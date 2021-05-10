Tattooed Chef Expands Product Line With Launch Of Multi-Serve Meals

PARAMOUNT, Calif., May 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tattooed Chef, Inc. (Nasdaq: TTCF) (“Tattooed Chef” or the “Company”), a leader in plant-based foods, today announced it has expanded its product line into a new category with the launch of multi-serve meals. Five new 20oz plant-based multi-serve meals are now available for purchase at Target stores nationwide. The skillet meals feature a variety of Tattooed Chef’s innovative plant-based alternatives with plant-based beef and sausage, plant-based butter and plant-based rice and pasta.



Cauliflower Spaghetti with Plant-Based Bolognese: Cauliflower pasta and plant-based “beef” tossed in a tomato sauce. (GLUTEN-FREE & VEGAN)

Sweet Potato Gnocchi with Plant-Based Butter & Sage: Sweet potato gnocchi in a plant-based butter and sage sauce. (GLUTEN-FREE & VEGAN)

Cauliflower Gnocchi Quattro Formaggi: Cauliflower gnocchi in a four-cheese sauce. (GLUTEN-FREE & VEGETARIAN)

Chickpea Pasta with Plant-Based Sausage Ragu: Chickpea pasta with plant-based "sausage" and smoked mozzarella cheese tossed in a tomato sauce. (GLUTEN-FREE & VEGETARIAN)

Riced Cauliflower Burrito Blend: Cilantro rice mixed with cauliflower rice, plant-based "beef", roasted corn and black beans tossed in a jalapeño crema and topped with queso fresco. (GLUTEN-FREE & VEGETARIAN)



“As a brand committed to bringing high-quality, delicious plant-based meals to the freezer aisle, we wanted to expand our products to include a range of larger-sized meals that can be cooked up for the whole family,” said Sarah Galletti, Founder and the “Tattooed Chef.” “I’m extremely excited to share this new line of meals that truly captures creative innovation – bringing brand new concepts to the marketplace, made with quality ingredients and simple to prepare. We’re making food that not only tastes good, but feels good to eat, too.”

These meals are available in the frozen section at Target retailers nationwide. They require a one-step preparation and are ready to eat within 6-7 minutes. Each product starts at $8.99 per meal.

ABOUT TATTOOED CHEF

Tattooed Chef is a leading plant-based food company offering a broad portfolio of innovative and sustainably sourced plant-based foods. Tattooed Chef’s signature products include ready-to-cook bowls, zucchini spirals, riced cauliflower, acai and smoothie bowls, and cauliflower pizza crusts, which are available in the frozen food sections of leading national retail food stores across the United States as well as on Tattooed Chef’s e-commerce site. Understanding consumer lifestyle and food trends, a commitment to innovation, and self-manufacturing allows Tattooed Chef to continuously introduce new products. Tattooed Chef provides approachable, great tasting and chef-created products to the growing group of plant-based consumers as well as the mainstream marketplace. For more information, please visit www.tattooedchef.com ​.

