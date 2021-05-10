The global steel wire rope & plastic rope market size is projected to grow from USD 11.9 billion in 2021 to USD 17.5 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 8.0%

New York, May 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Steel Wire Rope & Plastic Rope Market by Type of Lay, Material Type, Application Region - Global Forecast to 2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05806378/?utm_source=GNW

However, global pandemic disease COVID-19 has disrupted the operations of various end-use applications which has decrease the demand for steel wire rope & plastic rope in 2020.



Regular Type of Lay is the fastest-growing type of lay for steel wires, in terms of value.



Regular lay ropes are more resistant to crushing forces, more naturally rotation-resistant, and spool better in a drum than lang lay ropes. They are used for various applications, such as industrial & crane, mining, oil & gas, construction, and fishing & marine.



Polyester material type is the fastest-growing material type of plastic ropes, in terms of value.

Polyester ropes are widely used for boat lines and sailing applications as they provide good strength, durability, relatively low stretch, and reasonable prices.Polyester ropes have good UV resistance, and unlike nylon, they retain their strength under wet conditions.



Unlike nylon or polypropylene, polyester is not stretchy.It is usually used as an outside coating to a rope having a Kevlar core, which is UV-sensitive.



Some of the disadvantages of polyester ropes are that these are not suitable if the load is subject to jerking.They do not provide strength like the nylon ropes.



For several applications, polyester might only be used as the outside protective layer, as it has excellent abrasion resistance. Polyester ropes are often used for winches, capstans, and block & tackles. They have low stretch and low creep



Sports & Leisure is the fastest-growing application of steel wire ropes & plastic ropes, in terms of value.

In sports & leisure application, plastic ropes are used in racing cars, exercise machines, camera flying rigs, static lines, stunt rigging, tie-downs, and accessory cords.Tent shinning line made of HMPE fiber, glider lines, kite surfing line, safety rope lines, climbing ropes, fitness ropes, parachute cords, and camping ropes are some of the other types of plastic ropes used in this industry.



Various plastic ropes are used that are made of polypropylene, polyester, nylon, and others.They are also used in the filmmaking industry for controlling the camera lines.



The market in this application has growth potential during the forecast period, as the ropes also help in rescue and safety operations during any sports activity.



APAC is the fastest-growing steel wire rope & plastic rope market.



APAC is projected to register the highest CAGR in terms of value in the global steel wire rope & plastic rope market during the forecast period.The growth of the steel wire rope & plastic rope industry in this region is supported by the recovery in end-use industries, the advancement of industrial technology solutions.



The steel wire rope market in APAC is driven by the increasing consumption in the industrial & crane, mining, and construction sectors. The increased urbanization and industrial development in countries such as China, India, and Japan are also driving the market in the region.

Due to COVID-19, numerous industries and companies have halted their production sites across various countries that has led to reduced demand for steel wire ropes & plastic ropes in APAC countries. The recovery in the end-use applications with restoration in the supply chain would drive the steel wire ropes & plastic ropes demand during the forecast period.



