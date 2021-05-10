MIMEDX to Participate at Upcoming Investor Conferences

MARIETTA, Ga., May 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MIMEDX Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: MDXG) (“MIMEDX” or the “Company”), an industry leader in utilizing amniotic tissue as a platform for regenerative medicine, today announced that Timothy R. Wright, Chief Executive Officer, and Peter M. Carlson, Chief Financial Officer, will be participating in the following virtual investor conferences:



Bank of America Securities 2021 Virtual Health Care Conference

Presentation: Thursday, May 13, 2021 at 2:45 PM ET

Webcast: Click here to access

Canaccord Genuity Virtual Musculoskeletal Conference

Fireside Chat: Thursday, May 20, 2021 at 10:00 AM ET

Webcast: Click here to access

Institutional investors interested in meeting with management may contact their respective Bank of America or Canaccord Genuity representative.

A live webcast of both presentations will be available on the Events page of the Investors section of the Company’s website at www.mimedx.com or through the conference site by using the links above. A replay will be available on the Company’s website following the event.

About MIMEDX

MIMEDX is an industry leader in utilizing amniotic tissue as a platform for regenerative medicine, developing and distributing placental tissue allografts with patent-protected, proprietary processes for multiple sectors of healthcare. As a pioneer in placental biologics, we have both a core business, focused on addressing the needs of patients with acute and chronic non-healing wounds, and a promising late-stage pipeline targeted at decreasing pain and improving function for patients with degenerative musculoskeletal conditions. We derive our products from human placental tissues and process these tissues using our proprietary methods, including the PURION® process. We employ Current Good Tissue Practices, Current Good Manufacturing Practices, and terminal sterilization to produce our allografts. MIMEDX has supplied over two million allografts, through both direct and consignment shipments. For additional information, please visit www.MIMEDX.com.

