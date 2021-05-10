The Software Report Names FTI Consulting’s Jordan Rae Kelly to Top 25 Women Leaders in Cybersecurity List

WASHINGTON, May 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE: FCN) today announced that Jordan Rae Kelly, a Senior Managing Director and Head of Cybersecurity for the Americas, has been named to The Software Report’s Top 25 Women Leaders in Cybersecurity 2021 list.



At FTI Consulting, Ms. Kelly advises clients on a broad range of cybersecurity matters involving incident response, insider threats, intellectual property, vendor management, compliance, regulation, risk management and forensic investigations.

“This is another very well-deserved recognition for Jordan,” said Anthony J. Ferrante, Global Head of Cybersecurity at FTI Consulting. “She proves herself an expert day-in and day-out as she advises clients with diligence and innovation through their most complex cybersecurity challenges. It’s no surprise to me that The Software Report has recognized her continuous success.”

Prior to joining FTI Consulting in 2019, Ms. Kelly served on the National Security Council at the White House as the Director for Cyber Incident Response. During her tenure, she was responsible for national incident response coordination and management of the U.S. government’s process for managing zero-day exploits. She also was a chief author of the National Cyber Strategy, the first of its kind in the United States in 15 years.

Before joining the National Security Council in 2017, Ms. Kelly served as Chief of Staff in the FBI’s Cyber Division, where she managed daily operations and strategic and policy planning for the bureau’s national cyber program.

“It’s an honor to be named to the Top 25 Women Leaders in Cybersecurity 2021 list alongside so many esteemed and outstanding women in the field,” Ms. Kelly said. “I hope that the recognition of all my talented colleagues by The Software Report will inspire the next generation of women leaders to promote diversity, foster the professional development of their teams, and commit to growth and curiosity in the world of cybersecurity.”

