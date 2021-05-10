The neuromorphic computing market is expected to be valued at USD 22,743 thousand in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 550,593 thousand by 2026, at a CAGR of 89.1% between 2021 and 2026

New York, May 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Neuromorphic Computing Market With Covid-19 Impact by Offering, Deployment, Application, Vertical and Geography - Global Forecast to 2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p04176351/?utm_source=GNW

Artificial intelligence (AI) is being adopted in industries such as medical, media, entertainment, telecom, utility, aerospace, military, consumer devices, food & beverages, and piping. A combination of AI systems and machine learning is set to revolutionize the business environment with smart decisions. However, lack of knowledge about neuromorphic computing and complex algorithms increasing complexity of designing hardware of neuromorphic chips can act as a major challenge in the market during the forecast period.



Edge Computing will have highest growth in coming years

The edge computing segment is expected to account for a 95% share of the overall neuromorphic computing market by 2026.The high growth of edge computing segment is attributed its increasing use in applications such as responsive voice control for vehicles, full-body gesture recognition for touchless interfaces, and on-board intelligence for assistive robotics.



Neuromorphic computing at edge is also apt for low-power and low-latency applications, and on-device adaptation.



Aerospace, military, & defense vertical is expected to hold the largest share in 2026

Neuromorphic computing can process information faster than any other processor; this helps the military & defense industry in processing sensitive data such as battlefield data, including weapons and resources management. Increasing requirement for testing and transmitting signals to securely code and transmit data from one end to another to reduce the threat of security issues is another factor driving the growth of the neuromorphic computing market for the aerospace, military, & defense industry.

APAC is attributed to grow at the highest CAGR in the neuromorphic computing market during the forecast period (2021-2026)

APAC is expected to hold the second-largest share of ~37% of the global neuromorphic computing market in 2021.Countries such as China, Japan, and South Korea are expected to be the major contributors to the neuromorphic computing market in APAC.



China is the largest market for AI, followed by Japan, in APAC; this makes the country an attractive market for neuromorphic computing for machine learning and NLP applications.



The break-up of primary participants for the report has been shown below:

• By Company Type: Tier 1 - 50%, Tier 2 - 30%, and Tier 3 - 20%

• By Designation: C-level Executives - 30%, Director Level - 30%, and Others - 40%

• By Region: North America - 30%, Europe - 25%, APAC - 40%, and RoW - 5%

The neuromorphic computing market was dominated by Intel Corp. (US), IBM Corporation (US), BrainChip Holdings Ltd. (US), Qualcomm (US) and HP Enterprise (US).



