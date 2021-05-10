Party City Reports First Quarter 2021 Results and Provides Q2 2021 Business Outlook

Total Sales increased 3.1% versus prior year; Comparable Sales Increased 35.9% versus prior year and 0.4% versus Q1 2019

GAAP Net Loss per Share of $0.13 versus a Net Loss of $5.80 in Q1 2020; Adjusted EBITDA of $32.4 million vs $11.9 million in Q1 2020

Cash from Operations Improved $25.2 million versus Q1 2020

ELMSFORD, N.Y., May 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Party City Holdco Inc. (the “Company” or “PRTY”; NYSE:PRTY) today announced financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2021.

Brad Weston, Chief Executive Officer of Party City, stated, “We delivered continued strong core category performance and better than expected results in seasonal categories in the first quarter, fueling top and bottom line performance that exceeded expectations. Despite operating in a pandemic impacted environment with fewer in-person celebrations, brand comparable sales increased 0.4% versus 2019. While social gatherings were suppressed for a significant portion of the quarter, we were very encouraged by first quarter results and sales momentum which continued into April. Importantly, we made good progress advancing our strategic building blocks that are improving our relevancy as we continue to inspire joy by making it easy to create unforgettable memories.”

Mr. Weston added, “As we look to the second quarter, we are confident in our overall positioning heading into the summer and graduation season. We are focused on the right priorities to fortify our industry leadership and are poised to capitalize on the opportunities that lie ahead as life begins to return to normal and celebrations gradually resume.”

First Quarter Summary:

  • Total revenues were $426.8 million, an increase of 3.1% on a reported basis and 2.7% on a constant currency basis, compared to the first quarter 2020. As the Company closed the previously disclosed sale of a substantial portion of its international operations at the end of January 2021, first quarter 2021 performance included one month of international results versus three months in the prior year period.
  • Total Retail sales increased 10.0% on a reported and constant currency basis driven by a 49.3% comparable sales increase in core categories versus the 13 weeks ended April 4, 2020, partially offset by the divestiture of the international retail business and timing of New Year’s Eve.
  • The total number of corporate Party City stores was 751 as of March 31, 2021 compared to 757 in the prior year period.
  • Brand comparable sales increased 35.9% in the first quarter versus the 13 weeks ended April 4, 2020 and increased 0.4% compared to the 13 weeks ended April 6, 2019.
  • Net third-party Wholesale revenues decreased 15.8% on a reported basis or 16.8% in constant currency, driven predominately by the divestiture of a significant portion of our international operations.
  • Total gross profit margin increased 735 basis points to 35.7% of net sales. Excluding certain items not indicative of core operating performance, gross profit margin improved 200 basis points to 36.0% of net sales mainly due to favorable product mix and fewer retail sales promotions, partially offset by increased costs for helium and delivery service.
  • Operating expenses totaled $152.2 million or $576.5 million lower than the first quarter of 2020. Excluding certain items not indicative of core operating performance, operating expenses totaled $138.8 million, or 32.5% of net sales, a 320-basis point improvement versus prior-year period primarily driven by disciplined expense management and leverage on higher sales.
  • Interest expense was $17.2 million during the first quarter of 2021, compared to $25.1 million during the first quarter of 2020 mainly due to lower amounts of debt outstanding.
  • Reported GAAP net loss was $14.1 million, or a loss of $0.13 per diluted share.
  • Adjusted net loss was $5.4 million, or a loss of $0.05 per diluted share, compared to adjusted net loss of $26.4 million, or a loss of $0.28 per share, in the first quarter of 2020. (See “Non-GAAP Information”)
  • Adjusted EBITDA was $32.4 million, versus $11.9 million during the first quarter of 2020. (See “Non-GAAP Information”)

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow Highlights:

As of the end of the first quarter 2021, the Company had $83.8 million in cash and approximately $129.3 million of availability under the ABL Facility, for total liquidity of $213.1 million.

In addition, the principal balance of debt net of cash on March 31, 2021 was $1,303.0 million versus $1,760.4 million in the prior-year period. The principal balance of debt is used for the purpose of all leverage ratio calculations under our debt agreements. The following table reflects both Principal amounts as well as net carrying amounts of debt across the Company’s debt instruments:

    Party City Credit
Group		   Anagram
Holdings, LLC		 PCHI
Consolidated		 
 March 31, 2021 
 Principal
Amount		 Net Carrying
Amount		   Net Carrying
Amount		 Net Carrying
Amount		 
8.75% Senior Secured First Lien Notes – due 2026$750,000 $730,508   $- $730,508 
6.125% Senior Notes – due 2023 22,924  22,792    -  22,792 
6.625% Senior Notes – due 2026 92,254  91,483    -  91,483 
First Lien Party City Notes – due 2025 161,669  202,657    -  202,657 
First Lien Anagram Notes – due 2025 112,979  -    150,568  150,568 
Second Lien Anagram Notes – due 2026 86,981  -    148,159  148,159 
Finance lease obligations 13,687  13,687    -  13,687 
Total long-term obligations 1,240,494  1,061,127    298,727  1,359,854 
Less: current portionN/A  (1,359)   -  (1,359)
Long-term obligations, excluding current portion$1,240,494 $1,059,768   $298,727 $1,358,495 
Loans and notes payable 146,275  146,275    -  146,275 
Less: Cash (83,806) (66,796)   (17,010) (83,806)
Principal balance net of cash$1,302,963 $1,139,247   $281,717 $1,420,964 

Net cash used in operating activities in the first three months of 2021 was $48.8 million, compared to $74.0 million in the prior-year period, driven primarily by higher net sales, improved operating income and favorable working capital changes. Free cash flowa in the first three months of 2020 was $10.2 million compared to $1.1 million in the prior-year period, driven by higher Adjusted EBITDA, partially offset by higher capital expenditures.

aFree cash flow defined as Adjusted EBITDA less capital expenditures (See “Non-GAAP Financial Information”).

Outlook:

The Company is providing the following fiscal second quarter 2021 outlook. This outlook is subject to potential consumer and marketplace volatility due to the COVID-19 pandemic:

  • Total revenue of $475 to $490 million
  • Brand comparable sales increase of 92% to 97% compared to second quarter 2020
  • Brand comparable sales increase of mid to high single digits compared to second quarter 2019
  • GAAP net income of $10 to $20 million with an assumed Q2 tax rate of 27%
  • Adjusted EBITDA of $60 to $70 million

The table below sets forth a reconciliation from our second quarter 2021 forecasted GAAP Net Income to our Adjusted EBITDA.

  Q2 2021 Q2 2021
(in thousands) High Low
Net Income $19,929 $10,439
Provision for Income Taxes  7,371  3,861
Interest Expense  23,600  24,600
Depreciation and Amortization Expense  16,200  17,200
EBITDA $67,100 $56,100
EBITDA Add-Backs  2,900  3,900
Adjusted EBITDA $70,000 $60,000

﻿

PARTY CITY HOLDCO INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(In thousands, except share data, unaudited)

  March 31,
2021		  December 31,
2020		  March 31,
2020		 
  (Note 2)
(Unaudited)		  (Note 2)  (Note 2)
(Unaudited)		 
ASSETS            
Current assets:            
Cash and cash equivalents $83,806  $119,532  $194,433 
Accounts receivable, net  81,658   90,879   116,223 
Inventories, net  428,316   412,285   629,875 
Prepaid expenses and other current assets  47,803   45,905   76,698 
Income tax receivable  68,632   57,549    
Assets held for sale, net     83,110    
Total current assets  710,215   809,260   1,017,229 
Property, plant and equipment, net  214,698   209,412   235,577 
Operating lease asset  687,214   700,087   773,775 
Goodwill  659,865   661,251   665,129 
Trade names  383,733   384,428   394,221 
Other intangible assets, net  29,912   32,134   41,960 
Other assets, net  9,832   9,883   6,904 
Total assets $2,695,469  $2,806,455  $3,134,795 
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY            
Current liabilities:            
Loans and notes payable $142,859  $175,707  $381,422 
Accounts payable  127,812   118,928   96,383 
Accrued expenses  146,742   160,605   154,847 
Liabilities held for sale     68,492    
Current portion of operating lease liability  150,860   176,045   153,614 
Income taxes payable     524    
Current portion of long-term obligations  1,359   13,576   98,588 
Total current liabilities  569,632   713,877   884,854 
Long-term obligations, excluding current portion  1,358,495   1,329,808   1,474,854 
Long-term portion of operating lease liability  628,217   654,729   707,734 
Deferred income tax liabilities, net  31,036   34,705   70,943 
Other long-term liabilities  33,195   22,815   16,036 
Total liabilities  2,620,575   2,755,934   3,154,421 
Commitments and contingencies            
Stockholders’ equity:            
Common stock (111,258,890, 110,781,613 and 94,491,352 shares outstanding and
122,573,377, 122,061,711 and 121,708,422 shares issued at March 31, 2021,
December 31, 2020, March 31, 2020 respectively)		  1,383   1,373   1,211 
Additional paid-in capital  976,037   971,972   933,174 
Accumulated deficit  (579,486)  (565,457)  (578,732)
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)  5,134   (29,916)  (47,947)
Total Party City Holdco Inc. stockholders’ equity before common stock held in
   treasury		  403,068   377,972   307,706 
Less: Common stock held in treasury, at cost (11,314,487, 11,280,098 and
27,217,070 shares at March 31, 2021, December 31, 2020, March 31, 2020,
respectively)		  (327,388)  (327,182)  (327,170)
Total Party City Holdco Inc. stockholders’ equity  75,680   50,790   (19,464)
Noncontrolling interests  (786)  (269)  (162)
Total stockholders’ equity  74,894   50,521   (19,626)
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $2,695,469  $2,806,455  $3,134,795 


PARTY CITY HOLDCO INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS)
(In thousands, except share and per share data, unaudited)

  Three Months Ended March 31, 
  2021  2020 
Net sales* $426,807  $414,043 
Cost of sales  274,521   296,757 
Gross Profit  152,286   117,286 
Wholesale selling expenses  9,116   15,458 
Retail operating expenses  88,896   88,166 
General and administrative expenses  46,038   65,334 
Art and development costs  4,971   5,322 
Store impairment and restructuring charges     17,728 
Loss on disposal of assets in international operations  3,211    
Goodwill, intangibles and long-lived assets impairment     536,648 
Income (loss) from operations  54   (611,370)
Interest expense, net  17,214   25,120 
Other expense, net  427   5,676 
(Loss) before income taxes  (17,587)  (642,166)
Income tax (benefit)  (3,469)  (100,498)
Net (loss)  (14,118)  (541,668)
Less: Net (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests  (54)  (155)
Net (loss) attributable to common shareholders of Party City Holdco Inc. $(14,064) $(541,513)
Net (loss) per share attributable to common shareholders of Party City Holdco
  Inc.–Basic		 $(0.13) $(5.80)
Net (loss) per share attributable to common shareholders of Party City Holdco
  Inc.–Diluted		 $(0.13) $(5.80)
Weighted-average number of common shares-Basic  110,917,349   93,395,609 
Weighted-average number of common shares-Diluted  110,917,349   93,395,609 
Dividends declared per share $  $ 
Comprehensive income (loss) $20,937  $(553,881)
Less: Comprehensive (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests  (84)  (155)
Comprehensive income (loss) attributable to common shareholders of Party City Holdco Inc. $21,021  $(553,726)

*Includes royalties and franchise fees. Prior year amounts conformed to current year presentation.


PARTY CITY HOLDCO INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(In thousands)

  Three Months Ended March 31, 
  2021  2020 
Cash flows used in operating activities:        
Net (loss) $(14,118) $(541,668)
Adjustments to reconcile net (loss) to net cash (used in) operating activities:        
Depreciation and amortization expense  17,944   17,752 
Amortization of deferred financing costs and original issuance discounts  863   1,202 
Provision for doubtful accounts  696   1,119 
Deferred income tax benefit  (3,386)  (54,991)
Change in operating lease liability/asset  (37,556)  (389)
Undistributed loss (income) in equity method investments  336   (144)
Loss on disposal of assets  110   40 
Loss on disposal of assets in international operations  3,211    
Non-cash adjustment for store impairment and restructuring charges     16,277 
Goodwill, intangibles and long-lived assets impairment     536,648 
Non-employee equity-based compensation**     1,033 
Stock option expense – time – based  113   354 
Restricted stock unit expense – time-based  352   621 
Restricted stock unit – performance-based  708    
Directors – non-cash compensation  57   75 
Net loss on debt repayment  226    
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:        
Decrease in accounts receivable  2,952   27,635 
(Increase) decrease in inventories  (17,565)  23,205 
(Increase) in prepaid expenses and other current assets  (8,768)  (26,661)
Increase (decrease) in accounts payable, accrued expenses and income taxes
  payable		  5,014   (76,138)
Net cash (used in) operating activities  (48,811)  (74,030)
Cash flows (used in) investing activities:        
Capital expenditures  (22,184)  (10,726)
Proceeds from disposal of property and equipment     7 
Proceeds from sale of international operations, net of cash disposed  20,556    
Net cash (used in) investing activities  (1,628)  (10,719)
Cash flows (used in) provided by financing activities:        
Repayment of loans, notes payable and long-term obligations  (792,849)  (3,932)
Proceeds from loans, notes payable and long-term obligations  794,750   253,030 
Treasury stock purchases  (206)  (85)
Exercise of stock options  2,855    
Debt issuance costs  (21,437)   
Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities  (16,887)  249,013 
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents  (177)  (4,863)
Net (decrease) increase in cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash  (67,503)  159,401 
Change in cash classified within current assets held for sale  31,628    
Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period  119,681   35,176 
Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period* $83,806  $194,577 
Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information:        
Cash paid during the period for interest $20,309  $35,927 
Cash paid during the period for income taxes, net of refunds $127  $11,368 

*Includes $144 of restricted cash for the three months ended March 31, 2020. There was no restricted cash as of March 31, 2021. The Company records restricted cash in prepaid expenses and other current asset as presented in the consolidated balance sheets at December 31, 2020 and March 31, 2020.

** See Note 17 – Kazzam, LLC of Item 1, “Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements (Unaudited)” in the March 31, 2021 Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q 2021.


PARTY CITY HOLDCO INC.
RECONCILIATION OF ADJUSTED EBITDA
(Unaudited)

  Three Months Ended March 31, 
  2021  2020 
(Dollars in thousands)        
Net (loss) $(14,118) $(541,668)
Interest expense, net  17,214   25,120 
Income tax (benefit)  (3,469)  (100,498)
Depreciation and amortization  17,944   17,752 
EBITDA  17,571   (599,294)
Store impairment and restructuring charges (a)     27,761 
Early lease terminations  3,138    
Other restructuring, retention and severance (b)  2,051   3,047 
Goodwill, intangibles and long-lived assets impairment (c)     536,648 
Deferred rent (d)  1,526   (1,384)
Closed store expense (e)  1,593   1,235 
Foreign currency losses/(gains), net  (539)  4,255 
Stock option expense – time-based  113   354 
Restricted stock unit and restricted cash awards expense – performance-based  817    
Restricted stock units – time-based  352   621 
Non-employee equity-based compensation (f)     1,033 
Undistributed loss (income) in equity method
investments		  336   (144)
Corporate development expenses (g)     2,969 
Non-recurring legal settlements/costs     6,321 
COVID - 19 (l)  615   26,180 
Loss on disposal of assets  3,211    
Net loss on debt repayment  226    
Other  1,409   2,272 
Adjusted EBITDA $32,419  $11,874 


PARTY CITY HOLDCO INC.
RECONCILIATION OF ADJUSTED EBITDA, Continued
(In thousands, unaudited)

       Three Months Ended March 31, 2021 EBITDA Adjustments     
  March 31,
2021
GAAP
Basis (as
reported)		   Early lease
terminations		  Net loss on
debt
repayment		  Stock Option
Expense/Non-
Employee Equity
Compensation/
Restricted
stock units		  Deferred
Rent (d)		  Other
restructuring,
retention and
severance (b)		  Closed
store
expense (e)		  COVID-
19 (l)		  Foreign
currency
losses		  Other  March 31,
2021
Non-GAAP
basis		 
Net sales $426,807                                       $426,807 
Cost of sales  274,521    (1,382)                              124   273,263 
Gross Profit  152,286                                        153,544 
Wholesale selling expenses  9,116                                        9,116 
Retail operating expenses  88,896    (1,756)          (1,568)      (1,562)  (590)      (718)  82,703 
General and administrative expenses  46,038            (1,282)  42   (2,052)  (31)  (25)      (650)  42,041 
Art and development costs  4,971                                        4,971 
Loss on disposal of assets in international operations  3,211                                    (3,211)   
Income from operations  54                                        14,713 
Interest expense, net  17,214                                    (54)  17,160 
Other expense, net  427        (226)                      539   (449)  292 
(Loss) before Income Taxes  (17,587)                                       (2,739)
Interest expense, net  17,214                                        17,214 
Depreciation and amortization  17,944                                        17,944 
EBITDA  17,571                                        32,419 
Adjustments to EBITDA  14,848    (3,138)  (226)  (1,282)  (1,526)  (2,052)  (1,593)  (615)  539   (4,957)  (0)
Adjusted EBITDA $32,419   $(3,138) $(226) $(1,282) $(1,526) $(2,052) $(1,593) $(615) $539  $(4,957) $32,419 


PARTY CITY HOLDCO INC.
RECONCILIATION OF ADJUSTED EBITDA, Continued
(In thousands, unaudited)

      Three Months Ended March 31, 2020 EBITDA Adjustments     
  March 31, 2020
GAAP
Basis (as
reported)		  Goodwill,
intangibles
and long-
lived assets impairment
(c)		  Store
impairment
and
restructuring
charges (a)		  Corporate
development
expenses (h)		  Legal  Stock Option
Expense/Non-
Employee Equity
Compensation/
Restricted
stock units
(f)(g)(i)(m)		  Deferred
Rent (d)		  Other
restructuring,
retention and
severance (b)		  Closed
store
expense (e)		  COVID-
19 (l)		  Foreign
currency
gains		  Other  March 31,
2020
Non-GAAP
basis		 
Net sales $414,043                                              $414,043 
Cost of sales  296,757       (10,033)                          (12,804)      (429)  273,491 
Gross Profit  117,286                                               140,552 
Wholesale selling expenses  15,458           (736)                      (114)          14,608 
Retail operating expenses  88,166                       1,336       (1,166)  (10,178)          78,158 
General and administrative expenses  65,334           (2,129)  (6,321)  (975)  48   (3,047)  (69)  (3,084)          49,757 
Art and development costs  5,322                                               5,322 
Store impairment and restructuring charges  17,728       (17,728)                                       
Goodwill, intangibles and long-lived assets impairment  536,648   (536,648)                                           
(Loss) from operations  (611,370)                                              (7,293)
Interest expense, net  25,120                                               25,120 
Other expense, net  5,676           (104)      (1,033)                  (4,255)  (1,699)  (1,415)
(Loss) before income taxes  (642,166)                                              (30,998)
Interest expense, net  25,120                                               25,120 
Depreciation and amortization  17,752                                               17,752 
EBITDA  (599,294)                                              11,874 
Adjustments to EBITDA  611,168   (536,648)  (27,761)  (2,969)  (6,321)  (2,008)  1,384   (3,047)  (1,235)  (26,180)  (4,255)  (2,128)   
Adjusted EBITDA $11,874  $(536,648) $(27,761) $(2,969) $(6,321) $(2,008) $1,384  $(3,047) $(1,235) $(26,180) $(4,255) $(2,128) $11,874 

Note: Due to rounding, certain numbers may not add up precisely to the totals provided.


PARTY CITY HOLDCO INC.
RECONCILIATION OF ADJUSTED NET INCOME
(Unaudited)

  Three Months Ended March 31, 
  2021  2020 
(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)        
(Loss) before income taxes $(17,587) $(642,166)
Intangible asset amortization  2,477   2,866 
Amortization of deferred financing costs and original
  issuance discounts		  863   1,202 
Store impairment and restructuring charges (a)     27,973 
Other restructuring charges (b)  1,936   922 
Goodwill, intangibles and long-lived assets impairment (c)     536,648 
Non-employee equity-based compensation (f)     1,033 
Non-recurring legal settlements/costs     6,321 
Stock option expense – time-based  113   354 
Restricted stock unit expense – performance-based  817    
COVID - 19 (l)  615   26,180 
Loss on disposal of assets  3,211    
Inventory disposals  764    
Adjusted (loss) before income taxes  (6,791)  (38,667)
Adjusted income tax (benefit) (h)  (1,382)  (12,284)
Adjusted net (loss) $(5,409) $(26,383)
Adjusted net (loss) per common share – diluted $(0.05) $(0.28)
Weighted-average number of common shares-diluted  110,917,349   93,395,609 


(a)The Company performed a comprehensive review of its store locations aimed at improving the overall productivity of such locations (“store optimization program”). After careful consideration and evaluation of the store locations, the Company made the decision to accelerate the optimization of its store portfolio with the closure of stores, which are primarily located in close proximity to other Party City stores. For further detail, refer to Note 3 – Store Impairment and Restructuring Charges of Item 1, “Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements (Unaudited)” in this Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q 2021.
(b)Amounts expensed principally relate to severance due to organizational changes.
(c)As a result of a sustained decline in market capitalization, the Company recognized a non-cash pre-tax goodwill and intangibles impairment charge at March 31, 2020.
(d)The “deferred rent” adjustment reflects the difference between accounting for rent and landlord incentives in accordance with GAAP and the Company’s actual cash outlay.
(e)Charges incurred related to closing and relocating stores in the ordinary course of business.
(f)The acquisition of Ampology’s interest in Kazzam, LLC in an equity transaction. See Note 17 – Kazzam, LLC in Item 1 for further discussion.
(g)Primarily represents costs for Kazzam (see Note 17 – Kazzam, LLC in Item 1 for further discussion).
(h)Represents income tax expense/benefit after excluding the specific tax impacts for each of the pre-tax adjustments. The tax impacts for each of the adjustments were determined by applying to the pre-tax adjustments the effective income tax rates for the specific legal entities in which the adjustments were recorded.
(l)Represents COVID-19 expenses for employees on temporary furlough for whom the Company provides health benefits; non-payroll expenses including advertising, occupancy and other store expenses.


PARTY CITY HOLDCO INC.
SEGMENT INFORMATION
(In thousands, except percentages, unaudited)

  Three Months Ended March 31,
  2021   2020
  Dollars in
Thousands		  Percentage of
Total Revenues		 Dollars in
Thousands		  Percentage of
Total Revenues
Net Sales:                  
Wholesale $212,137   49.7 % $214,798   51.9 %
Eliminations  (118,612)  (27.8)   (103,731)  (25.1) 
Net wholesale  93,525   21.9    111,067   26.8  
Retail*  333,282   78.1    302,976   73.2  
Total revenues $426,807   100.0 % $414,043   100.0 %


  Three Months Ended March 31,
  2021  2020
  Dollars in
Thousands		  Percentage of
Net Sales		   Dollars in
Thousands		  Percentage of
Net Sales		  
Retail Gross Profit $123,178   37.0 % $95,943   31.7 %
Wholesale Gross Profit  29,108   31.1    21,343   19.2  
Total Gross Profit $152,286   35.7 % $117,286   28.3 %

*Includes royalties and franchise fees. Prior year amount conformed to current year presentation.


PARTY CITY HOLDCO INC.
OPERATING METRICS

  Three Months Ended March 31,  LTM 
  2021  2020  2021 
             
Store Count            
Corporate Stores:            
Beginning of period  746   777   757 
New stores opened  5      10 
Acquired        6 
Closed     (20)  (22)
End of period  751   757   751 
Franchise Stores            
Beginning of period  85   98   98 
New stores opened        
Sold to Party City        (6)
Closed  (3)  (1)  (9)
End of period  82   97   83 
Grand Total  833   854   834 


  Three Months Ended March 31, 
  2021  2020 
         
Wholesale Share of Shelf (a) 81.5%  81.3% 
Manufacturing Share of Shelf (b) 33.0%  29.0% 

(a)    Wholesale share of shelf represents the percentage of our retail product cost of sales supplied by our wholesale operations.
(b)    Manufacturing share of shelf represents the percentage of our retail product cost of sales manufactured by the company.
(c)    Party city brand comparable sales include North American e-commerce sales.

 

        











        

            

            
