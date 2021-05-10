Sachem Capital Corp. Appoints Senior Finance and Capital Markets Executive Bill Haydon as Chief Investment Officer

BRANFORD, Conn., May 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sachem Capital Corp. (NYSE American: SACH) announced today that William C. Haydon has been appointed Chief Investment Officer and Director of Investor Relations earlier this month. In this new role, Mr. Haydon is responsible for managing the company’s liquid reserves and securities portfolio, as well as Sachem’s underwriting team. In addition, Mr. Haydon will oversee the company’s investor relations activities.



Mr. Haydon is a senior finance and capital markets executive with over 25 years of experience in financial services and investment banking. Prior to joining Sachem Capital Corp. in 2021, he served as a Portfolio Manager and Branch Manager at Wells Fargo Advisors Financial Network from 2011. Before that, from 2008 to 2011, he served as a Vice President within the Wealth Management division of UBS Financial Services. From 1999 to 2006 Mr. Haydon was the Managing Director of Northern Mortgage Company, LLC, a firm which he successfully merged into a division of Indy Mac Bank in 2006. Prior to this, he was a regional lending officer at Dime Bank of New York from 1996 to 1999, focusing on commercial and residential lending. Mr. Haydon has held numerous FINRA securities registration designations including Series 65, 7, and a Series 24 General Securities Principal registration. He holds a Master of Business Administration from the Isenberg School of Management at the University of Massachusetts Amherst and a Bachelor of Science in Business from Skidmore College in Saratoga Springs, New York. In 2019, he was recognized as a “Best in State Wealth Advisor” by Forbes Magazine.

John Villano, CPA, Chief Executive Officer of Sachem Capital Corp., stated, “Given our rapid growth, as well as the expansion of our balance sheet and lending activities, I am pleased to welcome Bill to the senior management team. Bill brings a wealth of experience in areas such as lending and securities asset management, financial strategy and long-term planning. In addition, he is extremely knowledgeable when it comes to the capital markets, and we look forward to his efforts to help broaden our investor relations activities to increase awareness for the company.”

Mr. Haydon noted, “I am excited to join Sachem in this new role as CIO of the company. Sachem had been a client of mine for many years where I managed the company’s outside investments. During this time, I witnessed Sachem’s impressive growth. Given the expansion of the company’s loan portfolio, it was a natural next step to bring this function in house, where I will also help oversee the underwriting team. At the same time, I look forward to leveraging my industry contacts to help increase awareness within the investment community. I could not be more thrilled to continue my work with the company in this new role and look forward to helping ensure Sachem’s continued success.”

About Sachem Capital, Corp.

Sachem Capital Corp. specializes in originating, underwriting, funding, servicing and managing a portfolio of mortgage loans secured by first mortgage liens on real property. Its customers include real estate investors and developers who use the proceeds of the loans to fund their acquisition, renovation, development, rehabilitation and/or improvement of properties located primarily in Connecticut. The properties securing the loans are generally classified as residential or commercial real estate and, typically, are held for resale or investment. The Company does not lend to owner occupants. Sachem’s primary underwriting criteria is a conservative loan to value ratio. Sachem elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in 2017 and continues to qualify and operate as a REIT.

