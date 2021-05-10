Global Fluoropolymer Materials Market to 2025 - by Type of Resin, End-use Industry and Region

Dublin, May 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Fluoropolymer Materials: Technologies and Global Markets" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report on fluoropolymers will include market data, in U.S. dollar and consumption (kiloton) terms, for the years 2019 to 2025, with 2019 considered as the base year and market forecasts through 2025. Market data are presented by material, end-use sector, and geographic region.

The report also analyzes fluoropolymer technology developments, industry structure, and market drivers and trends. Profiles of the leading fluoropolymer resin companies and processors describe company products, markets, geographic focus, market shares, and recent corporate developments. The impact of COVID-19 was also considered while deriving market estimates.

Report Includes:

60 tables

An overview of the global market for fluoropolymer materials

Estimation of the market size and analyses of market trends, with data from 2019, estimates for 2020, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2025

Explanation of the major drivers, restraints and opportunities and regional dynamics of the market and assessment of latest trends

Market share analysis of the fluoropolymer materials based on resin type, end-use, and region and evaluation of current market trends, market size, and market forecast

A detailed description of the fluoropolymer family and product types i.e., the homopolymers and the copolymers

Analysis of feedstock markets, resin industry structure, latest developments of the fluoropolymer industry, and details of the fluoropolymer feedstock and resin production and fluoropolymer processors and converters

Impact analysis of coronavirus on the global economy; and discussion on the impact of COVID-19 on fluoropolymer industry

Market share analysis of the key companies of the industry and coverage of events like mergers & acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations or partnerships, and other key market strategies

Comprehensive company profiles of the leading players of the industry, including Arkema, Fluorocarbon Co. Ltd., Honeywell International Inc., Parker Hannifin Corp., and Saint-Gobain Performance Plastics

Fluoropolymer materials fall under the category of high-performance thermoplastics. Discovered during the 1940s, fluoropolymer materials were quickly applied to various end-user industries. Fluoropolymers are used in a diverse range of industries ranging from automotive, semiconductor, electronics, and cookware applications. Due to their excellent properties and inert nature, fluoropolymers are also gaining traction for new-age applications in the automotive and electronics sectors.

Replacement of traditional materials such as metal, glass, and high-performance coatings and composites by fluoropolymers across a wide range of applications over several decades has been a key driver of the market. Fluoropolymer market growth will benefit further from the trend of replacing traditional materials with lightweight, cost-effective, and high-performance materials in various niche markets.

Although traditional applications are reaching their saturation point, fluoropolymers continue to find new applications. For example, in automotive and aviation markets, fluoropolymers are gaining use because of their ability to provide heat and chemical resistance, strength, durability, and weight reduction. In the electronics sector, more stringent technical and environmental specifications will promote the use of high-performance materials that are inherently flame retardant. Other examples of developmental applications for fluoropolymers include lithium-ion batteries, fuel-cell membranes, aircraft interior components, and back sheets for photovoltaic modules

PVDF and FEP are the fastest-growing fluoropolymer products, especially in solar cell and fiber optic applications. Demand for PVDF is expected to grow due to its increasing application in lithium-ion batteries and architectural coatings. The growth in the chemical processing, cookware, bakeware, and medical markets are also important driving forces for the fluoropolymer industry. Polyvinyl fluoride (PVF) consumption is also growing at an above-average rate due to rising demand from the automotive and electrical/electronics markets.

Fluoroelastomer demand is growing at a steady pace with good future prospects from the transportation sector. Demand is being driven by new product developments in sealing applications (which result in better performance), further tightening of emissions standards in many industrialized countries, and strong expansion of automobile production. Fluoroelastomers are also gaining ground in the pharmaceuticals and food processing industries as they provide long-term protection against high temperatures and also fight corrosion.

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1 Introduction

Study Goals and Objectives

Reasons for Doing This Study

Scope of Report

Information Sources

Methodology

What's New in This Update?

Geographic Breakdown

Analyst's Credentials

Custom Research

Related Reports

Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights

Chapter 3 Market Overview

Definition of the Fluoropolymer Industry

Industry Development

The Fluoropolymer Family

Homopolymers

Copolymers

Fluoroelastomers

Chapter 4 Industry Structure and Trends in Raw Materials

Introduction

Fluoropolymer Feedstock Markets

Market Dynamics

Leading Fluorspar Producers

Fluoropolymer Resin Industry Structure

Market Developments

Fluoropolymer Feedstock and Resin Production

Corporate Developments

Fluoropolymer Processors and Converters

Corporate Developments

Market Drivers and Trends

Economic Influences

Cost Pressures

Replacement of Traditional Materials

New Applications

Regulatory Framework: Plastic Waste Recycling

Chapter 5 Fluoropolymers: Products, Properties, and Performance

Overview

Polytetrafluoroethylene (PTFE)

Fluorinated Ethylene Propylene (FEP)

Polyvinylidene Fluoride (PVDF)

Polyvinyl Fluoride (PVF)

Polychlorotrifluoroethylene (PCTFE)

Perfluoroalkoxy (PFA)

Ethylene Chlorotrifluoroethylene (ECTFE)

Ethylene Tetrafluoroethylene (ETFE)

Other Fluoropolymers

Sulfonated Tetrafluoroethylene (PFSA)

Poly (TFE-co-HFP-co-VDF) (THv)

Amorphous Fluoropolymers (AF)

Fluoroplastic Foam Resin (FFR)

Fluoroelastomers (FKM)

Fabrication Techniques

Chapter 6 Market Breakdown by Type of Resin

Overview

Polytetrafluoroethylene (PTFE)

Applications

Market Size and Forecast

Fluorinated Ethylene Propylene (FEP)

Applications

Market Size and Forecast

Polyvinylidene Fluoride (PVDF)

Applications

Market Size and Forecast

Polyvinyl Fluoride (PVF)

Applications

Market Size and Forecast

Polychlorotrifluoroethylene (PCTFE)

Applications

Market Size and Forecast

Perfluoroalkoxy (PFA)

Applications

Market Size and Forecast

Ethylene Chlorotrifluoroethylene (ECTFE)

Applications

Market Size and Forecast

Ethylene Tetrafluoroethylene (ETFE)

Applications

Market Size and Forecast

Other Fluoropolymers

Applications

Market Size and Forecast

Fluoroelastomers

Applications

Market Size and Forecast

Chapter 7 Market Breakdown by End-Use Industry

Overview

Industrial

Applications

Market Size and Forecast

Electrical and Electronics

Market Trends

Electrical and Electronics Applications of Fluoropolymers

Photovoltaic Modules

Proton-Exchange Membrane and Direct Methanol Fuel Cells

Introduction

Opportunities for PVDF in Lithium-Ion Battery Applications

Market Size and Forecast

Transportation

Applications

Transportation Applications of Fluoropolymers

Market Size and Forecast

Building and Construction

Applications

Market Size and Forecast

Other Markets

Applications

Cookware and Bakeware Markets

Medical Markets

Market Size and Forecast

Chapter 8 Market Breakdown by Region

Overview

North America

Overview

Market Size and Forecast

Western Europe

Overview

Market Size and Forecast

Eastern Europe

Overview

Market Size and Forecast

Asia-Pacific

Overview

Market Size and Forecast

Central and South America

Overview

Market Size and Forecast

Middle East and Africa

Overview

Market Size and Forecast

Chapter 9 Patent Analysis

Chapter 10 Company Profiles

3M Dyneon

AGC Chemicals Americas Inc.

Arkema

Chenguang Research Institute Of Chemical Industry

The Chemours Co.

Daikin Industries Ltd.

Ensinger Gmbh

Fluorocarbon Co. Ltd.

Fluorotherm Polymers Inc.

Fuxin Heng Tong Fluorine Chemicals Co. Ltd.

Guarniflon Spa

Gujarat Fluorochemicals Ltd.

Halopolymer Ojsc

Hindustan Fluorocarbons Ltd.

Honeywell International Inc.

Isoflon

Jiangsu Meilan Chemical Co. Ltd.

Juhua Group

Kureha Corp.

Murtfeldt Kunststoffe Gmbh & Co. Kg

Newage Industries

Parker Hannifin Corp.

Saint-Gobain Performance Plastics

Shamrock Technologies

Shandong Dongyue Polymer Material Co. Ltd.

Shanghai Huayi 3F New Materials Co. Ltd.

Simona Ag

Solvay Specialty Polymers

Thermoseal Inc.

Westlake Plastics

Zeus Industrial Products Inc.

Zhejiang Jusheng Fluorochemical Co. Ltd.

Chapter 11 Appendix: Acronyms

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/opflhg