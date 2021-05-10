Flerish Wellbeing Platform is honored to be included in Fast Company’s 2021 World Changing Ideas Awards

SAN FRANCISCO, May 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Flerish, the wellbeing company that is empowering the world to flourish, today announced that its Flerish Wellbeing Platform was included in the Wellness category of Fast Company’s 2021 World Changing Ideas Awards. Now in its fifth year, the awards honor the businesses, policies, projects, and concepts that are actively engaged and deeply committed to addressing existential threats, such as the climate crisis, social injustice, or economic inequality.



Growth for Both

The Flerish platform connects the dots between individuals and organizations who are challenged in understanding their collective wellbeing in today’s dynamic and fast-changing environment. Offering “Growth for Both”, Flerish provides wellbeing insights and actions to the individual and organization to improve all domains of human flourishing: Mental & Physical Health, Character and Virtue, Strength of Relationships, Financial & Material Stability, Meaning & Purpose and Happiness & Life Satisfaction. When employees flourish, organizations thrive.

In partnership with The Human Flourishing Program (HFP) at Harvard, Flerish designed its wellbeing app, YOUFlerish , to bring behavioral science to individuals’ fingertips. The relationship with the Harvard HFP provides Flerish with a global, worldwide exclusivity to its validated Human Flourishing Assessment and research-based improvement IP for use on mobile devices. Once users complete the simple HFP Flourishing Assessment in the app, Flerish uses AI/ML to personalize content feeds, activities, and connections to help improve all aspects of life, leveraging neuroscience-backed behavioral change methods.

The organizational solution includes a broad-scale employee flourishing assessment led by Flourishing Metrics, LLC , a company founded by Harvard University researchers Tyler J. VanderWeele, Ph.D., Matt F. Wilson, Ph.D. and Todd W. Hall, Ph.D. of the The Human Flourishing Program , and Executive Networks . Companies using this assessment are included in the global flourishing normative database established and maintained by Harvard and are invited to participate in a Global Flourishing Research Network being launched by Executive Networks.

Personalized whole-human wellbeing

“Unlike any other time in history, our lives have become more intertwined with stress and anxiety, caused by a global pandemic, a fusion of work and home life and pressing social unrest and inequities. Many of us are not thriving, and we need a new pathway of private, personalized, daily help, guidance and support for our individual, family, career and community wellbeing,” said Mike Dulworth, CEO, Flerish. “We hope the YOUFlerish app can be a part of that solution for millions of people worldwide.”

About Flerish

Flerish is a holistic, integrated wellbeing platform designed to give organizations and individuals the insights and tools they need to thrive. Flerish is designed for whole-human wellbeing focusing the individual’s personal assessment from the Harvard Human Flourishing Program where six life domains are reviewed and scored. Supported by AI-driven customized content, live micro-coaching, and mentoring networks, individuals are encouraged to meet personal goals and celebrate successes on their learning and development journeys.

About the World Changing Ideas Awards

World Changing Ideas is one of Fast Company’s major annual awards programs and is focused on social good, seeking to elevate finished products and brave concepts that make the world better. A panel of judges from across sectors choose winners, finalists, and honorable mentions based on feasibility and the potential for impact. With a goal of awarding ingenuity and fostering innovation, Fast Company draws attention to ideas with great potential and helps them expand their reach to inspire more people to start working on solving the problems that affect us all.

About Executive Networks

Executive Networks creates trusted network communities for Global 1000 HR leaders so that they can have meaningful and innovative peer conversations that deliver accelerated and relevant insights and solutions. Members are empowered with insights and practical solutions that will help their organizations to flourish.

About Harvard University’s Human Flourishing Program

The Human Flourishing Program is an academic program located within the Institute for Quantitative Social Science at Harvard University, part of Harvard’s Faculty of Arts and Sciences. The Human Flourishing Program aims to contribute to, bring together, and disseminate knowledge from various academic fields on topics fundamental to human flourishing and to develop and implement systematic approaches to the synthesis of knowledge across disciplines.