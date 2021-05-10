Worldwide Needle-Free IV Connectors Industry to 2029 - Featuring Amsino International, Baxter International and ICU Medical Among Others

Dublin, May 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Needle-Free IV Connectors Market Size, Market Share, Application Analysis, Regional Outlook, Growth Trends, Key Players, Competitive Strategies and Forecasts, 2021 to 2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Intravenous access and drug administration is a critical and hazardous procedure with numerous complications during and post IV access. Needle-free IV connectors reduce the risk of most critical complications and aid in patient compliance. Needle-free IV catheters are utilized in aspiration and infusion procedures, where it is connected to the end of vascular catheter and enable access of the catheters. Needle-free IV catheters are needleless devices utilized for the connection of syringes, administration sets, and IV catheters. Numerous type of needle-free IV connectors are present in the market with different designs. Despite the use of connectors for the reduction of the needle stick injuries in the healthcare centers, needle-free connectors have some other complications including catheter lumen occlusion and catheter-related bloodstream infection.



This report provides the comprehensive analysis of the global needle-free IV connectors by segmenting the market into the granular level. A complete understanding of the global market is presented in the report on the basis of extensive quantitative and qualitative research. The purpose of publishing this report is to aid market stakeholders with better decisions and market initiatives in the global needle-free IV catheters market.



For the analytical research, the global needle-free IV catheters market is segmented based on mechanism, design, and geographical demarcation. On the basis of mechanism, the global needle-free IV catheters market is segmented into negative fluid displacement connectors, positive fluid displacement connectors, and neutral fluid displacement connectors. On the basis design, the global needle-free IV catheters market is segmented into simple connectors and complex connectors. Global needle-free IV catheters market is analyzed considering 2020 as base year and 2021-2029 as forecast period. CAGRs for each aforementioned segment are calculated for the forecast period.



Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1. Preface

1.1. Report Scope and Description

1.2. Research Methodology

1.2.1. Phase I-Secondary Research

1.2.2. Phase II-Primary Research

1.2.3. Phase III-Expert Panel Review

1.2.4. Assumptions

1.2.5. Approach Adopted



Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Global Needle-free IV Connectors Market Portraiture

2.2. Global Needle-free IV Connectors Market, by Mechanism, 2020 (US$ Mn)

2.3. Global Needle-free IV Connectors Market, by Design, 2020 (US$ Mn)

2.4. Global Needle-free IV Connectors Market, by Geography, 2020 (US$ Mn)



Chapter 3. Needle-free IV Connectors Market: Market Dynamics and Outlook

3.1. Market Definition and Overview

3.2. Drivers

3.3. Challenges

3.4. Opportunities

3.5. Value Chain Analysis

3.6. Porter's Five Forces Model

3.7. Attractive Investment Proposition, by Geography, 2020

3.8. Competitive Landscape

3.8.1. Competitive Landscape, by Key Players, 2020



Chapter 4. Needle-free IV Connectors Market, by Mechanism, 2019 - 2029 (US$ Mn)

4.1. Overview

4.1.1. Attractive Investment Proposition, by Mechanism, 2020

4.2. Positive Fluid Displacement Connectors

4.3. Negative Fluid Displacement Connectors

4.4. Neutral Fluid Displacement Connectors



Chapter 5. Needle-free IV Connectors Market, by Design, 2019 - 2029 (US$ Mn)

5.1. Overview

5.1.1. Comparative Analysis: Global Needle-free IV Connectors Market, by Design, 2020 Vs 2025 (Value %)

5.2. Simple Connectors

5.3. Complex Connectors



Chapter 6. Needle-free IV Connectors Market, by Geography, 2019 - 2029 (US$ Mn)

6.1. Overview

6.2. North America Needle-free IV Connectors Market Analysis, 2019 - 2029 (US$ Mn)

6.2.1. North America Needle-free IV Connectors Market, by Mechanism, 2019 - 2029 (US$ Mn)

6.2.2. North America Needle-free IV Connectors Market, by Design, 2019 - 2029 (US$ Mn)

6.2.3. North America Needle-free IV Connectors Market, by Country, 2019 - 2029 (US$ Mn)

6.2.3.1. U.S.

6.2.3.2. Canada

6.3. Europe Needle-free IV Connectors Market Analysis, 2019 - 2029 (US$ Mn)

6.3.1. Europe Needle-free IV Connectors Market, by Mechanism, 2019 - 2029 (US$ Mn)

6.3.2. Europe Needle-free IV Connectors Market, by Design, 2019 - 2029 (US$ Mn)

6.3.3. Europe Needle-free IV Connectors Market, by Country, 2019 - 2029 (US$ Mn)

6.3.3.1. U.K.

6.3.3.2. Germany

6.3.3.3. Rest of Europe

6.4. Asia Pacific Needle-free IV Connectors Market Analysis , 2019 - 2029 (US$ Mn)

6.4.1. Asia Pacific Needle-free IV Connectors Market, by Mechanism, 2019 - 2029 (US$ Mn)

6.4.2. Asia Pacific Needle-free IV Connectors Market, by Design, 2019 - 2029 (US$ Mn)

6.4.3. Asia Pacific Needle-free IV Connectors Market, by Country, 2019 - 2029 (US$ Mn)

6.4.3.1. China

6.4.3.2. Japan

6.4.3.3. Rest of APAC

6.5. Latin America Needle-free IV Connectors Market Analysis , 2019 - 2029 (US$ Mn)

6.5.1. Latin America Needle-free IV Connectors Market, by Mechanism, 2019 - 2029 (US$ Mn)

6.5.2. Latin America Needle-free IV Connectors Market, by Design, 2019 - 2029 (US$ Mn)

6.5.3. Latin America Needle-free IV Connectors Market, by Country, 2019 - 2029 (US$ Mn)

6.5.3.1. Brazil

6.5.3.2. Mexico

6.5.3.3. Rest of Latin America

6.6. Middle East & Africa (MEA) Needle-free IV Connectors Market Analysis, 2019 - 2029 (US$ Mn)

6.6.1. MEA Needle-free IV Connectors Market, by Mechanism, 2019 - 2029 (US$ Mn)

6.6.2. MEA Needle-free IV Connectors Market, by Design, 2019 - 2029 (US$ Mn)

6.6.3. MEA Needle-free IV Connectors Market, by Region, 2019 - 2029 (US$ Mn)

6.6.3.1. GCC

6.6.3.2. Rest of MEA



Chapter 7. Company Profiles

7.1. Amsino International, Inc.

7.1.1. Business Description

7.1.2. Financial Information (Subject to data availability)

7.1.3. Application Portfolio

7.1.4. Key Developments

7.2. B. Braun Melsungen AG

7.3. Baxter International, Inc.

7.4. Becton Dickinson and Company

7.5. CareFusion Corporation

7.6. ICU Medical, Inc.

7.7. Nexus Medical LLC

7.8. NP Medical, Inc.

7.9. Poly Medicure Limited

7.10. RyMed Technologies LLC

7.11. Vygon SA

7.12. Victus

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/xm4lkx