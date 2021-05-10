USERLYTICS EARNS ADDITIONAL CERTIFICATION, ISO 27001, TOP INT. SECURITY STANDARD

Miami, May 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Userlytics, a leading global platform for easy and intuitive remote user experience testing, is thrilled to announce its latest privacy and security recognition: ISO 27001 Certification.

ISO 27001 is the internationally recognised, independently reviewed best practice framework for an Information Security Management System (ISMS). Userlytics’ ISO 27001 certification ensures that the company has invested in the people, processes, and technology to protect sensitive client and participant data. ISO 27001 also incorporates other regulatory systems like the updated Data Protection Act and GDPR, ensuring that the data that passes Userlytics’ platform is safe and secure, and is protected against costly cybersecurity breaches.

This certification adds to the SOC Type I, Type II and Type III and ISO 27001 Certification of Userlytics’ cloud provider, Amazon Web Services, and certifies not only the company’s cloud provider, but also the Information Security Management System of Userlytics itself.

Userlytics’ ISO 27001 Certification offers clients the following benefits:

Trust and assurance in the Userlytics’ Information Security Management System

Protection against costly security breaches

Improved business controls leading to cost and time savings

Reduced cost of supplier onboarding

Userlytics’ ISO 27001 Certification adds to the growing list of competitive advantages offered by Userlytics in comparison to other popular remote usability testing platforms, including native integration of both card sorting and tree testing, “invisible” observers for moderated sessions, unlimited seats and accounts, unlimited storage of results, unlimited concurrent testing, unlimited participants per study, “No SDK” mobile apps, automated translation of participant UI in any language, global participant panel of almost 1,000,000 and QA reviews of every result session.

About Userlytics:

Userlytics is a full featured state of the art user experience research platform with a global participant panel of nearly one million users. Since 2009, Userlytics has been helping enterprises and agencies improve the user and customer experience of their websites, apps and prototypes. With a scalable pricing model and a diverse worldwide panel, Userlytics allows brands to run both moderated and unmoderated usability studies with as many or as little participants as they choose. In addition to its testing services, Userlytics offers a variety of optional professional services including senior UX Consultants in both Europe (Madrid) and the U.S. (San Diego, Austin & Miami) who can help clients achieve actionable UX insights.

