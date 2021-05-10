Organogenesis Appoints Jon Giacomin to Board of Directors

CANTON, Mass., May 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: ORGO), a leading regenerative medicine company focused on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of product solutions for the Advanced Wound Care and Surgical & Sports Medicine markets, today announced the appointment of Jon Giacomin to the Company’s Board of Directors, effective May 7, 2021. The Company also announced that Wayne Mackie resigned as a member of the Company’s Board of Directors effective May 7, 2021. Mr. Mackie’s resignation was not due to any disagreement with the Company on any matter relating to its operations, policies or practices.

“Jon is a proven leader who brings significant expertise from a nearly 30-year career in the healthcare sector,” said Gary S. Gillheeney, Sr., President and Chief Executive Officer of Organogenesis. “We believe his demonstrated capabilities in leading large, diversified healthcare businesses make him an ideal addition to our Board of Directors, and we look forward to leveraging his guidance and insight during our next phase of growth and development.”

Mr. Gillheeney continued: “On behalf of the Board of Directors, I would like to thank Wayne for his important contributions to the Organogenesis Board.”

Mr. Giacomin currently serves as the Chief Executive Officer of U.S. Anesthesia Partners, Inc. (“USAP”), a privately-owned, single-specialty anesthesia practice that serves over 2.3 million patients across the nation annually. Prior to joining USAP, Mr. Giacomin held various leadership positions at Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE: CAH) from 2001 to 2019, a leading distributor of pharmaceuticals, global manufacturer and distributor of medical and laboratory products and provider of performance and data solutions for health care facilities. Mr. Giacomin most recently served as Chief Executive Officer of Cardinal Health’s Medical Segment, a business which generated over $15 billion in revenue during the most recently completed fiscal year. During his career at Cardinal Health, he also served as Chief Executive Officer of its Pharmaceutical Segment from 2014 to 2018, which generated over $130 billion in revenue during the most recently completed fiscal year.

Mr. Giacomin began his career as a Nuclear Engineer and Surface Warfare Officer in the U.S. Navy and subsequently held positions at Sotera Health Company (Nasdaq: SHC) and Griffith Micro Science International Inc. before joining Cardinal Health. He holds a B.S. in Mechanical Engineering from the University of Notre Dame, and an MBA in Finance from the University of Chicago’s Booth School of Business.

About Organogenesis Holdings Inc.

Organogenesis Holdings Inc. is a leading regenerative medicine company offering a portfolio of bioactive and acellular biomaterials products in advanced wound care and surgical biologics, including orthopedics and spine. Organogenesis’s comprehensive portfolio is designed to treat a variety of patients with repair and regenerative needs.