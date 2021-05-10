Party City Reports First Quarter 2021 Results and Provides Q2 2021 Business Outlook

Total Sales increased 3.1% versus prior year; Comparable Sales Increased 35.9% versus prior year and 0.4% versus Q1 2019

GAAP Net Loss per Share of $0.13 versus a Net Loss of $5.80 in Q1 2020; Adjusted EBITDA of $32.4 million vs $11.9 million in Q1 2020

Cash from Operations Improved $25.2 million versus Q1 2020

ELMSFORD, N.Y., May 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Party City Holdco Inc. (the “Company” or “PRTY”; NYSE:PRTY) today announced financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2021.

Brad Weston, Chief Executive Officer of Party City, stated, “We delivered continued strong core category performance and better than expected results in seasonal categories in the first quarter, fueling top and bottom line performance that exceeded expectations. Despite operating in a pandemic impacted environment with fewer in-person celebrations, brand comparable sales increased 0.4% versus 2019. While social gatherings were suppressed for a significant portion of the quarter, we were very encouraged by first quarter results and sales momentum which continued into April. Importantly, we made good progress advancing our strategic building blocks that are improving our relevancy as we continue to inspire joy by making it easy to create unforgettable memories.”

Mr. Weston added, “As we look to the second quarter, we are confident in our overall positioning heading into the summer and graduation season. We are focused on the right priorities to fortify our industry leadership and are poised to capitalize on the opportunities that lie ahead as life begins to return to normal and celebrations gradually resume.”





First Quarter Summary:

Total revenues were $426.8 million, an increase of 3.1% on a reported basis and 2.7% on a constant currency basis, compared to the first quarter 2020. As the Company closed the previously disclosed sale of a substantial portion of its international operations at the end of January 2021, first quarter 2021 performance included one month of international results versus three months in the prior year period.

Total Retail sales increased 10.0% on a reported and constant currency basis driven by a 49.3% comparable sales increase in core categories versus the 13 weeks ended April 4, 2020, partially offset by the divestiture of the international retail business and timing of New Year’s Eve.

The total number of corporate Party City stores was 751 as of March 31, 2021 compared to 757 in the prior year period.

Brand comparable sales increased 35.9% in the first quarter versus the 13 weeks ended April 4, 2020 and increased 0.4% compared to the 13 weeks ended April 6, 2019.

Net third-party Wholesale revenues decreased 15.8% on a reported basis or 16.8% in constant currency, driven predominately by the divestiture of a significant portion of our international operations.

Total gross profit margin increased 735 basis points to 35.7% of net sales. Excluding certain items not indicative of core operating performance, gross profit margin improved 200 basis points to 36.0% of net sales mainly due to favorable product mix and fewer retail sales promotions, partially offset by increased costs for helium and delivery service.

Operating expenses totaled $152.2 million or $576.5 million lower than the first quarter of 2020. Excluding certain items not indicative of core operating performance, operating expenses totaled $138.8 million, or 32.5% of net sales, a 320-basis point improvement versus prior-year period primarily driven by disciplined expense management and leverage on higher sales.

Interest expense was $17.2 million during the first quarter of 2021, compared to $25.1 million during the first quarter of 2020 mainly due to lower amounts of debt outstanding.

Reported GAAP net loss was $14.1 million, or a loss of $0.13 per diluted share.

Adjusted net loss was $5.4 million, or a loss of $0.05 per diluted share, compared to adjusted net loss of $26.4 million, or a loss of $0.28 per share, in the first quarter of 2020. (See “Non-GAAP Information”)

Adjusted EBITDA was $32.4 million, versus $11.9 million during the first quarter of 2020. (See “Non-GAAP Information”)



Balance Sheet and Cash Flow Highlights:

As of the end of the first quarter 2021, the Company had $83.8 million in cash and approximately $129.3 million of availability under the ABL Facility, for total liquidity of $213.1 million.

In addition, the principal balance of debt net of cash on March 31, 2021 was $1,303.0 million versus $1,760.4 million in the prior-year period. The principal balance of debt is used for the purpose of all leverage ratio calculations under our debt agreements. The following table reflects both Principal amounts as well as net carrying amounts of debt across the Company’s debt instruments:

Party City Credit

Group Anagram

Holdings, LLC PCHI

Consolidated March 31, 2021 Principal

Amount Net Carrying

Amount Net Carrying

Amount Net Carrying

Amount 8.75% Senior Secured First Lien Notes – due 2026 $ 750,000 $ 730,508 $ - $ 730,508 6.125% Senior Notes – due 2023 22,924 22,792 - 22,792 6.625% Senior Notes – due 2026 92,254 91,483 - 91,483 First Lien Party City Notes – due 2025 161,669 202,657 - 202,657 First Lien Anagram Notes – due 2025 112,979 - 150,568 150,568 Second Lien Anagram Notes – due 2026 86,981 - 148,159 148,159 Finance lease obligations 13,687 13,687 - 13,687 Total long-term obligations 1,240,494 1,061,127 298,727 1,359,854 Less: current portion N/A (1,359 ) - (1,359 ) Long-term obligations, excluding current portion $ 1,240,494 $ 1,059,768 $ 298,727 $ 1,358,495 Loans and notes payable 146,275 146,275 - 146,275 Less: Cash (83,806 ) (66,796 ) (17,010 ) (83,806 ) Principal balance net of cash $ 1,302,963 $ 1,139,247 $ 281,717 $ 1,420,964

Net cash used in operating activities in the first three months of 2021 was $48.8 million, compared to $74.0 million in the prior-year period, driven primarily by higher net sales, improved operating income and favorable working capital changes. Free cash flowa in the first three months of 2020 was $10.2 million compared to $1.1 million in the prior-year period, driven by higher Adjusted EBITDA, partially offset by higher capital expenditures.

aFree cash flow defined as Adjusted EBITDA less capital expenditures (See “Non-GAAP Financial Information”).

Outlook:

The Company is providing the following fiscal second quarter 2021 outlook. This outlook is subject to potential consumer and marketplace volatility due to the COVID-19 pandemic:

Total revenue of $475 to $490 million

Brand comparable sales increase of 92% to 97% compared to second quarter 2020

Brand comparable sales increase of mid to high single digits compared to second quarter 2019

GAAP net income of $10 to $20 million with an assumed Q2 tax rate of 27%

Adjusted EBITDA of $60 to $70 million



The table below sets forth a reconciliation from our second quarter 2021 forecasted GAAP Net Income to our Adjusted EBITDA.

Q2 2021 Q2 2021 (in thousands) High Low Net Income $ 19,929 $ 10,439 Provision for Income Taxes 7,371 3,861 Interest Expense 23,600 24,600 Depreciation and Amortization Expense 16,200 17,200 EBITDA $ 67,100 $ 56,100 EBITDA Add-Backs 2,900 3,900 Adjusted EBITDA $ 70,000 $ 60,000

﻿

Non-GAAP Information



About Party City

Party City Holdco Inc. is the leading party goods company by revenue in North America and, we believe, the largest vertically integrated supplier of decorated party goods globally by revenue. The Company is a popular one-stop shopping destination for party supplies, balloons, and costumes. In addition to being a great retail brand, the Company is a global, world-class organization that combines state-of-the-art manufacturing and sourcing operations, and sophisticated wholesale operations complemented by a multi-channel retailing strategy and e-commerce retail operations. The Company is the leading player in its category, vertically integrated and unique in its breadth and depth. The Company designs, manufactures, sources and distributes party goods, including paper and plastic tableware, metallic and latex balloons, Halloween and other costumes, accessories, novelties, gifts and stationery throughout the world. The Company’s retail operations include 833 specialty retail party supply stores (including franchise stores) throughout North America operating under the names Party City and Halloween City, and e-commerce websites, principally through the domain name PartyCity.com.

PARTY CITY HOLDCO INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(In thousands, except share data, unaudited)

March 31,

2021 December 31,

2020 March 31,

2020 (Note 2)

(Unaudited) (Note 2) (Note 2)

(Unaudited) ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 83,806 $ 119,532 $ 194,433 Accounts receivable, net 81,658 90,879 116,223 Inventories, net 428,316 412,285 629,875 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 47,803 45,905 76,698 Income tax receivable 68,632 57,549 — Assets held for sale, net — 83,110 — Total current assets 710,215 809,260 1,017,229 Property, plant and equipment, net 214,698 209,412 235,577 Operating lease asset 687,214 700,087 773,775 Goodwill 659,865 661,251 665,129 Trade names 383,733 384,428 394,221 Other intangible assets, net 29,912 32,134 41,960 Other assets, net 9,832 9,883 6,904 Total assets $ 2,695,469 $ 2,806,455 $ 3,134,795 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current liabilities: Loans and notes payable $ 142,859 $ 175,707 $ 381,422 Accounts payable 127,812 118,928 96,383 Accrued expenses 146,742 160,605 154,847 Liabilities held for sale — 68,492 — Current portion of operating lease liability 150,860 176,045 153,614 Income taxes payable — 524 — Current portion of long-term obligations 1,359 13,576 98,588 Total current liabilities 569,632 713,877 884,854 Long-term obligations, excluding current portion 1,358,495 1,329,808 1,474,854 Long-term portion of operating lease liability 628,217 654,729 707,734 Deferred income tax liabilities, net 31,036 34,705 70,943 Other long-term liabilities 33,195 22,815 16,036 Total liabilities 2,620,575 2,755,934 3,154,421 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders’ equity: Common stock (111,258,890, 110,781,613 and 94,491,352 shares outstanding and

122,573,377, 122,061,711 and 121,708,422 shares issued at March 31, 2021,

December 31, 2020, March 31, 2020 respectively) 1,383 1,373 1,211 Additional paid-in capital 976,037 971,972 933,174 Accumulated deficit (579,486 ) (565,457 ) (578,732 ) Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) 5,134 (29,916 ) (47,947 ) Total Party City Holdco Inc. stockholders’ equity before common stock held in

treasury 403,068 377,972 307,706 Less: Common stock held in treasury, at cost (11,314,487, 11,280,098 and

27,217,070 shares at March 31, 2021, December 31, 2020, March 31, 2020,

respectively) (327,388 ) (327,182 ) (327,170 ) Total Party City Holdco Inc. stockholders’ equity 75,680 50,790 (19,464 ) Noncontrolling interests (786 ) (269 ) (162 ) Total stockholders’ equity 74,894 50,521 (19,626 ) Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 2,695,469 $ 2,806,455 $ 3,134,795





PARTY CITY HOLDCO INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS)

(In thousands, except share and per share data, unaudited)

Three Months Ended March 31, 2021 2020 Net sales* $ 426,807 $ 414,043 Cost of sales 274,521 296,757 Gross Profit 152,286 117,286 Wholesale selling expenses 9,116 15,458 Retail operating expenses 88,896 88,166 General and administrative expenses 46,038 65,334 Art and development costs 4,971 5,322 Store impairment and restructuring charges — 17,728 Loss on disposal of assets in international operations 3,211 — Goodwill, intangibles and long-lived assets impairment — 536,648 Income (loss) from operations 54 (611,370 ) Interest expense, net 17,214 25,120 Other expense, net 427 5,676 (Loss) before income taxes (17,587 ) (642,166 ) Income tax (benefit) (3,469 ) (100,498 ) Net (loss) (14,118 ) (541,668 ) Less: Net (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests (54 ) (155 ) Net (loss) attributable to common shareholders of Party City Holdco Inc. $ (14,064 ) $ (541,513 ) Net (loss) per share attributable to common shareholders of Party City Holdco

Inc.–Basic $ (0.13 ) $ (5.80 ) Net (loss) per share attributable to common shareholders of Party City Holdco

Inc.–Diluted $ (0.13 ) $ (5.80 ) Weighted-average number of common shares-Basic 110,917,349 93,395,609 Weighted-average number of common shares-Diluted 110,917,349 93,395,609 Dividends declared per share $ — $ — Comprehensive income (loss) $ 20,937 $ (553,881 ) Less: Comprehensive (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests (84 ) (155 ) Comprehensive income (loss) attributable to common shareholders of Party City Holdco Inc. $ 21,021 $ (553,726 )

*Includes royalties and franchise fees. Prior year amounts conformed to current year presentation.





PARTY CITY HOLDCO INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(In thousands)

Three Months Ended March 31, 2021 2020 Cash flows used in operating activities: Net (loss) $ (14,118 ) $ (541,668 ) Adjustments to reconcile net (loss) to net cash (used in) operating activities: Depreciation and amortization expense 17,944 17,752 Amortization of deferred financing costs and original issuance discounts 863 1,202 Provision for doubtful accounts 696 1,119 Deferred income tax benefit (3,386 ) (54,991 ) Change in operating lease liability/asset (37,556 ) (389 ) Undistributed loss (income) in equity method investments 336 (144 ) Loss on disposal of assets 110 40 Loss on disposal of assets in international operations 3,211 — Non-cash adjustment for store impairment and restructuring charges — 16,277 Goodwill, intangibles and long-lived assets impairment — 536,648 Non-employee equity-based compensation** — 1,033 Stock option expense – time – based 113 354 Restricted stock unit expense – time-based 352 621 Restricted stock unit – performance-based 708 — Directors – non-cash compensation 57 75 Net loss on debt repayment 226 — Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Decrease in accounts receivable 2,952 27,635 (Increase) decrease in inventories (17,565 ) 23,205 (Increase) in prepaid expenses and other current assets (8,768 ) (26,661 ) Increase (decrease) in accounts payable, accrued expenses and income taxes

payable 5,014 (76,138 ) Net cash (used in) operating activities (48,811 ) (74,030 ) Cash flows (used in) investing activities: Capital expenditures (22,184 ) (10,726 ) Proceeds from disposal of property and equipment — 7 Proceeds from sale of international operations, net of cash disposed 20,556 — Net cash (used in) investing activities (1,628 ) (10,719 ) Cash flows (used in) provided by financing activities: Repayment of loans, notes payable and long-term obligations (792,849 ) (3,932 ) Proceeds from loans, notes payable and long-term obligations 794,750 253,030 Treasury stock purchases (206 ) (85 ) Exercise of stock options 2,855 — Debt issuance costs (21,437 ) — Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities (16,887 ) 249,013 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents (177 ) (4,863 ) Net (decrease) increase in cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash (67,503 ) 159,401 Change in cash classified within current assets held for sale 31,628 — Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period 119,681 35,176 Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period* $ 83,806 $ 194,577 Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information: Cash paid during the period for interest $ 20,309 $ 35,927 Cash paid during the period for income taxes, net of refunds $ 127 $ 11,368

*Includes $144 of restricted cash for the three months ended March 31, 2020. There was no restricted cash as of March 31, 2021. The Company records restricted cash in prepaid expenses and other current asset as presented in the consolidated balance sheets at December 31, 2020 and March 31, 2020.

** See Note 17 – Kazzam, LLC of Item 1, “Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements (Unaudited)” in the March 31, 2021 Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q 2021.





PARTY CITY HOLDCO INC.

RECONCILIATION OF ADJUSTED EBITDA

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended March 31, 2021 2020 (Dollars in thousands) Net (loss) $ (14,118 ) $ (541,668 ) Interest expense, net 17,214 25,120 Income tax (benefit) (3,469 ) (100,498 ) Depreciation and amortization 17,944 17,752 EBITDA 17,571 (599,294 ) Store impairment and restructuring charges (a) — 27,761 Early lease terminations 3,138 — Other restructuring, retention and severance (b) 2,051 3,047 Goodwill, intangibles and long-lived assets impairment (c) — 536,648 Deferred rent (d) 1,526 (1,384 ) Closed store expense (e) 1,593 1,235 Foreign currency losses/(gains), net (539 ) 4,255 Stock option expense – time-based 113 354 Restricted stock unit and restricted cash awards expense – performance-based 817 — Restricted stock units – time-based 352 621 Non-employee equity-based compensation (f) — 1,033 Undistributed loss (income) in equity method

investments 336 (144 ) Corporate development expenses (g) — 2,969 Non-recurring legal settlements/costs — 6,321 COVID - 19 (l) 615 26,180 Loss on disposal of assets 3,211 — Net loss on debt repayment 226 — Other 1,409 2,272 Adjusted EBITDA $ 32,419 $ 11,874





PARTY CITY HOLDCO INC.

RECONCILIATION OF ADJUSTED EBITDA, Continued

(In thousands, unaudited)

Three Months Ended March 31, 2021 EBITDA Adjustments March 31,

2021

GAAP

Basis (as

reported) Early lease

terminations Net loss on

debt

repayment Stock Option

Expense/Non-

Employee Equity

Compensation/

Restricted

stock units Deferred

Rent (d) Other

restructuring,

retention and

severance (b) Closed

store

expense (e) COVID-

19 (l) Foreign

currency

losses Other March 31,

2021

Non-GAAP

basis Net sales $ 426,807 $ 426,807 Cost of sales 274,521 (1,382 ) 124 273,263 Gross Profit 152,286 153,544 Wholesale selling expenses 9,116 9,116 Retail operating expenses 88,896 (1,756 ) (1,568 ) (1,562 ) (590 ) (718 ) 82,703 General and administrative expenses 46,038 (1,282 ) 42 (2,052 ) (31 ) (25 ) (650 ) 42,041 Art and development costs 4,971 4,971 Loss on disposal of assets in international operations 3,211 (3,211 ) — Income from operations 54 14,713 Interest expense, net 17,214 (54 ) 17,160 Other expense, net 427 (226 ) 539 (449 ) 292 (Loss) before Income Taxes (17,587 ) (2,739 ) Interest expense, net 17,214 17,214 Depreciation and amortization 17,944 17,944 EBITDA 17,571 32,419 Adjustments to EBITDA 14,848 (3,138 ) (226 ) (1,282 ) (1,526 ) (2,052 ) (1,593 ) (615 ) 539 (4,957 ) (0 ) Adjusted EBITDA $ 32,419 $ (3,138 ) $ (226 ) $ (1,282 ) $ (1,526 ) $ (2,052 ) $ (1,593 ) $ (615 ) $ 539 $ (4,957 ) $ 32,419





PARTY CITY HOLDCO INC.

RECONCILIATION OF ADJUSTED EBITDA, Continued

(In thousands, unaudited)

Three Months Ended March 31, 2020 EBITDA Adjustments March 31, 2020

GAAP

Basis (as

reported) Goodwill,

intangibles

and long-

lived assets impairment

(c) Store

impairment

and

restructuring

charges (a) Corporate

development

expenses (h) Legal Stock Option

Expense/Non-

Employee Equity

Compensation/

Restricted

stock units

(f)(g)(i)(m) Deferred

Rent (d) Other

restructuring,

retention and

severance (b) Closed

store

expense (e) COVID-

19 (l) Foreign

currency

gains Other March 31,

2020

Non-GAAP

basis Net sales $ 414,043 $ 414,043 Cost of sales 296,757 (10,033 ) (12,804 ) (429 ) 273,491 Gross Profit 117,286 140,552 Wholesale selling expenses 15,458 (736 ) (114 ) 14,608 Retail operating expenses 88,166 1,336 (1,166 ) (10,178 ) 78,158 General and administrative expenses 65,334 (2,129 ) (6,321 ) (975 ) 48 (3,047 ) (69 ) (3,084 ) 49,757 Art and development costs 5,322 5,322 Store impairment and restructuring charges 17,728 (17,728 ) — Goodwill, intangibles and long-lived assets impairment 536,648 (536,648 ) — (Loss) from operations (611,370 ) (7,293 ) Interest expense, net 25,120 25,120 Other expense, net 5,676 (104 ) (1,033 ) (4,255 ) (1,699 ) (1,415 ) (Loss) before income taxes (642,166 ) (30,998 ) Interest expense, net 25,120 25,120 Depreciation and amortization 17,752 17,752 EBITDA (599,294 ) 11,874 Adjustments to EBITDA 611,168 (536,648 ) (27,761 ) (2,969 ) (6,321 ) (2,008 ) 1,384 (3,047 ) (1,235 ) (26,180 ) (4,255 ) (2,128 ) — Adjusted EBITDA $ 11,874 $ (536,648 ) $ (27,761 ) $ (2,969 ) $ (6,321 ) $ (2,008 ) $ 1,384 $ (3,047 ) $ (1,235 ) $ (26,180 ) $ (4,255 ) $ (2,128 ) $ 11,874

Note: Due to rounding, certain numbers may not add up precisely to the totals provided.





PARTY CITY HOLDCO INC.

RECONCILIATION OF ADJUSTED NET INCOME

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended March 31, 2021 2020 (Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) (Loss) before income taxes $ (17,587 ) $ (642,166 ) Intangible asset amortization 2,477 2,866 Amortization of deferred financing costs and original

issuance discounts 863 1,202 Store impairment and restructuring charges (a) — 27,973 Other restructuring charges (b) 1,936 922 Goodwill, intangibles and long-lived assets impairment (c) — 536,648 Non-employee equity-based compensation (f) — 1,033 Non-recurring legal settlements/costs — 6,321 Stock option expense – time-based 113 354 Restricted stock unit expense – performance-based 817 — COVID - 19 (l) 615 26,180 Loss on disposal of assets 3,211 — Inventory disposals 764 — Adjusted (loss) before income taxes (6,791 ) (38,667 ) Adjusted income tax (benefit) (h) (1,382 ) (12,284 ) Adjusted net (loss) $ (5,409 ) $ (26,383 ) Adjusted net (loss) per common share – diluted $ (0.05 ) $ (0.28 ) Weighted-average number of common shares-diluted 110,917,349 93,395,609





(a) The Company performed a comprehensive review of its store locations aimed at improving the overall productivity of such locations (“store optimization program”). After careful consideration and evaluation of the store locations, the Company made the decision to accelerate the optimization of its store portfolio with the closure of stores, which are primarily located in close proximity to other Party City stores. For further detail, refer to Note 3 – Store Impairment and Restructuring Charges of Item 1, “Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements (Unaudited)” in this Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q 2021. (b) Amounts expensed principally relate to severance due to organizational changes. (c) As a result of a sustained decline in market capitalization, the Company recognized a non-cash pre-tax goodwill and intangibles impairment charge at March 31, 2020. (d) The “deferred rent” adjustment reflects the difference between accounting for rent and landlord incentives in accordance with GAAP and the Company’s actual cash outlay. (e) Charges incurred related to closing and relocating stores in the ordinary course of business. (f) The acquisition of Ampology’s interest in Kazzam, LLC in an equity transaction. See Note 17 – Kazzam, LLC in Item 1 for further discussion. (g) Primarily represents costs for Kazzam (see Note 17 – Kazzam, LLC in Item 1 for further discussion). (h) Represents income tax expense/benefit after excluding the specific tax impacts for each of the pre-tax adjustments. The tax impacts for each of the adjustments were determined by applying to the pre-tax adjustments the effective income tax rates for the specific legal entities in which the adjustments were recorded. (l) Represents COVID-19 expenses for employees on temporary furlough for whom the Company provides health benefits; non-payroll expenses including advertising, occupancy and other store expenses.



PARTY CITY HOLDCO INC.

SEGMENT INFORMATION

(In thousands, except percentages, unaudited)

Three Months Ended March 31, 2021 2020 Dollars in

Thousands Percentage of

Total Revenues Dollars in

Thousands Percentage of

Total Revenues Net Sales: Wholesale $ 212,137 49.7 % $ 214,798 51.9 % Eliminations (118,612 ) (27.8 ) (103,731 ) (25.1 ) Net wholesale 93,525 21.9 111,067 26.8 Retail* 333,282 78.1 302,976 73.2 Total revenues $ 426,807 100.0 % $ 414,043 100.0 %





Three Months Ended March 31, 2021 2020 Dollars in

Thousands Percentage of

Net Sales Dollars in

Thousands Percentage of

Net Sales Retail Gross Profit $ 123,178 37.0 % $ 95,943 31.7 % Wholesale Gross Profit 29,108 31.1 21,343 19.2 Total Gross Profit $ 152,286 35.7 % $ 117,286 28.3 %

*Includes royalties and franchise fees. Prior year amount conformed to current year presentation.







PARTY CITY HOLDCO INC.

OPERATING METRICS

Three Months Ended March 31, LTM 2021 2020 2021 Store Count Corporate Stores: Beginning of period 746 777 757 New stores opened 5 — 10 Acquired — — 6 Closed — (20 ) (22 ) End of period 751 757 751 Franchise Stores Beginning of period 85 98 98 New stores opened — — — Sold to Party City — — (6 ) Closed (3 ) (1 ) (9 ) End of period 82 97 83 Grand Total 833 854 834





Three Months Ended March 31, 2021 2020 Wholesale Share of Shelf (a) 81.5% 81.3% Manufacturing Share of Shelf (b) 33.0% 29.0%

(a) Wholesale share of shelf represents the percentage of our retail product cost of sales supplied by our wholesale operations.

(b) Manufacturing share of shelf represents the percentage of our retail product cost of sales manufactured by the company.

(c) Party city brand comparable sales include North American e-commerce sales.