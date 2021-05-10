Global Cigarette Lighter Market (2021 to 2026) - Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecasts

Dublin, May 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Cigarette Lighter Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global cigarette lighter market reached a value of US$ 5.9 Billion in 2020. A cigarette lighter is a flame producing device that is used to light cigarettes, cigars and pipes. It consists of a metal or plastic container filled with a flammable fluid or pressurized liquid gas, a means of ignition, and some provision for conveniently extinguishing the flame. In the early 1800s, the German chemist Johann Wolfgang Dobereiner invented one of the first lighters, which was referred to as the Dobereiner's lamp. Since then, the leading companies have made significant changes in their design and functionality to offer enhanced convenience to consumers.



With the rising smoking rates around the world, along with inflating incomes of consumers, there has been an increase in the demand for cigarette lighters. As a result, manufacturers are coming up with a wide variety of cigarette lighters ranging from flint to automobile lighters to increase their profitability and provide consumers with varied options. They have also launched battery-powered, electronic lighters that produce a flame at the push of a button. However, the leading companies have to obey specific regulations, such as the International Standard EN ISO 9994:2002 and the European standard EN 13869:2002, for producing cigarette lighters. These regulations ensure that the final products available to the consumers are safe and will offer reliable performance. Looking forward, the publisher expects the global cigarette lighter market to exhibit stable growth during the next five years.



Breakup by Product Type:

Flint cigarette lighter

Electronic cigarette lighter

Others

Based on the type, flint cigarette lighters currently represent the most popular product as they are more affordable and easier-to-use as compared to the other lighters.



Breakup by Material Type:

Metal

Plastic

Others

On the basis of the material type, plastic accounts for the majority of the market as it is light-weight, durable, dimensionally stable, and resistant to fire, heat and chemicals.



Breakup by Distribution Channel:

Tobacco shops

Supermarkets and hypermarkets

Convenience stores

Online STORES

Others

Cigarette lighters are mostly distributed through tobacco shops, which account for the majority of the total market share.



Regional Insights:

Asia Pacific

Eastern Europe

Western Europe

Middle East and Africa

North America

Latin America

Region-wise, Asia Pacific exhibits a clear dominance in the global market due to the increasing trend of smoking, growing population and rising disposable incomes of the consumers in the region.



Competitive Landscape:



The industry is highly concentrated with the presence of a handful of manufacturers who compete in terms of prices and quality. Some of the leading players are:

BIC Corporation

Cricket Lighters (Swedish Match Lighters BV)

CLIPPER (FLAMAGAS, SA)

15 Key Player Profiles

