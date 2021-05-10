Outlook on the Video Analytics Global Market to 2028 - Growth in Drone Video Surveillance Presents Opportunities

Dublin, May 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Video Analytics Market 2021-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



As stated in this report, the global market for video analytics is projected to progress at a CAGR of 16.05% through the period of 2021-2028.



Factors such as growth in the installation of surveillance cameras, security benefits offered by video analytics solutions, and surged need for surveillance for public safety, are driving the growth of the reviewed market through the considered period.



Additionally, increased video analytics applications in the healthcare industry are opening multiple opportunities for the global market. However, privacy concerns, lack of awareness, and the high cost of setup are negatively impacting the video analytics market's development.



Regional Outlook

The global video analytics market covers Asia-Pacific, North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and Latin America regions.



Globally, North America holds the largest market for video analytics. The governments are taking steps to implement advanced surveillance systems to increase security in government buildings and high-security areas. Moreover, authorities are adopting video analytics solutions to prevent security breaches. Furthermore, the presence of prominent video analytics companies, including IBM and Cisco, is supporting the growth of the studied market. Such developments are likely to fuel the expansion of the video analytics market across North America.



Competitive Outlook

The key companies thriving in the video analytics market are Gorilla Technology, Bosch GmbH, IBM, Huawei, ADT Corporation, Dahua, Genetec, Axis Communications, Hikvision, Intellivision, Honeywell, Verint, Mobotix, i2V, and Cisco.



ADT Corporation is engaged in providing products, such as monitored security, interactive home and business automation, and other monitoring services. The company serves food & beverage companies, clinical, mechanical, and manufacturing facilities. Besides, its business operations are segmented into home & personal, small business, health & senior safety, and commercial. ADT has over 12 monitoring centers, with operations spread across various locations. It is headquartered in the United States.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Global Video Analytics Market - Summary



2. Industry Outlook

2.1. Key Insights

2.1.1. Understanding Retail Consumer Behaviour Using Video Analytics

2.1.2. Deep Learning Creating Revolutionary Video Analytics Solutions

2.1.3. Growth in Smart Cities

2.2. Impact of COVID-19 on Video Analytics Market

2.3. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

2.3.1. Threat of New Entrants

2.3.2. Threat of Substitute

2.3.3. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

2.3.4. Bargaining Power of Buyers

2.3.5. Threat of Competitive Rivalry

2.4. Market Attractiveness Matrix

2.5. Vendor Scorecard

2.6. Key Market Strategies

2.6.1. Contracts & Partnerships

2.6.2. Business Expansions & Divestitures

2.6.3. Acquisitions & Mergers

2.6.4. New Product Launches

2.7. Market Drivers

2.7.1. Growth in the Installation of Surveillance Cameras

2.7.2. Security Benefits Offered by Video Analytics Solutions

2.7.3. Increased Surveillance Needs for Public Safety

2.8. Market Challenges

2.8.1. High Cost of Setup and Support Hardware

2.8.2. Privacy Concerns

2.8.3. Lack of Awareness

2.9. Market Opportunities

2.9.1. Increased Applications in Healthcare Industry

2.9.2. Growth in Drone Video Surveillance

2.9.3. High Demand from Sports Industry

2.9.4. Applications in Smart Parking



3. Global Video Analytics Market - by Deployment

3.1. On-Premises

3.2. Cloud



4. Global Video Analytics Market - by Software Types

4.1. Detection Software

4.1.1. Motion Detection Software

4.1.2. Object Detection Software

4.1.3. Other Detection Softwares

4.2. Applications of Detection Software

4.3. Recognition Software

4.3.1. License Plate Recognition Software

4.3.2. Facial Recognition Software

4.4. Applications of Recognition Software

4.5. Crowd Management Software

4.6. Applications of Crowd Management Software



5. Global Video Analytics Market - by Application

5.1. Government

5.2. Government Application by Software Type

5.3. Commercial

5.4. Commercial Application by Software Type

5.5. Transport & Logistics

5.6. Transport & Logistics Application by Software Type

5.7. Other Applications

5.8. Other Application by Software Type



6. Global Video Analytics Industry - Regional Outlook

6.1. North America

6.1.1. Market by Deployment

6.1.2. Market by Software Types

6.1.2.1. Market by Detection Software

6.1.2.2. Market by Recognition Software

6.1.3. Market by Application

6.1.4. Country Analysis

6.1.4.1. United States

6.1.4.2. Canada

6.2. Europe

6.2.1. Market by Deployment

6.2.2. Market by Software Types

6.2.2.1. Market by Detection Software

6.2.2.2. Market by Recognition Software

6.2.3. Market by Application

6.2.4. Country Analysis

6.2.4.1. United Kingdom

6.2.4.2. Germany

6.2.4.3. France

6.2.4.4. Spain

6.2.4.5. Italy

6.2.4.6. Russia

6.2.4.7. Rest of Europe

6.3. Asia-Pacific

6.3.1. Market by Deployment

6.3.2. Market by Software Types

6.3.2.1. Market by Detection Software

6.3.2.2. Market by Recognition Software

6.3.3. Market by Application

6.3.4. Country Analysis

6.3.4.1. China

6.3.4.2. Japan

6.3.4.3. India

6.3.4.4. South Korea

6.3.4.5. Asean Countries

6.3.4.6. Australia & New Zealand

6.3.4.7. Rest of Asia-Pacific

6.4. Latin America

6.4.1. Market by Deployment

6.4.2. Market by Software Types

6.4.2.1. Market by Detection Software

6.4.2.2. Market by Recognition Software

6.4.3. Market by Application

6.4.4. Country Analysis

6.4.4.1. Brazil

6.4.4.2. Mexico

6.4.4.3. Rest of Latin America

6.5. Middle East and Africa

6.5.1. Market by Deployment

6.5.2. Market by Software Types

6.5.2.1. Market by Detection Software

6.5.2.2. Market by Recognition Software

6.5.3. Market by Application

6.5.4. Country Analysis

6.5.4.1. United Arab Emirates

6.5.4.2. Israel

6.5.4.3. Saudi Arabia

6.5.4.4. South Africa

6.5.4.5. Rest of Middle East & Africa



7. Competitive Landscape

7.1. ADT Corporation

7.2. Axis Communications

7.3. Bosch GmbH

7.4. Cisco

7.5. Dahua

7.6. Genetec

7.7. Gorilla Technology

7.8. Hikvision

7.9. Honeywell

7.10. Huawei

7.11. I2V

7.12. IBM

7.13. Intellivision

7.14. Mobotix

7.15. Verint



8. Methodology & Scope

8.1. Research Scope & Deliverables

8.2. Sources of Data

8.3. Research Methodology

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/4dr86y