Wesana Health Commences Trading on the CSE

TORONTO and CHICAGO, May 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wesana Health Holdings Inc. (“Wesana” or the “Company”) (CSE: WESA), formerly Debut Diamonds Inc., is pleased to announce that its shares will commence trading on the Canadian Securities Exchange (“CSE”) today, Monday, May 10, 2021 under the ticker symbol “WESA.”



“Following the completion of our go public transaction, we’re thrilled to embark on this journey as a public company listing on the CSE. As a CSE listed company, we will be able to increase engagement with our shareholders and the investment community as we continue to execute on our mission to develop alternative treatment solutions for traumatic brain injury,” said Daniel Carcillo, CEO of Wesana Health.

About Wesana Health

Wesana Health is an emerging life sciences company championing the development and delivery of psychedelic and naturally-sourced therapies to treat traumatic brain injury (TBI). Through extensive clinical research and academic partnerships, Wesana Health is developing evidence-based formulations and protocols that empower patients to overcome neurological, psychological and mental health ailments caused by trauma.

Forward-Looking Information and Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws relating to trading on the CSE and the focus of the Company’s business. Any such forward-looking statements may be identified by words such as "expects", "anticipates", "intends", "contemplates", "believes", "projects", "plans" and similar expressions. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. These statements should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results. Such statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from those implied by such statements. Although such statements are based on management's reasonable assumptions, there can be no assurance that the listing and trading of the Company’s shares on the CSE will occur or that the Company will continue its business as described above. The Company assumes no responsibility to update or revise forward-looking information to reflect new events or circumstances or actual results unless required by applicable law. Readers are encouraged to refer to the Listing Statement filed on Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com for information as to the risks and other factors which may affect the Company’s business objectives and strategic plans.

