Worldwide Gifts Novelty and Souvenirs Industry to 2025 - Key Drivers, Challenges and Trends

Dublin, May 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Gifts Novelty and Souvenirs Market 2021-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The publisher has been monitoring the gifts novelty and souvenirs market and it is poised to grow by $11.88 billion during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of over 3% during the forecast period. The report on gifts novelty and souvenirs market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the technological advances leading to product innovation and premiumization and growing culture of gifting.
The gifts novelty and souvenirs market analysis include product segment, distribution channel segment, and geographic landscape. This study identifies the increase in in-bound international tourism propelling the sales of gift itemsas one of the prime reasons driving the gifts novelty and souvenirs market growth during the next few years.
The report on gifts novelty and souvenirs market covers the following areas:
- Gifts novelty and souvenirs market sizing
- Gifts novelty and souvenirs market forecast
- Gifts novelty and souvenirs market industry analysis
The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading gifts novelty and souvenirs market vendors that include American Greetings Corp., Archies Ltd., Card Factory Plc, funkypigeon.com Ltd., Hallmark Licensing LLC, PersonalizationMall.com LLC, Redbubble Ltd., Scotts Highland Services Ltd., Spencer Gifts LLC, and The Walt Disney Co. Also, the gifts novelty and souvenirs market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.
The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.
The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. The market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary
- Market overview
2. Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
3. Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
4. Five Forces Analysis
- Five forces summary
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
5. Market Segmentation by Product
- Market segments
- Comparison by Product
- Souvenirs and novelty items - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Seasonal decorations - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Greeting cards - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Other gift items - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Product
6. Market Segmentation by Distribution channel
- Market segments
- Comparison by Distribution channel
- Offline - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Online - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Distribution channel
7. Customer landscape
- Overview
8. Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
9. Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
10. Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- American Greetings Corp.
- Archies Ltd.
- Card Factory Plc
- funkypigeon.com Ltd.
- Hallmark Licensing LLC
- PersonalizationMall.com LLC
- Redbubble Ltd.
- Scotts Highland Services Ltd.
- Spencer Gifts LLC
- The Walt Disney Co.
11. Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
