On 3 March 2021, Royal Unibrew initiated a share buy-back program, cf. company announcement no. 9/2021 of 3 March 2021. The program is carried out under Art. 5 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (the Market Abuse Regulation - MAR) and the resulting delegated legislation. The share buy-back program is expected to be realized in the period from 4 March 2021 to 30 June 2021. The total share buy-back in the period will not exceed a market price of DKK 250 million.



The following transactions have been made under the program:

Number of

Shares Average purchase price Transaction value, DKK Accumulated, last announcement 180,089 687.30 123,775,504.65 3 May 2021 2,591 759.92 1,968,961.01 4 May 2021 6,000 773.21 4,639,239.60 5 May 2021 4,000 773.61 3,094,430.80 6 May 2021 4,000 779.27 3,117,094.40 7 May 2021 4,000 777.63 3,110,515.20 Accumulated under the program 200,680 696.16 139,705,745.66

With the transactions stated above Royal Unibrew owns a total of 968,120 shares, corresponding to 2.0% of the share capital. The total amount of shares in the company is 49,350,000, including treasury shares.

