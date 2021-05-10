Digihost Announces Status of NASDAQ Listing Application and Expansion of Cryptocurrency Business Model

TORONTO, May 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Digihost Technology Inc. (“Digihost” or the “Company”) (TSXV: DGHI; OTCQB: HSSHF) is pleased to announce that further to its disclosure on April 14, 2021 of its intention to seek access to a larger U.S. equity exchange, the Company is currently in the advanced stages of the application process for a listing of its securities on the Nasdaq Stock Exchange (the “NASDAQ”). In conjunction with the application process, the Company expects to file a registration statement with the Securities and Exchange Commission in the near-term.



Since the beginning of the year, due to increasing investor demand, the Company decided to pursue an additional exchange listing for its shares on a larger U.S. stock exchange. In early February, the Company announced that its listing in the U.S. market had been upgraded from the OTC Pink Sheets to the OTCQB. Thereafter in March, the Company submitted an initial application for a listing on the NASDAQ. The NASDAQ listing application process is subject to a number of listing requirements and regulatory approvals, and as such there can be no assurances that a listing will be granted.



Beginning in November of 2020, there has been a substantial improvement in the cryptocurrency sector and this period has been transformative for Digihost, as the Company continues to achieve many significant milestones in its evolution to become a top tier blockchain technology company. A cornerstone of the Company’s business strategy has been and continues to be the mining and holding of Bitcoin (“BTC”) as efficiently as possible through the strategic acquisition of latest generation BTC miners and the vertical integration of low-cost sources of clean energy. The Company is actively pursuing opportunities to expand its hashrate to over 1EH by the end of 2021 and potentially to 3EH during the first half of 2022 by filling the hashing capacity which will be created by the recent acquisition of a 60MW power plant. Digihost is also exploring opportunities to expand its infrastructure by geographically diversifying in both the United States and Canada.

Digihost continually evaluates market trends in the blockchain and cryptocurrency space and seeks to manage risk and capitalize on opportunities to enhance shareholder value. As such, the Company is pleased to report that it has recently adopted plans to expand its operations and business strategy to include Ethereum technology and Ether ("ETH") as a cryptocurrency in its portfolio. The adoption of Ethereum technology will also contribute to the lowering of the Company’s carbon footprint. In addition to its strong BTC mining operations, the Company has the resources and capabilities to diversify into Ethereum technology, which has broad applications and significant potential for growth. The Company currently holds a balance of 563.88 ETH.

Michel Amar, the Company’s CEO, stated: “We are excited to report on the status of our NASDAQ listing application. Having access to a more liquid stock exchange in the United States, will attract broader institutional interest in the Company’s shares and provide Digihost with greater access to capital necessary to fund our aggressive growth strategy over the next several years. We are also pleased to share our plans to geographically expand, and diversify our operations to include Ethereum technology as part of our growth strategy. We believe Bitcoin and Ethereum have a strong outlook and will position the Company to be able to capitalize on current market trends, in order to generate increased value for our shareholders.”

About Digihost Technology Inc.

Digihost Technology Inc. is a growth-oriented blockchain technology company primarily focused on Bitcoin mining. The Company's mining facilities are located in Upstate New York, and are equipped with 78.7 MW of low-cost power with the option to expand to 102MW. The Company is currently hashing at a rate of 200PH with potential to expand to a rate of 3EH upon the completion of the previously announced acquisition of a 60MW power plant.

