Sibros Set to Speak at Upcoming Automotive Industry Events

SAN JOSE, Calif., May 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sibros Technologies, a pioneer of deep Over-the-Air (OTA) connected vehicle systems, today announced its participation at Verband der Automobilindustrie (VDA) Automotive SYS Conference and Automotive World’s ‘5G convergence with the software-defined vehicle’ webinar at two upcoming speaking engagements in May. Both presentations will touch on OEMs new software-first philosophy and how the shift will reduce future recalls, lower warranty claim costs, improve customer satisfaction and open up new opportunities for the new software-defined vehicle paradigm.



“We look forward to sharing our deep expertise and research findings with our colleagues in the automotive sector from around the world at these high-profile industry events this month," said Mayank Sikaria, CTO of Sibros. “We’ll present insights on how OEMs are shifting from a hardware to software-first design mentality, the latest on safety and security vulnerabilities with OTA software management, and how 5G will likely play a key role in the future of software-defined vehicles."

Mayank Sikaria, Chief Technology Officer and Co-Founder, will present virtually as a Keynote Speaker on a session titled, Safe & Secure By Design: An Integrated Approach for OTA Software Update Systems. His keynote takes place Tuesday, May 11 at 6 p.m. EDT. Prior to the main conference, VDA Automotive is holding a workshop on Monday, May 10 supported by highly experienced trainers and experts. To attend VDA Automotive SYS virtually and purchase tickets, you can register here.

Steve Schwinke, Vice President of Customer Engagement, will present at Automotive World’s upcoming webinar, ‘5G convergence with the software-defined vehicle.’ The presentation takes place Thursday, May 20 at 12:30 p.m. EDT with panel participants from AT&T, GSMA, Microsoft, and Panasonic. You can register for the free live virtual webinar, here.

About Sibros

Sibros brings total connectivity to any vehicle that makes modern mobility more safe, fun and reliable. The Sibros Deep Connectivity Platform (DCP) helps automakers optimize fleet health, reduce recalls and innovate new connected services with full vehicle OTA for software, data and diagnostics in a single system that runs on any vehicle architecture. Sibros was named 2021 Connected Car Platform of the Year by IoT Breakthrough Awards and the winner of the 2020 Mobility Innovation Awards by The Society of Automotive Analysts. To learn more about the Silicon Valley based company, visit www.sibros.tech.

