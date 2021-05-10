Spin Games’ and Galaxy Gaming Announce i-Gaming Content Licensing Agreement

RENO, Nev., May 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Spin Games LLC, a North American leader in Remote Gaming Server (RGS) technology and interactive content, announced today that it has entered into a content licensing agreement with Galaxy Gaming, Inc (OTCQB: GLXZ) to deploy Galaxy’s popular table game content via Spin’s ROC™ Remote Gaming Server platform to customers in North America. Under the terms of the agreement, Spin will integrate Galaxy’s premium table game titles for “play for money” deployment in North American i-Gaming markets.



“We are pleased to be partnering with Galaxy Gaming to expand our content portfolio with their premium table game content,” commented Kent Young, Spin Games’ Chief Executive Officer and Chairman. “As i-Gaming continues to expand throughout North America, we are focused on expanding the game options we provide to our customers and look forward to integrating Galaxy’s games with our RGS.”

“We’re thrilled to now offer two of the most popular side bets in the world, 21+3 and Lucky Ladies, on Spin’s ROC™ Remote Gaming Server platform,” stated Todd Cravens, Galaxy Gaming’s President and CEO. “This is the first time 21+3 and Lucky Ladies with appear as dual bets in the market. This partnership with Spin Games aligns with our focus to engage and delight players with our proven content wherever they are – at a casino or online.”

ABOUT SPIN GAMES

A leader in Remote Gaming Server technology and interactive content, Spin Games specializes in designing and developing world-class gaming content and best-in-class interactive technologies for regulated B2B social and real money gaming markets. Produced in HTML5 format and compatible across desktop and multiple mobile applications, the Spin content portfolio includes a versatile range of proprietary and third-party titles, each featuring a unique and engaging theme enhanced with stellar graphics, sounds and features.

Founded in Reno, Nevada in 2012, Spin Games has content and RGS licensing agreements with numerous top-tier gaming content providers including Konami Gaming, Everi, and Incredible Technologies. Additional information about Spin Games is available online at www.spingames.net.

ABOUT GALAXY GAMING

Headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada, Galaxy Gaming (galaxygaming.com) develops and distributes innovative games, bonusing systems, and technology solutions to physical and online casinos worldwide. Galaxy Gaming offers games that are proven to perform developed by gaming experts and backed by the highest level of customer support. Through its subsidiary, Progressive Games Partners, Galaxy Gaming is the world’s leading licensor of proprietary table games to the online gaming industry. Connect with Galaxy Gaming on Facebook, YouTube, Instagram, and Twitter.

FOR MORE INFORMATION, CONTACT:

Kunal Mishra, President & CFO

kunal.mishra@spingames.net

+1.775.420.3550