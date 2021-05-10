Richard Scudamore Joins Monterosa Board

Former Premier League CEO Richard Scudamore joins Real-time Engagement leader Monterosa at an exciting moment in its trajectory



Monterosa saw a 200% increase in unique users of its technology in 2020

Scudamore will help accelerate Monterosa’s further growth into the £1 billion plus industry for sports engagement



LONDON, May 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Monterosa, the company behind the leading Real-time Engagement Platform (RTEP), Monterosa / Interaction Cloud, announces former Premier League CEO Richard Scudamore as a non-executive director, as the business scales its media and sport offering globally.



Monterosa is consolidating digital engagement experiences into Monterosa / Interaction Cloud. The platform connects organisations to their audiences directly, gaining more unique users, and offering those users vastly enhanced experiences.

The platform's unique set of Experiences are ready-made front-end applications with rich customisation options, underpinned by high levels of scalability, resilience, support and data security, making it a more versatile alternative for organisations than building products in-house or outsourcing building of isolated products. The ways in which audiences engage with digital experiences is varied, but Monterosa / Interaction Cloud provides the back-end infrastructure and control systems for almost any idea you can have on any platform, from voting, native apps, live mobile gameshows, in-venue interactive apps or messaging.

Monterosa has already established strong customer relationships in the media and sports sectors with leading global brands including ITV, ViacomCBS, Liverpool FC and IMG Arena. Detailed examples of customer stories can be found on the company website. Scudamore is highly regarded for developing the Premier League into the leading global sports league during his 18-year tenure as CEO then Executive Chairman and will bring his unrivalled experience across media, marketing and brand partnerships to the Monterosa board which also includes Robin Shenfield, founder and former CEO of The Mill and investor group 24Haymarket. His appointment will help accelerate further growth into the burgeoning industry for sports fan engagement in particular.

Scudamore joins the company at an exciting moment in its trajectory, with growing numbers of media and sports businesses adopting Monterosa / Interaction Cloud such as Liverpool FC, and The British Olympic Association to power audience and fan engagement. In 2020, Monterosa saw a 200% increase in unique users - engaging and interacting five times more than in 2019. This highlights the growth in consumer appetite for interactivity and the consequent building of community. In the context of a need for revenue diversity, and a demand for more data-driven consumer relationships, the newly re-launched self-service platform is being made available to organisations in media and sport who want to give back to their audiences while unlocking greater value from them.

Tom McDonnell, Monterosa CEO commented: “We are privileged and delighted to have Richard join us at a pivotal time for both sport, broadcasters and our own business. Real-time Engagement has helped make a year of pandemic restrictions a little more bearable and has opened the eyes of many to what is possible in future - both at home and in the real world. We share an ambition to help sport and entertainment properties evolve their proposition to fans with technology, and to sustain their commercial future in doing so.”

Richard Scudamore, Monterosa NED commented: “Monterosa is leading the way through their deep appreciation of real-time engagement with fans and audiences, delivering an enhanced version of favourite sporting and entertainment experiences. It is a privilege to be asked to add my experience to a great team.”

Contact:

Powerscourt



Elly Williamson / Harold Amoo +44 (0)78 64 607 220

About Monterosa

Monterosa is the company behind Monterosa / Interaction Cloud, the leading Real-time Engagement Platform (RTEP) powering the world's biggest entertainment and sports properties. The platform's unique set of highly scalable Experiences drive first-party data and monetisation opportunities, making audiences more valuable.

The Interaction Cloud is a SaaS platform adopted by ITV, Sky, ViacomCBS, IMG Arena, EA Sports, The British Olympic Association, The Jockey Club, and Liverpool FC powering and monetising fan engagement around key properties such as Love Island, The Grand National, The Premier League and Olympics.

Included in the Tech Nation’s prestigious 2020 Future Fifty cohort, Monterosa has been awarded a BAFTA and is listed at #39 in the Sunday Times Tech Track 100 2020.

Based in London, Liverpool and Minsk, Monterosa employs 85 people.