Global image-guided therapy systems market size to exhibit 6% CAGR through 2027

Selbyville, Delaware, May 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to authentic estimations, global image-guided therapy systems market size had reached a valuation of USD 2.1 billion in the year 2019 and is expected to witness a y-o-y growth rate of 6% between 2020 and 2027. Technological breakthroughs in this industry vertical, growing elderly population, and increased pervasiveness of chronic conditions are some of the key factors driving the overall market growth.

Moreover, the study talks about the different segments of this market space and highlights their individual contribution towards the remuneration scale of the overall industry. It also evaluates the geographical reach and as well as the competitive outlook in terms of the innovative product launches business centric strategies deployed.

For those unfamiliar, an image-guided system allows surgeons to navigate devices placed inside patient body and display a 3-dimensional image of the targeted area. These systems offer consistent information further enabling surgeons to plan surgeries less invasive and safer.

Request Sample copy of this Report @ https://www.marketstudyreport.com/request-a-sample/3240655/

Thus, widespread adoption of image-guided therapy systems for treating therapeutic areas such as neurology, orthopedics, spine, endovascular, vascular, cardiac, urology, trauma, hypertension, and pain is augmenting the remuneration scale of this business sphere.

According to American Hospital Association, around 149 million Americans were recorded suffering from chronic medical conditions in the year 2015, which is likely to reach 164 million by 2025.

Thus, high occurrence of chronic conditions is fueling global imaging-guided therapy systems industry size. High costs associated with the product could, however, act as a bottleneck to the overall market expansion in the forthcoming years.

From the regional point of view

Worldwide image-guided therapy systems industry, based on geographical landscape, is categorized into North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the rest of the world. The country-level fragmentation includes Canada, United States, Germany, United Kingdom, France, Spain, Italy, India, Japan, China, Australia, South Korea, Mexico, and Brazil among others.

As per credible predictions, North America captured the largest market share in the year 2019 and is estimated to continue with its dominance in the forthcoming period. Availability of an advanced healthcare infrastructure, technological developments, and early adoption of the radiation therapies are positively swaying the business dynamics in North America.

Parallelly, Asia-Pacific is expected to emerge as a major revenue generator for global image-guided therapy systems industry by the year 2027.

To access a sample copy or view this report in detail along with the table of contents, please click the link below:

https://www.marketstudyreport.com/reports/global-image-guided-therapy-systems-market-size-research

Global Image-guided Therapy Systems Market Product Landscape (Revenue, USD Billion, 2017-2027)

Single Photon Emission Computed Tomography (SPECT)

X-ray Fluoroscopy

Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI)

Endoscopes

Positron Emission Tomography (PET)

Computed Tomography (CT) Scanners

Ultrasound Systems

Global Image-guided Therapy Systems Market by Application Reach (Revenue, USD Billion, 2017-2027)

Gastroenterology

Oncology Surgery

Urology

Orthopedic Surgery

Neurosurgery

Cardiac Surgery

Global Image-guided Therapy Systems Market End-user Spectrum (Revenue, USD Billion, 2017-2027)

Research & Academic Institutions

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Specialty Clinics

Hospitals

Global Image-guided Therapy Systems Market Regional Analysis (Revenue, USD Billion, 2017-2027)

North America

Canada

United States

Asia-Pacific

Japan

China

India

Australia

South Korea

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Europe

Germany

United Kingdom

France

Spain

Italy

Rest of Europe

Rest of the World

Global Image-guided Therapy Systems Market Competitive Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2017-2027)

Stryker Corporation

Olympus Corporation

Brainlab AG

Varian Medical Systems Inc.

GE Healthcare

Analogic Corporation

Siemens Healthineers AG

Medtronic plc

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Table of Content:

Chapter 1. Executive Summary

1.1. Market Snapshot

1.2. Global & Segmental Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

1.2.1. Image-guided Therapy Systems Market, by Region, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

1.2.2. Image-guided Therapy Systems Market, by Product, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

1.2.3. Image-guided Therapy Systems Market, by Application, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

1.2.4. Image-guided Therapy Systems Market, by End-Use, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

1.3. Key Trends

1.4. Estimation Methodology

1.5. Research Assumption

Chapter 2. Global Image-guided Therapy Systems Market Definition and Scope

2.1. Objective of the Study

2.2. Market Definition & Scope

2.2.1. Scope of the Study

2.2.2. Industry Evolution

2.3. Years Considered for the Study

2.4. Currency Conversion Rates

Chapter 3. Global Image-guided Therapy Systems Market Dynamics

3.1. Image-guided Therapy Systems Market Impact Analysis (2018-2027)

3.1.1. Market Drivers

3.1.2. Market Challenges

3.1.3. Market Opportunities

Chapter 4. Global Image-guided Therapy Systems Market Industry Analysis

4.1. Porter's 5 Force Model

4.1.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.1.2. Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.1.3. Threat of New Entrants

4.1.4. Threat of Substitutes

4.1.5. Competitive Rivalry

4.1.6. Futuristic Approach to Porter's 5 Force Model (2017-2027)

4.2. PEST Analysis

4.2.1. Political

4.2.2. Economical

4.2.3. Social

4.2.4. Technological

4.3. Investment Adoption Model

4.4. Analyst Recommendation & Conclusion

Chapter 5. Global Image-guided Therapy Systems Market, by Product

5.1. Market Snapshot

5.2. Global Image-guided Therapy Systems Market by Product, Performance - Potential Analysis

5.3. Global Image-guided Therapy Systems Market Estimates & Forecasts by Product 2017-2027 (USD Billion)

5.4. Image-guided Therapy Systems Market, Sub Segment Analysis

5.4.1. Ultrasound Systems

5.4.2. Computed Tomography (CT) Scanners

5.4.3. Positron Emission Tomography (PET)

5.4.4. Endoscopes

5.4.5. Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI)

5.4.6. X-ray Fluoroscopy

5.4.7. Single Photon Emission Computed Tomography (SPECT)

Chapter 6. Global Image-guided Therapy Systems Market, by Application

6.1. Market Snapshot

6.2. Global Image-guided Therapy Systems Market by Application, Performance - Potential Analysis

6.3. Global Image-guided Therapy Systems Market Estimates & Forecasts by Application 2017-2027 (USD Billion)

6.4. Image-guided Therapy Systems Market, Sub Segment Analysis

6.4.1. Cardiac Surgery

6.4.2. Neurosurgery

6.4.3. Orthopedic Surgery

6.4.4. Urology

6.4.5. Oncology Surgery

6.4.6. Gastroenterology

6.4.7. Others

Chapter 7. Global Image-guided Therapy Systems Market, by End-Use

7.1. Market Snapshot

7.2. Global Image-guided Therapy Systems Market by End-Use, Performance - Potential Analysis

7.3. Global Image-guided Therapy Systems Market Estimates & Forecasts by End-Use 2017-2027 (USD Billion)

7.4. Image-guided Therapy Systems Market, Sub Segment Analysis

7.4.1. Hospitals

7.4.2. Specialty Clinics

7.4.3. Ambulatory Surgical Centers

7.4.4. Research & Academic Institutions

Chapter 8. Global Image-guided Therapy Systems Market, Regional Analysis

Related Report:

Global Hormone Replacement Therapy Market Size and Regional Forecasts 2020-2027

Global Hormone Replacement Therapy Market to reach USD 46.24 billion by 2027. Hormone replacement therapy (HRT) is hormone replacement therapy for natural hormones when the body does not produce enough hormones. For instance, thyroid patients and human growth hormone patients take hormone replacement therapy. In addition, HRT has been widely administered to menopausal women for the relief of symptoms such as hot flushes, night sweats, sleep disturbances, psychological and genito-urinary problems, and for the prevention of osteoporosis.

About US:

Market Study Report, LLC. is a hub for market intelligence products and services.

We streamline the purchase of your market research reports and services through a single integrated platform by bringing all the major publishers and their services at one place.

Our customers partner with Market Study Report, LLC. to ease their search and evaluation of market intelligence products and services and in turn focus on their company's core activities.

If you are looking for research reports on global or regional markets, competitive information, emerging markets and trends or just looking to stay on top of the curve then Market Study Report, LLC. is the platform that can help you in achieving any of these objectives.