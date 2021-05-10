Minim to Discuss Technology Imperatives for Hybrid Remote Work Models at CONNECTIONS Connected Home Conference

Join Minim CMO Nicole Zheng at the Supporting Remote Workers with a Smarter Home Session for Service Providers on May 12th

MANCHESTER, NH, May 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire ‒ Zoom Telephonics, Inc., doing business as Minim (OTCQB: MINM), the creator of innovative internet access products, today announced that its CMO Nicole Zheng will present at CONNECTIONS, The Premier Connected Home Conference, on Wednesday, May 12th, 2021 at 1:45 PM CT. Zheng will be joined by executives from Everise, Cox Communications, Zobi, and ADTRAN on an interactive panel to discuss the shift to hybrid remote working and how service providers can address the evolving technology needs of businesses and their employees.

Session: Supporting Remote Workers with a Smarter Home

Where: CONNECTIONS Virtual Series

When: Wednesday, May 12, 2021 at 1:45 PM CT

Duration: 1 hour panel

This event requires paid registration.

“The future of the office is hybrid, with flexible options to work remotely and collaborate in person,” said Zheng. “Employee sentiment is driving this trend, alongside increased office savings, productivity, and talent pool access. With this rapid shift, it’s time to rethink workplace technology— most especially, connectivity and security solutions. If you need to be convinced, just ask Alexa when she’s listening into your next confidential conference call from home.”

According to PwC’s US Remote Work Survey published this year, out of 133 executives and 1,200 office workers surveyed, 83% responded that the shift to remote work has been successful for their company. Additionally, 87% of executives expect to make changes to their real estate strategy this year.

Minim is well positioned to provide insights on this topic. In the wake of the pandemic, the company launched Minim for Work, a solution that enables businesses to centrally manage and secure both remote workers and small office locations— while protecting employee privacy at an affordable price. Minim recently announced that Minim for Work is now deployed by ANY LAB TEST NOW, a nationwide direct access lab franchise, to protect patient data over WiFi at their sites. Zheng plans to draw upon insights from their resellers and more than 130 ISPs and businesses who now deliver Minim. Attendees of the conference can expect to learn about the growing market opportunity for security and connectivity solutions for businesses that address both home and office environments.

To learn more and register for this event, visit www.parksassociates.com.

About Minim

Zoom Telephonics, Inc., doing business as Minim (OTCQB: MINM), is the creator of innovative internet access products that dependably connect people to the information they need and the people they love. Headquartered in Manchester, NH, the company delivers smart software-driven communications products under the globally recognized Motorola® brand and ZOOM trademark. Minim end users benefit from a personalized and secure WiFi experience, leading to happy and safe homes where things just work. To learn more, visit www.minim.com.

MOTOROLA and the Stylized M Logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of Motorola Trademark Holdings, LLC and are used under license.

Media Contact: Michele Clarke at (203) 912-0560 or michele.clarke@minim.com

Investor Relations Contact: James Carbonara, Hayden IR at james@haydenir.com or (646) 755-7412