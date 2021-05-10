Global $11.39 Billion Polyolefin Powders Market to 2028: Increasing Focus of Manufacturers Towards Adoption of Bio-Chemicals

Dublin, May 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Polyolefin Powders Market Size, Share & Analysis, By Chemical Type (PP, PE, EVA, and Others), By Application Type (Rotomolding, SMC, BMC, Masterbatch, Dusting Agents, Sintering Agents, and Others), By End-Use, And By Region, Global Forecast To 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Market Size was USD 7,834.8 Million in 2020 and is expected to reach USD 11.39 Billion in 2028, and register a CAGR of 4.7%

Growing automotive industry, coupled with high demand for polyolefin powders to manufacture lightweight superior quality automobile parts are key factors driving market revenue growth.

Increasing focus of polyolefin powder manufacturers towards adoption of bio-chemicals.



Market growth can be attributed to increasing consumption of polyolefin powders in wide range of applications including masterbatch, roto-molding, dusting and sintering agents, Bulk Molding Compounds (BMC), and Sheet Molding Compounds (SMC), among others. This powder is widely used for manufacturing toys, tanks, containers, automobile parts, paints & coatings, batteries, cosmetics, etc.



Increasing use of polyolefin powders in SLS (Selective Laser Sintering) powder bed for 3D printing applications, and in commercial Li-Ion batteries as a separator, coupled with high demand for Li-Ion batteries in various end-use industries are other major factor driving growth of the global polyolefin powders market.

However, production of these polymers require use of harmful chemicals, which are being banned in most of the regions, which could hamper market growth to some extent.



Some Key Findings From the Report:

Among the application segments, the masterbatch segment accounted for substantially large revenue share in 2020. The sheet molding compound segment is expected to register a robust revenue CAGR during the forecast period.

Among the chemical type segments, the polyethylene segment accounted for the largest revenue share in 2020.

North America market accounted for the largest revenue share in 2020, due to well-established end-use industries, advancements using high-end technology by players in the region.

Europe market is expected to register a substantially high revenue growth rate during the forecast period.

The Asia Pacific market is expected to register a robust revenue CAGR during the forecast period, due to growing demand for the product from rapidly-growing end-use industries such as automotive, paints & coatings, construction, etc.

The market players have adopted various strategies including mergers, acquisitions, partnerships, and new product developments, among other strategies, to stay ahead of the competition and expand market footprint.

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1. Market Synopsis



Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2020 - 2028



Chapter 3. Indicative Metrics



Chapter 4. Polyolefin Powders Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis

4.1. Polyolefin Powders Market Material Segmentation Analysis

4.2. Industrial Outlook

4.2.1. Market indicators analysis

4.2.2. Market drivers analysis

4.2.2.1. Strong demand from rotomolding applications

4.2.2.2. High Growth of End-Use Industries

4.2.3. Market restraints analysis

4.2.3.1. Volatility of raw material prices

4.3. Technological Insights

4.4. Regulatory Framework

4.5. ETOP Analysis

4.6. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.7. Competitive Metric Space Analysis

4.8. Price trend Analysis



Chapter 5. Polyolefin Powders By Chemical Type Insights & Trends

5.1. Chemical Type Dynamics & Market Share, 2021 & 2028

5.2. Polyethylene

5.3. Polypropylene

5.4. EVA



Chapter 6. Polyolefin Powders By Application Type Insights & Trends

6.1. Application Type Dynamics & Market Share, 2021 & 2028

6.2. Rotomolding

6.3. Masterbatch

6.4. SMC

6.5. BMC

6.6. Dusting Agents

6.7. Sintering Agents



Chapter 7. Polyolefin Powders By End-Use Insights & Trends

7.1. End-Use Dynamics & Market Share, 2021 & 2028

7.2. Toys, tanks & containers

7.3. Automotive & Transportation

7.4. Paints & Coatings

7.5. Cosmetics

7.6. Battery

7.7. Building & construction



Chapter 8. Polyolefin Powders Market Regional Outlook

8.1. Polyolefin Powders Market share By Region, 2021 & 2028



Chapter 9. Competitive Landscape

9.1. Market Revenue Share By Manufacturers

9.2. Manufacturing Cost Breakdown Analysis

9.3. Mergers & Acquisitions

9.4. Market positioning

9.5. Strategy Benchmarking

9.6. Vendor Landscape



Chapter 10. Company Profiles

10.1. Company Overview

10.2. Financial Performance

10.3. Technology Insights

10.4. Strategic Initiatives

Exxon Mobil

Lyondellbasell

Ineos Group Holdings S.A.

Merck KGaA

Borealis AG

Eastman Chemical

Axalta Coating Systems

Mitsui Chemicals

SABIC

Wacker Chemie

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/e10fjc