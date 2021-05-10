The global custom antibody market is projected to reach USD 652 million by 2026 from USD 393 million in 2021, at a CAGR of 10.6%

New York, May 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Custom Antibody Market by Service, Type, Source, Research Area, End User - Global Forecast to 2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05676490/?utm_source=GNW

By service, themonoclonal antibody segment accountedfor the largest share of the custom antibodymarket”

Based on service, the custom antibody market is segmented into antibody development, antibody production & purification, and antibody fragmentation & labeling.Antibody development services accounted for the largest market share in 2020.



The large share of this segment can be attributed to the increasing focus of researchers on high-quality antibodies for reproducibility, which can be hampered by using commercially available antibodies.



Asia Pacific: The fastest-growing region in the custom antibodymarket.

the Asia Pacific market is estimated to witness the highest growth during the forecast period, primarily due to the increasing investments by governments and industries, growing biotechnology research, and rising awareness on personalized therapeutics.



North America: the largest share of the custom antibodymarket

In 2020, North America accounted for the largest share in the global custom antibody market. The dominance of the North American region can be attributed to the increasing investments in the development of structure-based drug designs, growing research in the fields of genomics and proteomics, rising demand for high-quality research tools for data reproducibility, increasing focus on developing antibody-based therapeutics, and the presence of a large number of global players in this region.



Breakdown of primaries

The study contains insights from various industry experts, ranging from component suppliers to Tier 1 companies and OEMs. The break-up of the primaries is as follows:

• By Respondent– Supply Side- 50%, Demand Side-50%

• By Designation— Executives- 30%, CXOs, Directors- 30%, Managers - 40%

• By Region— North America -40%, Europe - 20%, APAC – 20%, RoW- 20%



The custom antibodymarket is dominated by a few globally established players such as Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. (US), Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (US), Merck KGaA (Germany), Abcam plc (UK), Cell Signaling Technology, Inc. (US), Agilent Technologies, Inc. (US), GenScript (US), BioLegend, Inc. (US), Rockland Immunochemicals, Inc. (US), ProMab Biotechnologies (US), Innovagen AB (Sweden), and ProteoGenix (US).



Research Coverage:

The report segments the custom antibodymarket based on region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa), service (antibody development, antibody production & purification, and antibody fragmentation & labeling), type (monoclonal antibodies, polyclonal antibodies, recombinant antibodies, and other custom antibodies), source (mice, rabbits, and other sources.), research area (oncology, infectious diseases, neurobiology, stem cells, immunology, cardiovascular disease, and other research areas), end users (pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies, academic & research institutes, and contract research organizations).



The report also provides a comprehensive review of market drivers, challenges, and opportunities in the custom antibodymarket



Key Benefits of Buying the Report:

The report will help the leaders/new entrants in this market with information on the closest approximations of the revenue numbers for the overall market and the sub-segments.This report will help stakeholders understand the competitive landscape and gain more insights to better position their businesses and plan suitable go-to-market strategies.



The report also helps stakeholders understand the pulse of the custom antibodymarket and provides them information on key market drivers, challenges, and opportunities.

