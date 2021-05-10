Share buy-back Program

Faxe, DENMARK

COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT NO 24/2021 – 10 MAY 2021

On 3 March 2021, Royal Unibrew initiated a share buy-back program, cf. company announcement no. 9/2021 of 3 March 2021. The program is carried out under Art. 5 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (the Market Abuse Regulation - MAR) and the resulting delegated legislation. The share buy-back program is expected to be realized in the period from 4 March 2021 to 30 June 2021. The total share buy-back in the period will not exceed a market price of DKK 250 million.

The following transactions have been made under the program:

 Number of
Shares		Average purchase priceTransaction value, DKK
Accumulated, last announcement180,089687.30123,775,504.65
3 May 20212,591759.921,968,961.01
4 May 20216,000773.214,639,239.60
5 May 20214,000773.613,094,430.80
6 May 20214,000779.273,117,094.40
7 May 20214,000777.633,110,515.20
Accumulated under the program200,680696.16139,705,745.66

With the transactions stated above Royal Unibrew owns a total of 968,120 shares, corresponding to 2.0% of the share capital. The total amount of shares in the company is 49,350,000, including treasury shares.

www.royalunibrew.com


