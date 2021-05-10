BPSmart To Integrate Ipsidy’s Trusted Biometric Identity Verification Services Into Its Digital Assistant ChatBot Platform

LONG BEACH, NY and LIMA PERU, May 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ipsidy Inc. (www.ipsidy.com) [OTCQB: IDTY], a leading provider of an Identity as a Service (IDaaS) platform delivering a suite of secure, mobile, biometric identity verification and authentication solutions, and BPSmart, an innovative technology provider servicing the North American and Latin American markets, announced that BPSmart will deploy Ipsidy’s biometric identity verification services to verify each customer’s identity when interacting with their AI-Powered Chat-based Digital Assistant Platform.

Intelligent chatbot applications perform online sales, customer and technical support conversations via text or text-to-speech, in lieu of providing direct contact with a live human. Increased consumer demand for seamless self-service as well as the benefits of reduced operational costs and quicker customer query resolution, is accelerating chatbot adoption across the banking, insurance, and lending segments as well as with outsourced customer support providers. With expanded digital services, however, comes increased opportunities for identity fraud and account takeover.

To provide the highest levels of security for their digital assistant platform without the fear of fraud, BPSmart will integrate Ipsidy’s innovative facial biometric platform services with its chatbot applications. Proof™ by Ipsidy delivers seamless identity verification with quick mobile identity document capture and tamper check, liveness confirmation and facial biometric matching of a selfie to the credential photo. Proof ensures the person presenting the identity is its legitimate owner and is physically present, thereby increasing trust that the BPSmart chatbot service is supporting the true account owner.

To ensure seamless customer authentication experiences and eliminate outdated and insecure knowledge-based or SMS-based authentication, BPSmart will also deploy Ipsidy’s Verified™ cloud-based, biometric multi-factor authentication solution. Rooted to a trusted identity obtained during the Proof process, Verified confirms a customer’s identity with a quick selfie when entering a chat-bot session. With the addition of Ipsidy’s identity verification and authentication services, BP Smart can help its client portfolio prevent fraud and deliver digital services with the highest level of identity assurance.

“Digital transformation requires trusted identity,” said Phillip Kumnick, Chairman and CEO of Ipsidy Inc. “Our identity platform offers innovative solutions that are flexibile, fast, and easy to integrate and use. Our support for BPSmart’s chatbot applications demonstrates Ipsidy’s ability to advance digital transformation efforts without the fear of identity fraud.”

“The intelligent digital assistant market is rapidly growing, and verification of an individual’s identity creates the basis of a new form of trust, said Julio Mires, CEO of BPSmart. “By adding Ipsidy’s identity services to our AI-powered, chatbot platform, BPSmart can help our clients mitigate identity fraud while offering their customers enhanced services with the highest level of identity assurance.”

About Ipsidy

Ipsidy Inc. (OTCQB:IDTY) www.ipsidy.com , is Digital Identity. Ipsidy’s mission is to ensure our customers know the identity of their users with biometric certainty. Our Identity as a Service (IDaaS) platform delivers a suite of secure, mobile, facial biometric identity solutions, available to any vertical, anywhere. Our robust identity verification and authentication solutions work great on their own but even better together to help answer everyday questions: Who is applying for a loan? Who is sending money? Who is requesting an account change? Ipsidy is committed to providing seamless, accurate and speedy identity solutions that establish security and trust in today’s digital world.

Ipsidy is headquartered in New York and has operating subsidiaries: MultiPay in Colombia, www.multipay.com.co; Cards Plus in South Africa, www.cardsplus.co.za ; Ipsidy Enterprises in the U.K. and Ipsidy Perú S.A.C. Further information on Ipsidy can be found at www.ipsidy.com or contact us at sales@ipsidy.com .

About BPSmart

BPSmart is an innovative technology solutions provider focused on enterprise process management, including AI-driven “smart” sales, accounts-receivable management, and customer service, all with a design to make companies’ operational processes in these areas more efficient and cost effective.

BPSmart is headquartered in Lima, Peru and has operating subsidiaries in Bogotá, Colombia and San Francisco, California. Further information on BPSmart can be found at www.bpsmart.ai or contact us at info@bpsmart.ai .

