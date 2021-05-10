Global Lipid Nutrition Market to 2028 - Size, Share & Analysis Report

Dublin, May 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Lipid Nutrition Market Size, Share & Analysis, By Type By Source Type By Form Type, By Application, By Region, Global Forecast To 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Growing demand for lipid nutrition as an ingredient for making nutraceuticals, infant formula, dietary supplements, as well as pet food and animal feed is a key factor driving market revenue growth.



Market Size - USD 9,295.0 Million in 2020, Market Growth - CAGR of 8.9%, Market Trends - increasing efforts and marketing strategies by manufacturers to target vegan as well as vegetarian population



The global lipid nutrition market size is expected to reach USD 18.53 Billion in 2028, and register a CAGR of 8.9% during the forecast period. Market growth is expected to be driven by factors such as rising prevalence of various diseases and disorders such as cardiovascular, blood pressure, and neurological disorders, among other diseases, coupled with growing awareness about benefits of consuming functional lipids such as managing obesity, depression, and bone health, among others



Other major factors expected to support market growth include increasing vegan and vegetarian population globally, and need for plant-based nutrition source to offer vegans and vegetarians with required nutrition.



Rising prevalence of lifestyle related diseases, due to stress and hectic work-life leading to possibilities of depression, as well as unhealthy eating habits are factors resulting in need for essential supplements to overcome nutrition deficiency. These are key factors boosting consumption of lipid nutrition, thereby driving market growth.



Some Key Findings From the Report:

Among the application segments, the dietary supplements & nutraceuticals segment accounted for the largest revenue share in 2020. The infant formula segment is expected to register highest revenue growth rate during the forecast period.

Among the type segments, the Omega-3 segment accounted for the largest revenue share in 2020, due to various health-benefits of lipid nutrition including improved eye health, reduce risks of cardiovascular diseases, and overcome neurological disorders.

The Asia Pacific market accounted for the largest revenue share in 2020, due to product innovations by players operating in the region, and growing awareness regarding health-benefits of consuming lipid nutrition.

The North America lipid nutrition market accounted for significantly high revenue share in 2020, due to increasing prevalence of cardiovascular diseases, depression, neurological issues, and growing demand for lipid nutrition as additive in dietary supplements.

Key players profiled in the report include BASF SE, Nordic's Naturals, Cargill, Croda International, Archer Daniels Midland Company, FMC Corporation, Kerry Group, Aker BioMarine, Omega Protein Corporation, and Polaris Nutritional Lipids. The market players have adopted various strategies including mergers, acquisitions, partnerships, and new product developments, among other strategies, to stay ahead of the competition and expand market footprint.

Reasons to Buy the Report

A robust analysis and estimation of the Lipid Nutrition Market with four levels of quality check - in-house database, expert interviews, governmental regulation, and a forecast specifically done through time series analysis

A holistic competitive landscape of all the major players in the Lipid Nutrition Market. The report covers their market shares, strategic initiatives, new product launches, R&D expenditure, M&As, Joint ventures, expansionary plans, product wise metric space analysis and key developments

Go-to-market strategies specifically formulated in line with location analysis which takes into the factors such as government regulations, supplier mapping, supply chain obstacles, and feedback from local vendors

Most deep dive segmental bifurcation available currently in the market. Our stellar methodology helps us understand the overall gamut of the supply chain and will help you explain the current market dynamics

Special focus given on vendor landscape, supplier portfolio, customer mapping, production capacity, and yearly capacity utilization

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1. Market Synopsis



Chapter 2. Executive Summary



Chapter 3. Indicative Metrics

3.1. Nature of ingredients

3.2. Increasing cases of chronic diseases

3.3. Growing trend towards preventive healthcare



Chapter 4. Lipid Nutrition Segmentation & Impact Analysis

4.1. Lipid Nutrition Segmentation Analysis

4.2. Lipid Nutrition Market Value Chain Analysis, 2018 - 2028

4.3. Regulatory framework

4.4. Lipid Nutrition Market Impact Analysis

4.4.1. Market driver analysis

4.4.1.1. High prevalence of target Sources across the world

4.4.1.2. Growing consumer awareness regarding health benefits of lipid nutrition

4.4.2. Market restraint analysis

4.4.2.1. Presence of substitutes

4.5. Key opportunities prioritized

4.6. Lipid Nutrition Pricing Analysis

4.7. Industry analysis - Porter's

4.8. Lipid Nutrition PESTEL Analysis



Chapter 5. Lipid Nutrition Market By Product Type Insights & Trends

5.1. Lipid Nutrition Type dynamics & Market Share, 2021 & 2028

5.2. Omega 3

5.2.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2018 - 2028 (USD Billion)

5.2.2. Market estimates and forecast, by region, 2018 - 2028 (USD Billion)

5.3. Omega 6

5.3.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2018 - 2028 (USD Billion)

5.3.2. Market estimates and forecast, by region, 2018 - 2028 (USD Billion)

5.4. Medium Chain Triglycerides

5.4.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2018 - 2028 (USD Billion)

5.4.2. Market estimates and forecast, by region, 2018 - 2028 (USD Billion)

5.5. Others

5.5.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2018 - 2028 (USD Billion)

5.5.2. Market estimates and forecast, by region, 2018 - 2028 (USD Billion)



Chapter 6. Lipid Nutrition Market By Source Type Insights & Trends

6.1. Lipid Nutrition Source Type dynamics & Market Share, 2021 & 2028

6.2. Plants

6.2.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2018 - 2028 (USD Billion)

6.2.2. Market estimates and forecast, by region, 2018 - 2028 (USD Billion)

6.3. Animals

6.3.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2018 - 2028 (USD Billion)

6.3.2. Market estimates and forecast, by region, 2018 - 2028 (USD Billion)



Chapter 7. Lipid Nutrition Market By Form Type Insights & Trends

7.1. Lipid Nutrition Form Type dynamics & Market Share, 2021 & 2028

7.2. Liquid

7.2.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2018 - 2028 (USD Billion)

7.2.2. Market estimates and forecast, by region, 2018 - 2028 (USD Billion)

7.3. Powder

7.3.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2018 - 2028 (USD Billion)

7.3.2. Market estimates and forecast, by region, 2018 - 2028 (USD Billion)



Chapter 8. Lipid Nutrition Market By Application Insights & Trends

8.1. Lipid Nutrition Application dynamics & Market Share, 2021 & 2028

8.2. Dietary supplements & nutraceuticals

8.2.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2018 - 2028 (USD Billion)

8.2.2. Market estimates and forecast, by region, 2018 - 2028 (USD Billion)

8.3. Infant formula

8.3.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2018 - 2028 (USD Billion)

8.3.2. Market estimates and forecast, by region, 2018 - 2028 (USD Billion)

8.4. Pharmaceutical

8.4.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2018 - 2028 (USD Billion)

8.4.2. Market estimates and forecast, by region, 2018 - 2028 (USD Billion)

8.5. Food fortification

8.5.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2018 - 2028 (USD Billion)

8.5.2. Market estimates and forecast, by region, 2018 - 2028 (USD Billion)

8.6. Animal nutrition

8.6.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2018 - 2028 (USD Billion)

8.6.2. Market estimates and forecast, by region, 2018 - 2028 (USD Billion)

8.7. Others

8.7.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2018 - 2028 (USD Billion)

8.7.2. Market estimates and forecast, by region, 2018 - 2028 (USD Billion)



Chapter 9. Lipid Nutrition Market Regional Outlook

9.1. Lipid Nutrition Market share by region, 2021 & 2028

9.2. North America

9.3. Europe

9.4. Asia Pacific

9.5. Middle East & Africa

9.6. Latin America



Chapter 10. Competitive Landscape

10.1. Market Revenue Share by Manufacturers

10.2. Manufacturing Cost Breakdown Analysis

10.3. Mergers & Acquisitions

10.4. Strategy Benchmarking

10.5. Vendor Landscape



Chapter 11. Company Profiles

11.1. BASF

11.1.1. Company Overview

11.1.2. Financial Performance

11.1.3. Product Length Benchmarking

11.1.4. Strategic Initiatives

11.2. Nordic's Naturals

11.2.1. Company Overview

11.2.2. Financial Performance

11.2.3. Product Length Benchmarking

11.2.4. Strategic Initiatives

11.3. Cargill

11.3.1. Company Overview

11.3.2. Financial Performance

11.3.3. Product Length Benchmarking

11.3.4. Strategic Initiatives

11.4. Croda International

11.4.1. Company Overview

11.4.2. Financial Performance

11.4.3. Product Length Benchmarking

11.4.4. Strategic Initiatives

11.5. Archer Daniels Midland Company

11.5.1. Company Overview

11.5.2. Financial Performance

11.5.3. Product Length Benchmarking

11.5.4. Strategic Initiatives

11.6. FMC Corporation

11.6.1. Company Overview

11.6.2. Financial Performance

11.6.3. Product Length Benchmarking

11.6.4. Strategic Initiatives

11.7. Kerry Group

11.7.1. Company Overview

11.7.2. Financial Performance

11.7.3. Product Length Benchmarking

11.7.4. Strategic Initiatives

11.8. Aker BioMarine

11.8.1. Company Overview

11.8.2. Financial Performance

11.8.3. Product Length Benchmarking

11.8.4. Strategic Initiatives

11.9. Omega Protein Corporation

11.9.1. Company Overview

11.9.2. Financial Performance

11.9.3. Product Length Benchmarking

11.9.4. Strategic Initiatives

11.10. Polaris Nutritional Lipids

11.10.1. Company Overview

11.10.2. Financial Performance

11.10.3. Product Length Benchmarking

11.10.4. Strategic Initiatives



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/8b0789