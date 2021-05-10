Global Technical Textile Market Report 2020-2028: Increasing Number of Applications of Geotextiles in Road Construction, Sports Sector, and Transportation

Dublin, May 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Technical Textile Market Size, Share & Analysis, By Process Type (Woven, Non-Woven, Knitted, And Others), By Material Type (Natural Fiber, Synthetic Polymer, Regenerated Fiber, Mineral, Metal, And Specialty Fiber), And By Application, Forecast To 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Market Size was USD 193.73 Billion in 2020 and is expected to reach USD 268.97 Billion in 2028, and register a CAGR of 4.1% during the forecast period.

Increasing adoption of Nano-materials such as Nano-particles and Nano-fibers for technical textiles production by major manufacturers.

Increasing number of applications of geotextiles in road construction, sports sector, and transportation is a key factor driving market revenue growth.



Technical textile include a variety of processes, such as woven, nonwoven, and knitted, among various other methods. Technical textiles are largely used for applications in automobile industries, such as for making seatbelts, and ceilings, among others. These textiles offer large number of products and functionalities, and can be customized according to the end user's requirements. This is one of the major factors driving market growth to a significant extent.



These textiles are widely used in construction in order to retain built structure of the buildings, roads, embankments, and pipelines, among others. This, coupled with increasing construction projects in commercial, residential and infrastructural sector are other major factors expected to drive growth of the global technical textile market.



Some Key Findings From the Report:

Among the material type segments, the natural fiber segment is expected to register a robust revenue CAGR during the forecast period. The synthetic polymer segment accounted for the largest revenue share in 2020.

Among the process type segments, the non-woven segment accounted for the largest revenue share in 2020. The woven segment is expected to register a robust revenue CAGR during the forecast period.

Asia Pacific market accounted for major share in terms of revenue in 2020, and is expected to continue with its dominance over the forecast period, due to rapidly growing industries such as textiles, automotive, and construction.

North America market is expected to register a robust revenue CAGR during the forecast period, due to presence of technical textile manufacturers in the region, and increasing focus of players on new technological advancements.

The players operating in the market have undertaken a number of strategies. The companies have adopted various strategies, including mergers, acquisitions, and partnerships to expand customer base and new technological developments in the global market. Along with the companies operating in the market, other key market players have also been entering the industry.

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1. Market Synopsis

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Research Scope & Premise

1.3. Methodology

1.4. Market Estimation Technique



Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2020 - 2028



Chapter 3. Indicative Metrics



Chapter 4. Technical Textile Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis

4.1. Technical Textile Market Material Segmentation Analysis

4.2. Industrial Outlook

4.2.1. Market indicators analysis

4.2.2. Market drivers analysis

4.2.2.1. Increasing Demand for new applications

4.2.2.2. Growing prospect in awareness and adaptability of products

4.2.3. Market restraints analysis

4.2.3.1. Cost of finished products are high

4.3. Technological Insights

4.4. Regulatory Framework

4.5. ETOP Analysis

4.6. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.7. Competitive Metric Space Analysis

4.8. Price trend Analysis



Chapter 5. Technical Textile By Material Type Insights & Trends

5.1. Material Type Dynamics & Market Share, 2021 & 2028

5.2. Natural Fiber

5.3. Synthetic polymer

5.4. Regenerated Fiber

5.5. Mineral

5.6. Metal

5.7. Specialty Fiber



Chapter 6. Technical Textile By Process Type Insights & Trends

6.1. Process Type Dynamics & Market Share, 2021 & 2028

6.2. Woven

6.3. Non-Woven

6.4. Knitted



Chapter 7. Technical Textile By Application Insights & Trends

7.1. Application Dynamics & Market Share, 2021 & 2028

7.2. Mobitech

7.3. Indutech

7.4. Sporttech

7.5. Buildtech

7.6. Hometech

7.7. Meditech

7.8. Geotech



Chapter 8. Technical Textile Market Regional Outlook

8.1. Technical Textile Market share By Region, 2021 & 2028



Chapter 9. Competitive Landscape

9.1. Market Revenue Share By Manufacturers

9.2. Manufacturing Cost Breakdown Analysis

9.3. Mergers & Acquisitions

9.4. Market positioning

9.5. Strategy Benchmarking

9.6. Vendor Landscape



Chapter 10. Company Profiles

Asahi Kasei

Berry Global Group

Mitsui Chemicals

Kimberly Clarke

Koninklijke Ten Cate

International Textile Group

Toyobo Co.

SRF Limited

Lanxess

DuPont

