Acerus Pharmaceuticals Announces Co-Promotion Agreement with Amneal Pharmaceuticals for NATESTO®

TORONTO, May 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Acerus Pharmaceuticals Corporation (TSX:ASP, OTCQB:ASPCF), a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on the commercialization of novel prescription products in Men’s Health, today announced that it has entered into a three-year agreement with Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc. (“Amneal”) to co-promote NATESTO in the U.S. Endocrinology segment, leveraging the company’s extensive relationships with Endocrinology healthcare providers. Amneal will promote NATESTO through its 50+ sales representatives in a P2 position.



Under the terms of the agreement, Amneal will sell NATESTO to the company’s existing Endocrinology targets through June 30, 2024. In compensation for its marketing efforts, Amneal will receive a commission for most of the net profits attributed to Endocrinology targets in the three active promotional years, with Acerus retaining a low double-digit percentage of such net profits during the active promotion period. Amneal will also receive a three-year trailing royalty following the active promotion period, with compensation to Amneal decreasing from a majority of the net profits to a minority of the net profits.

“This co-promotion agreement significantly expands our NATESTO footprint in the U.S. by leveraging Amneal’s established relationships in the Endocrinology segment,” said Ed Gudaitis, President and Chief Executive Officer of Acerus. “The partnership will allow our Specialty Sales Representatives to expand their reach in the Urology segment while adding high-prescribing PCPs across their covered geographies. We have been encouraged by the increasing interest in NATESTO among specialists and are very excited to be partnering with Amneal to accelerate that growth through the combined efforts of more than 70+ speciality sales representatives.”

About Acerus

Acerus Pharmaceuticals Corporation is a Canadian-based specialty pharmaceutical company focused on the commercialization and development of innovative prescription products that improve patient experience, with a primary focus in the field of men’s health. The Company commercializes its products via its own salesforce in the United States and Canada, and through a global network of licensed distributors in other territories.

Acerus’ shares trade on TSX under the symbol ASP and on OTCQB under the symbol ASPCF. For more information, visit www.aceruspharma.com and follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Information in this press release that is not current or historical factual information may constitute forward looking information within the meaning of securities laws. Implicit in this information are assumptions regarding our future operational results. These assumptions, although considered reasonable by the company at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect. Readers are cautioned that actual performance of the company, including with respect to the commercial success of NATESTO in the U.S., is subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, and could differ materially from what is currently expected as set out above. For more exhaustive information on these risks and uncertainties you should refer to our annual information form dated March 10, 2021 which is available at www.sedar.com. Forward-looking information contained in this press release is based on our current estimates, expectations and projections, which we believe are reasonable as of the current date. You should not place undue importance on forward-looking information and should not rely upon this information as of any other date. While we may elect to, we are under no obligation and do not undertake to update this information at any particular time, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities law.

