The overall environmental remediation market is expected to grow from USD 104.6 billion in 2021 to USD 158.8 billion by 2026; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.7% during 2021–2026

Development of advanced remediation technologies and continuous expansion of oil & gas industry create a strong demand for environmental remediation for efficient industrial operations in the midst of COVID-19.



Oil & gas application to witness the highest CAGR in environmental remediation market during 2021–2026.



The environmental remediation market for oil & gas application is expected to grow with the highest CAGR during the forecast period, because of the high demand for remediation solutions to clean volatile organic compounds in this industry.Pollution is associated with different stages of oil and gas production including wastewater, gas emission, solid waste, and aerosols generated during production, and refining, as well as during transportation, when spillage of oil and petroleum products make take place.



Remediation technologies are used in the oil and gas industry to remove contaminants such as methane, propane, sulfur dioxide, volatile organic compounds, and other toxins.



North America is expected to hold a largest share of environmental remediation market by 2026.

North America is home to some of the major players in the environmental remediation market, such as AECOM (US), Clean Harbors, Inc. (US), Golder Associates Corporation (Canada), Brisea Group, Inc. (US), Entact LLC (US), Terra Systems, Inc. (US), GEO Inc. (US), Newterra Ltd. (Canada), and Weber Ambential (Mexico). The rising adoption of environmental solutions and services and the presence of major companies have helped the growth of the market in this region. Government initiatives to curb pollution and increase the adoption of environmental solutions and services in the region are also fueling the growth of the market in North America.



Major players profiled in this report:

• Clean Harbors, Inc. (US)

• AECOM Technology (US)

• DEME NV (Belgium)

• Golder Associates Corporation (Canada)

• Jacobs Engineering Group (US)

• Brisea Group (US)

• ENTACT, LLC (US)

• Terra Systems (US)

• Engineering and Maintenance Solutions (EMS) (Australia)

• HDR, Inc. (US)



Research Coverage

This report offers detailed insights into the environmental remediation market by environment medium, site type, technology, application, and region.Based on technology, the environmental remediation market has been segmented into air sparging, soil washing, chemical treatment, bioremediation, electrokinetic remediation, excavation, permeable reactive barriers, in-situ grouting, phytoremediation, pump and treat, soil vapor extraction, in-situ vitrification, and thermal treatment.



By site type, the environmental remediation market has been segmented into public and private.Based on environment medium, the environmental remediation market has been segmented into soil and groundwater.



On the basis of application, the environmental remediation market has been segmented into mining and forestry, oil & gas, agriculture, automotive, landfills and waste disposal sites, manufacturing, industrial, and chemical production/processing, and construction and land development. The study forecasts the size of the market in 4 regions—North America, Europe, APAC, and RoW.



