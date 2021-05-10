Vera Bradley Partners With Lana Condor to Introduce New Recycled Cotton Collection

FORT WAYNE, Ind., May 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ: VRA; “Vera Bradley” or the “Company”), a leading American bag and luggage company and iconic lifestyle brand, is partnering with actor and producer Lana Condor to launch its new Recycled Cotton collection. Consciously crafted from 50% recycled and 50% conventional cotton – and for the first time, available in solid colors – the collection has the same soft hand-feel and real-world performance as Vera Bradley’s iconic cotton that customers have loved for nearly 40 years.



The Recycled Cotton collection is comfortable, lightweight and washable, and includes all of the brand’s core styles – tote bags, duffels, crossbody bags, accessories and more – in fresh patterns including new Rain Forest Canopy and seven vibrant solid colors: Climbing Ivy Green, Rich Orchid, Citronella Glow, Turquoise Sky, Summer Rain, Desert Flower Pink and Black.

The collection also features six brand-new Utility silhouettes, including a Sling Backpack, Crossbody, Small Crossbody, Tote, Backpack and Travel Bag (launching in July), that bring the functionality of Vera Bradley’s designs to the bags’ exterior with lots of pockets, handy clips and wear-them-your-way styles. The Utility collection includes the limited-edition Lana Utility Backpack – with special custom details dreamed up by Lana herself, including the soft blush trim, colorblock striping and a colorful Ballet Blooms patterned lining.

“I have loved, loved, loved Vera Bradley forever, so I am so excited for this to be my first-ever fashion collaboration! One of my very first bags was a Vera Bradley Petal Pink Duffel that my mom gave to me for ballet lessons, so this is such a full circle moment for me,” said Lana Condor. “I am bag obsessed, but backpacks are definitely my thing. I love everything about the Lana Utility Backpack – all of the pockets, the drawstring, the chunky clasps and thoughtful details. It’s very fresh and wearable, and my go-to bag right now!”

“Our Recycled Cotton fabrication expresses our vision to make the world a brighter, happier place, and Lana’s bright and colorful style, bubbly personality and passion for sustainable fashion make her the perfect partner to help us launch this new collection,” said Beatrice Mac Cabe, Chief Creative Officer of Vera Bradley. “Sustainability is so important to us, and we’re constantly researching and innovating to bring our customers more eco-friendly options. We made sure this recycled cotton had the same softness, comfort and vibrancy as the signature cotton Vera Bradley fans have loved since 1982.”

Vera Bradley is doubling down on ways to reduce its environmental impact and is committed to updating 100% of its fabrics to more sustainable alternatives by 2025. By using Recycled Cotton, Vera Bradley is giving discarded materials new life, while using as few environmental resources as possible. In fact, the Company estimates that the use of recycled cotton will improve its water scarcity impact by 43% and reduce its global warming impact by 13%*.

The Vera Bradley Recycled Cotton collection retails for $15 to $140, and is now available online, in Vera Bradley Full Line stores and in department and specialty stores throughout the country. For more information and to shop the collection, visit www.verabradley.com.

Beginning today, Vera Bradley has also launched a reuse program with online consignment and thrift store thredUP. The Company will offer thredUP Clean Out Kits in its stores and online to help customers give new life to their old Vera Bradley favorites and other high-quality used items from any brand in their closet. Customers who participate in the program will earn Vera Bradley gift cards to purchase new sustainable styles like Recycled Cotton and ReActive, made from recycled plastic bottles. To learn more, visit www.verabradley.com/sustainability.

*Results calculated by using the Higg Sustainability Index V3.1 developed by the Sustainable Apparel Coalition.

ABOUT VERA BRADLEY, INC.

Vera Bradley, Inc. operates two unique lifestyle brands – Vera Bradley and Pura Vida. Vera Bradley and Pura Vida are complementary businesses, both with devoted, emotionally-connected, and multi-generational female customer bases; alignment as causal, comfortable, affordable, and fun brands; positioning as “gifting” and socially-connected brands; strong, entrepreneurial cultures; a keen focus on community, charity, and social consciousness; multi-channel distribution strategies; and talented leadership teams aligned and committed to the long-term success of their brands.

Vera Bradley, based in Fort Wayne, Indiana, is a leading designer of women’s handbags, luggage and other travel items, fashion and home accessories, and unique gifts. Founded in 1982 by friends Barbara Bradley Baekgaard and Patricia R. Miller, the brand is known for its innovative designs, iconic patterns, and brilliant colors that inspire and connect women unlike any other brand in the global marketplace.

In July 2019, Vera Bradley, Inc. acquired a 75% interest in Creative Genius, Inc., which also operates under the name Pura Vida Bracelets (“Pura Vida”). Pura Vida, based in La Jolla, California, is a rapidly growing, digitally native, and highly engaging lifestyle brand founded in 2010 by friends Paul Goodman and Griffin Thall. Pura Vida has a differentiated and expanding offering of bracelets, jewelry, and other lifestyle accessories.

CONTACTS

Vera Bradley Investors:

Julia Bentley, VP of Investor Relations and Communications

jbentley@verabradley.com

(260) 207-5116

Vera Bradley Media:

877-708-VERA (8372)

Mediacontact@verabradley.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/17c02104-90d2-47df-868f-6faa8503504b.



