Dentistry Medical Lasers Global Market Report 2021: COVID 19 Growth And Change to 2030

The global dentistry medical lasers market is expected to grow from $0.16 billion in 2020 to $0.171 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.9%. The growth is mainly due to the companies resuming their operations and adapting to the new normal while recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $0.242 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 9%.



The dental lasers market consists of sales of dental lasers and related services by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that manufacture dental lasers.Dental lasers are used in the treatment of medical conditions related to teeth.



These lasers are used to perform tasks such as gum reshaping, removal of bacteria during the root canal, biopsy or lesion removal. Only goods and services traded between entities or sold to end consumers are included.



The high cost and limitations of dental lasers are expected to limit the dental lasers market.According to WebMD, a publisher of information on human health, the cost of the dental laser machine is much higher compared to the cost of a traditional dental drill.



The cost of the dental laser is from a few thousand dollars to above $100,000 that can be used for teeth cutting and the cost of the dental drill is around $600.The dental laser has limitations such as not being used for teeth with fillings in place, fill cavities located in between teeth, and cannot be used to remove defective crowns or silver fillings.



The high cost and limitations associated with a dental laser make it less accessible to a large population and has a negative impact on the dental lasers market.



The dental lasers market covered in this report is segmented by product into soft tissue; all tissue; dental welding lasers. It is also segmented by end user into hospitals; dental clinics, and by application into conservative dentistry; endodontic treatment; oral surgery; implantology; peri-implantitis; periodontics; tooth whitening.



The rising prevalence of oral diseases contributed to the growth of the dental lasers market.According to the World Health Organization, oral health conditions include dental caries, periodontal diseases, oral cancers, Noma, and other diseases.



The prevalence of periodontal disease, a common gum disease in adults, was reported to range between 20% to 50%.For instance, according to the Global Burden of Disease 2017 study, 796 million people are suffering from severe periodontitis, and 532 million had untreated caries in primary teeth.



The rise in the prevalence of oral disease increased the demand for lasers to treat the oral diseases thereby driving the dental lasers market.



In July 2019, LightScalpel was merged with its sister company LuxarCare into one organization by Aesculight, the parent company for both the companies.The merging of the two companies is to maximize the operational efficiencies and to best serve the global markets.



LuxarCare has technical experience in both the industrial and medical carbon dioxide (CO2) laser marketplace. LightScalpel is an American based surgical CO2 laser designer and manufacturer located in Bothell, Washington.



The growing geriatric population globally contributed to the dental lasers market. According to the World Bank population, in 2019, 9.9% of the world population is above 65 years age and according to the United Nations (UN), the population over 80 years is projected to triple from 143 million in 2019 to 426 million in 2050. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 1 in 5 that is 13% of adults over 65 years of age have lost all their natural teeth and 26% of adults over 75 years. The growing geriatric population boosted the demand for dental services and this, in turn, drove the market for the dental lasers market.



