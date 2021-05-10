REGO Payment Architectures, Inc. Finishes Series C Funding to Enhance Secure Mobile Banking and Shopping for Children and Families

BLUE BELL, Pa., May 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- REGO Payment Architectures, Inc. (“REGO”) (OTCQB: RPMT) today announced it has completed its Series C funding to bring the total to $13.0 million. The funding will allow REGO to market its secure mobile banking solution to families in the U.S. and the European Union.



Manole Capital and the Manole Fintech Fund led the completion of REGO’s $13.0 million Series C Convertible Note.

Manole Capital CEO, Warren Fisher said, “We are excited to invest in REGO Payment Architectures, Inc. (“REGO”) and look forward to seeing how they expand their leadership position in the growing parent/child payment space. REGO truly understands COPPA (“Children’s Online Privacy Protection Act”) and is the leading Fintech app, allowing children and teens to safely transact online and at physical, brick and mortar retailers. We believe smart banks and financial institutions will look to white-label REGO’s compliant payment platform.”

REGO’s Digital Wallet is an unprecedented family-focused financial solution. It allows children to shop from parent-approved retailers, deliver peer-to-peer payments, teaches financial literacy, all while keeping identities secure. It has patented attribution and identity management methods, patented real-time access and data control, and independent verification, validation, and auditing techniques, among other core capabilities.

REGO’s Digital Wallet received the GDPRkids™ Trustmark from PRIVO in early 2020 demonstrating that REGO meets the requirements of the European Union’s General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), as well as COPPA Safe Harbor certification with PRIVO, which is a Federal Trade Commission approved designation certifying that REGO is protecting children as they make online purchases.

About REGO Payment Architectures, Inc.

REGO is a digital solution that enables children to stay safe in today’s tech-first environment. The REGO Digital Wallet platform allows parents and guardians to enable online shopping or digital spending at approved retailers, control what funds are available for which purchases, and reward children or pay allowance via the app. REGO is an innovative financial platform uniquely positioned due to its Children’s Online Privacy Protection Act (COPPA) and General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) compliance. Visit us at regopayments.com

Media Contact:

Scott A. McPherson

REGO Payment Architectures, Inc.

325 Sentry Parkway, Suite 200

Blue Bell, PA 19422

pr@regopayments.com

(o) 267-465-7530