Due to affiliates 18,133 14,010 Deferred revenue 40,648 39,257 Current finance lease liability 2,080 2,578 Current operating lease liability 69,890 65,794 Current portion of notes payable 40,166 39,791 Total current liabilities 402,617 398,114 LONG-TERM LIABILITIES Long-term finance lease liability 414 743 Long-term operating lease liability 504,474 463,096 Notes payable, net of current portion 602,684 612,913 Other non-current liabilities 37,239 53,488 Total liabilities 1,547,428 1,528,354 EQUITY RadNet, Inc. stockholders' equity: Common stock - $.0001 par value, 200,000,000 shares authorized; 51,640,537 and 52,340,856 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2020 and March 31, 2021, respectively 5 5 Additional paid-in-capital 316,032 307,788 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (23,138 ) (24,051 ) Accumulated deficit (108,541 ) (117,999 ) Total RadNet, Inc.'s stockholders' equity 184,358 165,743 Noncontrolling interests 97,000 92,560 Total equity 281,358 258,303 Total liabilities and equity $ 1,828,786 $ 1,786,657

RADNET, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (IN THOUSANDS EXCEPT SHARE AND PER SHARE DATA) (unaudited) Three Months Ended March 31, 2021 2020 REVENUE Service fee revenue $ 279,577 $ 248,333 Revenue under capitation arrangements 35,742 33,231 Total service revenue 315,319 281,564 Provider relief funding 6,248 - OPERATING EXPENSES Cost of operations, excluding depreciation and amortization 282,280 267,417 Depreciation and amortization 22,656 21,934 (Gain) loss on sale and disposal of equipment and other (1,307 ) 771 Severance costs 285 218 Total operating expenses 303,914 290,340 INCOME (LOSS) FROM OPERATIONS 17,653 (8,776 ) OTHER INCOME AND EXPENSES Interest expense 12,826 11,552 Equity in earnings of joint ventures (2,285 ) (1,955 ) Non-cash change in fair value of interest rate hedge (11,245 ) - Other expenses 206 6 Total other (income) expenses (498 ) 9,603 INCOME (LOSS) BEFORE INCOME TAXES 18,151 (18,379 ) (Provision for) benefit from income taxes (4,376 ) 4,381 NET INCOME (LOSS) 13,775 (13,998 ) Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests 4,317 2,360 NET INCOME (LOSS) ATTRIBUTABLE TO RADNET, INC. COMMON STOCKHOLDERS $ 9,458 $ (16,358 ) BASIC NET INCOME (LOSS) PER SHARE ATTRIBUTABLE TO RADNET, INC. COMMON STOCKHOLDERS $ 0.18 $ (0.33 ) DILUTED NET INCOME (LOSS) PER SHARE ATTRIBUTABLE TO RADNET, INC. COMMON STOCKHOLDERS $ 0.18 $ (0.33 ) WEIGHTED AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING Basic 51,951,506 50,294,329 Diluted 52,828,941 50,294,329





RADNET, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (IN THOUSANDS) (unaudited) Three Months Ended March 31, 2021 2020 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES Net income (loss) $ 13,775 $ (13,998 ) Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 22,656 21,934 Amortization of operating lease assets 17,863 17,259 Equity in earnings of joint ventures (2,285 ) (1,955 ) Amortization deferred financing costs and loan discount 1,147 1,081 (Gain) loss on sale and disposal of equipment (1,307 ) 771 Amortization of cash flow hedge 925 - Non-cash change in fair value of interest rate hedge (11,245 ) - Stock-based compensation 8,248 6,622 Change in fair value of contingent consideration 200 - Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of assets acquired and liabilities assumed in purchase transactions: Accounts receivable (17,493 ) 10,504 Other current assets (4,308 ) 5,164 Other assets (3,507 ) 677 Deferred taxes 3,133 (11,413 ) Operating leases (18,291 ) (17,345 ) Deferred revenue 1,416 28 Accounts payable, accrued expenses and other 17,157 21,584 Net cash provided by operating activities 28,084 40,913 CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES Purchase of imaging facilities and other acquisitions (57,075 ) (4,300 ) Purchase of property and equipment (30,424 ) (51,538 ) Proceeds from sale of equipment 151 779 Net cash used in investing activities (87,348 ) (55,059 ) CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES Principal payments on notes and leases payable (827 ) (914 ) Payments on Term Loan Debt (10,824 ) (10,824 ) Proceeds from revolving credit facility 87,100 215,900 Payments on revolving credit facility (87,100 ) (135,900 ) Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities (11,651 ) 68,262 EFFECT OF EXCHANGE RATE CHANGES ON CASH (12 ) 1 NET INCREASE IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS (70,927 ) 54,117 CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS, beginning of period 102,018 40,165 CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS, end of period $ 31,091 $ 94,282 SUPPLEMENTAL DISCLOSURE OF CASH FLOW INFORMATION Cash paid during the period for interest $ 8,267 $ 9,934





RADNET, INC.

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP NET INCOME (LOSS) ATTRIBUTABLE TO RADNET, INC. COMMON SHAREHOLDERS TO ADJUSTED EBITDA(1)

(IN THOUSANDS) Three Months Ended March 31, 2021 2020 Net income (loss) attributable to RadNet, Inc. common stockholders $ 9,458 $ (16,358 ) Provision for (benefit from) income taxes 4,376 (4,381 ) Interest expense 12,826 11,552 Severance costs 285 218 Depreciation and amortization 22,656 21,934 Non-cash employee stock-based compensation 8,248 6,622 (Gain) loss on sale and disposal of equipment and other (1,307 ) 771 Non-cash change in fair value of interest rate hedge (11,245 ) - Other expenses 206 6 Adjusted EBITDA(1) $ 45,503 $ 20,364

PAYOR CLASS BREAKDOWN First Quarter 2021 Commercial Insurance 59.3 % Medicare 20.2 % Capitation 11.3 % Medicaid 2.7 % Workers Compensation/Personal Injury 3.3 % Other 3.3 % Total 100.0 %





RADNET PAYMENTS BY MODALITY First Quarter Full Year Full Year Full Year 2021

2020

2019

2018

MRI 35.1 % 35.4 % 35.8 % 35.2 % CT 17.4 % 17.6 % 16.9 % 16.5 % PET/CT 5.7 % 6.0 % 5.6 % 5.7 % X-ray 6.9 % 7.3 % 8.1 % 8.4 % Ultrasound 12.9 % 12.3 % 12.4 % 12.2 % Mammography 16.6 % 15.7 % 15.2 % 15.8 % Nuclear Medicine 1.1 % 1.0 % 1.0 % 1.1 % Other 4.3 % 4.7 % 4.9 % 5.1 % Total 100.0 % 100.0 % 100.0 % 100.0 %



Footnotes

(1) The Company defines Adjusted EBITDA as earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, each from continuing operations and adjusted for losses or gains on the sale of equipment, other income or loss, debt extinguishments and non-cash equity compensation. Adjusted EBITDA includes equity earnings in unconsolidated operations and subtracts allocations of earnings to non-controlling interests in subsidiaries, and is adjusted for non-cash or extraordinary and one-time events taken place during the period.

Adjusted EBITDA is reconciled to its nearest comparable GAAP financial measure. Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure used as analytical indicator by RadNet management and the healthcare industry to assess business performance, and is a measure of leverage capacity and ability to service debt. Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered a measure of financial performance under GAAP, and the items excluded from Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered in isolation or as alternatives to net income, cash flows generated by operating, investing or financing activities or other financial statement data presented in the consolidated financial statements as an indicator of financial performance or liquidity. As Adjusted EBITDA is not a measurement determined in accordance with GAAP and is therefore susceptible to varying methods of calculation, this metric, as presented, may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures of other companies.

(2) As noted above, the Company defines Free Cash Flow as Adjusted EBITDA less total Capital Expenditures (whether completed with cash or financed) and Cash Interest paid. Free Cash Flow is a non-GAAP financial measure. The Company uses Free Cash Flow because the Company believes it provides useful information for investors and management because it measures our capacity to generate cash from our operating activities. Free Cash Flow does not represent total cash flow since it does not include the cash flows generated by or used in financing activities. In addition, our definition of Free Cash Flow may differ from definitions used by other companies.

Free Cash Flow should not be considered a measure of financial performance under GAAP, and the items excluded from Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered in isolation or as alternatives to net income, cash flows generated by operating, investing or financing activities or other financial statement data presented in the consolidated financial statements as an indicator of financial performance or liquidity. As Adjusted EBITDA is not a measurement determined in accordance with GAAP and is therefore susceptible to varying methods of calculation, this metric, as presented, may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures of other companies.