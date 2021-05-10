United States Residential Lighting Fixtures Market Report 2021: Focus on Outdoor Lighting Fixtures, Indoor Lighting Fixtures and Parts and Accessories

Dublin, May 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "United States Residential Lighting Fixtures Market 2021" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This study analyzes US markets for residential general purpose lighting fixtures. Products covered include all lighting fixtures installed on new or existing single-family, multifamily, and manufactured homes.
Historical data for 2009, 2014, and 2019 and forecasts for 2024 and 2029 are provided for lighting fixture demand at the manufacturer's level in current dollars (which are not adjusted to account for inflation).
Excluded from the scope of the study are fixtures for indicator/signal lights and other special purpose lighting, as well as replaceable light sources (i.e., light bulbs). Automotive lighting fixtures are also excluded.
Specific products include:
- Outdoor lighting fixtures
- Area lighting
- Flood and security lighting
- Other outdoor lighting
- Indoor lighting fixtures
- Table, floor, and desk lamps
- Emergency and exit lighting
- Ceiling- and wall-mounted fixtures
- Parts and accessories (e.g., fittings, shades, lenses)
Demand is also presented by new and improvement and repair applications for the following housing types:
- Single-family
- Multifamily
- Manufactured housing
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary
2. About This Report
- Report Details
- Study Scope & Product Description
- Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic
3. Overview
- Historical Market Trends
- Demand by Product
- Indoor Lighting Fixtures
- Outdoor Lighting Fixtures
- Parts & Accessories
- Pricing Trends
4. Housing Types
- Demand by Housing Type
- Single-Family Housing
- Multifamily Housing
- Manufactured Housing
- New vs. Replacement Demand
5. Key Suppliers & Market Share
- Industry Composition
- Market Share
6. Appendix
- Scope
- Definitions
- Study-Specific Methodology
- Sources
- Associations & Agencies
- Related Studies & Reports
- Macroeconomic Assumptions
- Economic Environment
- Demographics
- Consumer Spending
- Building Construction
- Residential Building Construction
- Residential Improvements & Repairs
- Housing Completions
- Housing Stock
- Commercial Building Construction
- Commercial Building Improvements & Repairs
- Nonbuilding Construction Expenditures
- Manufacturers' Shipments
- Highway Spending
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ciuxmd