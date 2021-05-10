10 May 2021

LSE Code: VIXL

WISDOMTREE MULTI ASSET PUBLIC LIMITED COMPANY

(a public company incorporated with limited liability in Ireland)

WISDOMTREE S&P 500 VIX SHORT-TERM FUTURES 2.25X DAILY LEVERAGED SECURITIES

RESULTS OF MEETING OF THE ETP SECURITYHOLDERS

WisdomTree Multi Asset Issuer Public Limited Company (the “Issuer”) wishes to announce that the Extraordinary Resolution regarding the reduction in the principal amount of the WisdomTree S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures 2.25x Daily Leveraged Securities (the “Affected Securities”, with ISIN IE00BLRPRH06) from USD 10.5566 to USD 01.05566, as detailed in a notice sent to holders of the Affected Securities on 22 March 2021, was passed at an adjourned meeting of the holders of the Affected Securities held at 11am on 6 May 2021.

As a result, the Trustee has executed a Deed of Amendment with the Issuer and the Manager to put into effect the proposed amendments to the Trust Deed with effect from 7 May 2021.