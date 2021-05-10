Global Fluoropolymer Materials Market to 2025 - by Type of Resin, End-use Industry and Region

Dublin, May 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Fluoropolymer Materials: Technologies and Global Markets" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report on fluoropolymers will include market data, in U.S. dollar and consumption (kiloton) terms, for the years 2019 to 2025, with 2019 considered as the base year and market forecasts through 2025. Market data are presented by material, end-use sector, and geographic region.
The report also analyzes fluoropolymer technology developments, industry structure, and market drivers and trends. Profiles of the leading fluoropolymer resin companies and processors describe company products, markets, geographic focus, market shares, and recent corporate developments. The impact of COVID-19 was also considered while deriving market estimates.
Report Includes:
- 60 tables
- An overview of the global market for fluoropolymer materials
- Estimation of the market size and analyses of market trends, with data from 2019, estimates for 2020, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2025
- Explanation of the major drivers, restraints and opportunities and regional dynamics of the market and assessment of latest trends
- Market share analysis of the fluoropolymer materials based on resin type, end-use, and region and evaluation of current market trends, market size, and market forecast
- A detailed description of the fluoropolymer family and product types i.e., the homopolymers and the copolymers
- Analysis of feedstock markets, resin industry structure, latest developments of the fluoropolymer industry, and details of the fluoropolymer feedstock and resin production and fluoropolymer processors and converters
- Impact analysis of coronavirus on the global economy; and discussion on the impact of COVID-19 on fluoropolymer industry
- Market share analysis of the key companies of the industry and coverage of events like mergers & acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations or partnerships, and other key market strategies
- Comprehensive company profiles of the leading players of the industry, including Arkema, Fluorocarbon Co. Ltd., Honeywell International Inc., Parker Hannifin Corp., and Saint-Gobain Performance Plastics
Fluoropolymer materials fall under the category of high-performance thermoplastics. Discovered during the 1940s, fluoropolymer materials were quickly applied to various end-user industries. Fluoropolymers are used in a diverse range of industries ranging from automotive, semiconductor, electronics, and cookware applications. Due to their excellent properties and inert nature, fluoropolymers are also gaining traction for new-age applications in the automotive and electronics sectors.
Replacement of traditional materials such as metal, glass, and high-performance coatings and composites by fluoropolymers across a wide range of applications over several decades has been a key driver of the market. Fluoropolymer market growth will benefit further from the trend of replacing traditional materials with lightweight, cost-effective, and high-performance materials in various niche markets.
Although traditional applications are reaching their saturation point, fluoropolymers continue to find new applications. For example, in automotive and aviation markets, fluoropolymers are gaining use because of their ability to provide heat and chemical resistance, strength, durability, and weight reduction. In the electronics sector, more stringent technical and environmental specifications will promote the use of high-performance materials that are inherently flame retardant. Other examples of developmental applications for fluoropolymers include lithium-ion batteries, fuel-cell membranes, aircraft interior components, and back sheets for photovoltaic modules
PVDF and FEP are the fastest-growing fluoropolymer products, especially in solar cell and fiber optic applications. Demand for PVDF is expected to grow due to its increasing application in lithium-ion batteries and architectural coatings. The growth in the chemical processing, cookware, bakeware, and medical markets are also important driving forces for the fluoropolymer industry. Polyvinyl fluoride (PVF) consumption is also growing at an above-average rate due to rising demand from the automotive and electrical/electronics markets.
Fluoroelastomer demand is growing at a steady pace with good future prospects from the transportation sector. Demand is being driven by new product developments in sealing applications (which result in better performance), further tightening of emissions standards in many industrialized countries, and strong expansion of automobile production. Fluoroelastomers are also gaining ground in the pharmaceuticals and food processing industries as they provide long-term protection against high temperatures and also fight corrosion.
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/opflhg