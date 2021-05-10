Passage Bio to Host Virtual R&D Event on May 17

PHILADELPHIA, May 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Passage Bio, Inc. (Nasdaq: PASG), a clinical-stage genetic medicines company focused on developing transformative therapies for rare, monogenic central nervous system disorders, today announced it will host its second virtual Research & Development event on Monday, May 17, 2021, from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m., Eastern Time.



The event will focus on frontotemporal dementia (FTD) with granulin (GRN) mutations, providing a detailed presentation of the company’s robust pre-clinical data and clinical program. Presenters for the event are:

Eliseo O. Salinas, M.D. MSc. , chief R&D officer, Passage Bio

, chief R&D officer, Passage Bio Christian Hinderer, M.D., Ph.D. , senior research director at the Gene Therapy Program (GTP), University of Pennsylvania

, senior research director at the Gene Therapy Program (GTP), University of Pennsylvania Gary Romano, M.D., Ph.D. , chief medical officer, Passage Bio

, chief medical officer, Passage Bio The presenters will also be joined during a Q&A session by Bruce Goldsmith, Ph.D., president and chief executive officer, Passage Bio; and James M. Wilson, M.D., Ph.D., director, GTP, University of Pennsylvania, and chief scientific advisor at Passage Bio

To register for the live event, please use the following link: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/359/41012

A live webcast of the presentation will be available on the Investors & Media section of Passage Bio’s website at investors.passagebio.com and will remain active for 30 days.

About Frontotemporal Dementia

FTD is one of the more common causes of early-onset (midlife) dementia, causing impairment in behavior, language and executive function, and occurs at similar frequency to Alzheimer’s disease in patients younger than 65 years. In approximately 5% to 10% of individuals with FTD, the disease occurs because of mutations in the GRN gene, causing a deficiency of progranulin (PGRN). PGRN is a complex and highly conserved protein. The mechanism by which PGRN deficiency results in FTD is uncertain, but increasing evidence points to PGRN’s role in lysosomal function. The rapid progression of FTD results in an average survival of eight years after onset of symptoms.

About PBFT02

Passage Bio is developing PBFT02, an adeno-associated virus-delivery gene therapy, for the treatment of patients with FTD with GRN mutations in a global clinical Phase 1 /2 study titled upliFT-D.

More information about upliFT-D can be found at ClinicalTrials.gov: NCT04747431.

About Passage Bio

At Passage Bio (Nasdaq: PASG), we are on a mission to provide life-transforming gene therapies for patients with rare, monogenic CNS diseases that replace their suffering with boundless possibility, all while building lasting relationships with the communities we serve. Based in Philadelphia, PA, our company has established a strategic collaboration and licensing agreement with the renowned University of Pennsylvania’s Gene Therapy Program to conduct our discovery and IND-enabling preclinical work. This provides our team with enhanced access to a broad portfolio of gene therapy candidates and future gene therapy innovations that we then pair with our deep clinical, regulatory, manufacturing and commercial expertise to rapidly advance our robust pipeline of optimized gene therapies into clinical testing. As we work with speed and tenacity, we are always mindful of patients who may be able to benefit from our therapies. More information is available at www.passagebio.com .

