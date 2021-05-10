COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT NO 24/2021 – 10 MAY 2021
On 3 March 2021, Royal Unibrew initiated a share buy-back program, cf. company announcement no. 9/2021 of 3 March 2021. The program is carried out under Art. 5 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (the Market Abuse Regulation - MAR) and the resulting delegated legislation. The share buy-back program is expected to be realized in the period from 4 March 2021 to 30 June 2021. The total share buy-back in the period will not exceed a market price of DKK 250 million.
The following transactions have been made under the program:
|Number of
Shares
|Average purchase price
|Transaction value, DKK
|Accumulated, last announcement
|180,089
|687.30
|123,775,504.65
|3 May 2021
|2,591
|759.92
|1,968,961.01
|4 May 2021
|6,000
|773.21
|4,639,239.60
|5 May 2021
|4,000
|773.61
|3,094,430.80
|6 May 2021
|4,000
|779.27
|3,117,094.40
|7 May 2021
|4,000
|777.63
|3,110,515.20
|Accumulated under the program
|200,680
|696.16
|139,705,745.66
With the transactions stated above Royal Unibrew owns a total of 968,120 shares, corresponding to 2.0% of the share capital. The total amount of shares in the company is 49,350,000, including treasury shares.
