Global Non-Ionic Dyes Market Size - Forecast to 2026

Brooklyn, New York, May 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report published by Global Market Estimates, the Non-Ionic Dyes Market will grow with a high CAGR value over the forecast period [2021 to 2026].



Non-ionic dyes are low water solubility colorants with high dispersed state. These compounds are used to dye polyester, acrylic, nylon, and other hydrophobic fibers. Increasing demand for variant colors in different end-use industries such as textile, paints & coatings, plastic, and leather will propel the global market expansion. Textile industry expansion owing to change in consumer buying habits and preferences has strongly influenced the penetration of non-ionic dye in the textile industry.





Rising product penetration in the automotive industry

The non-ionic dyes are gaining high penetration in the polyester and plastic materials owing to the rising demand from the automotive industry. These colorants are highly compatible and lighter in weight which makes them perfect to adopt in the automotive sector. Applications in car seat upholstery owing to its unique texture, design, and colors will promote product applicability. Increasing demand for lightweight vehicles to reduce carbon emissions will propel the product demand in plastic dyes for automotive components.

Emerging remodeling activities in the residential and commercial sector

Increasing expenditure on home renovation and maintenance owing to change in lifestyle and altering choices will positively drive the non-ionic dyes in paints & coatings applications. Economical costing along with improved sustainability will support the product penetration in this segment. Also, improving building codes to achieve zero carbon emission may result in high demand from commercial infrastructure.

Asia Pacific dominated the regional segment

The Asia-Pacific, led by China, Malaysia, India, and South Korea dominated the overall industry share in 2019. Textile and construction industry expansion will support the regional industry growth. Increasing expenditure in revamping the public and private infrastructure are key success factors to drive the demand. Also, heavy investment in the textile industry to gain foreign investors will instigate the regional demand.

Company market share is consolidated in nature

The global non-ionic dyes industry is highly competitive and consolidated in nature. Only a few major companies accounted for approximately 45% of the revenue share in 2019. Archroma, BASF SE, Heubach GmbHsis, Clariant International Ltd., Tronox Ltd., Eckart GmbH, The Shepherd Color Company, Flint Group, Sudarshan Chemical Industries, Huntsman Corp, and Kronos Worldwide Inc. are major identified industry participants in the market.

Mergers & acquisitions, product development, and technology advancement are among the key tactics seen in the market. Companies are also focusing on increasing their application scope to serve a wider range of customers. Other key industry players include CPS Color, Atul Ltd., Kiri Industries Ltd., DIC Corp., Rockwood Holdings Inc., Tinting Systems Company, and Lanxess AG.





Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019-2026)

Low Energy

Medium Energy

High Energy





Fiber Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019-2026)

Polyester

Nylon

Rayon

Cotton

Wool

Acrylic

Others





Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019-2026)

Textile

Leather

Paint & Coatings

Plastic

Others





Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019-2026)

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Rest of Europe





Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

Brazil

Argentina

Mexico

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

South Africa

Rest of the Middle East & Africa





