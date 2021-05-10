DNA Genetics Announces Strategic Alliance Agreement With Vertically-Integrated Israeli Cannabis Company, UNIVO Pharmaceuticals

LOS ANGELES, May 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OG DNA Genetics (“DNA” or the “Company”), a globally recognized leading cannabis brand, today announced a licensing agreement (the “Agreement”) with UNIVO Pharmaceuticals LTD (“UNIVO”), an Israeli based medical cannabis company trading on the Tel Aviv stock exchange under the symbol UNVO.TA.



This Agreement will grant UNIVO license to the DNA brand and access to their proprietary library of award-winning genetics (including Kosher Kush) for use at the company’s 5-acre cultivation facility located in the south of Israel.

“We’re excited to announce our partnership with UNIVO Pharmaceuticals and our entry into the rapidly developing Israeli medical cannabis market. Through this partnership, we will be able to bring our unique varieties to Israel and develop new and exciting cannabis-derived medicinal products to export internationally. We couldn’t ask for a better partner to enter the Israeli medical cannabis market with than UNIVO Pharmaceuticals,” said Rezwan Khan, President of DNA Genetics.

“We are pleased to announce a strategic joint venture with DNA Genetics, a well-known global player in the field of cannabis, who has examined the Israeli market and partnered with us to build a joint international brand. We strongly believe that the technological and marketing capabilities of both companies will result in a high quality and competitive brand that will be launched shortly, which will contribute to our market presence both locally and outside our domestic Israeli market,” said Golan Bitton, CEO of UNIVO Pharmaceuticals.

"We are pleased to partner with DNA Genetics, one of the leading companies in the field of cannabis genetics and farming. Our professional teams will collaborate on Amit Farm to develop new cannabis strains while growing the best genetics and make available the best products using our leading global standard farming infrastructure for the benefit of patients in Israel and other countries," said Omer Layani, Amit Farm Manager.

Since its inception, the genetics developed by DNA have won more than 200 awards, in all

categories, at the most prestigious cannabis events around the world – making DNA the global standard in breeding and growing truly best-in-class strains. These awards include the High Times’ Top 10 Strain of the Year, which was inducted into the High Times Seedbank Hall of Fame in 2009, the High Times’ 100 Most Influential People in the Industry, and the High Times’ Trail Blazers Award, for contributions made towards uniting the fields of entrepreneurship, politics, and medicine.

About OG DNA Genetics Inc.

DNA was rooted in Los Angeles and founded in Amsterdam in 2004 by Don Morris and Aaron Yarkoni. Over the last decade, the Company has built and curated a seasoned genetic library and developed proven standard operating procedures for genetic selection, breeding, and cultivation. In a world that is increasingly opening up to commercial cannabis activity, DNA is positioned to become the first, truly geographically-diversified company with multiple partnerships with top-licensed producers and brands that have built their companies and global presence utilizing the “Powered by DNA” model. For more information, please visit www.dnagenetics.com.

About UNIVO Pharmaceuticals



UNIVO Pharmaceuticals is a vertically-integrated medical cannabis company covering all aspects of cultivation, manufacturing and distribution, and operate one of the largest, full technology growing areas, located in the south of Israel. Our highly experienced researchers hold PhDs in chemistry, analytical chemistry, biomedicine, and pharmaceuticals coming together to create innovative and dosage formed products for next-generation medical cannabis.

UNIVO possess initial licenses for the entire supply chain:

Growing, breeding and nursery

Production of medical cannabis products

Research and development

Distribution

