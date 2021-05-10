Acepodia CEO and Co-founder, Sonny Hsiao, Ph.D., to Present at Allogeneic Cell Therapies Summit 2021

SAN MATEO, Calif., May 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Acepodia , a biotechnology company developing next generation solid tumor and hematologic cancer cell therapies, today announced that Sonny Hsiao, Ph.D., chief executive officer and co-founder of Acepodia, has been invited to speak at the Allogeneic Cell Therapies Summit 2021 taking place virtually May 17-19, 2021. The presentation will be made available to conference participants through the conference website. A copy of the presentation will be made available on the Acepodia website at Acepodia.com/Events & Presentations beginning May 19, 2021.



Presentation Details

Title: Driving Persistence with Allogeneic Gamma-Delta T Cell Therapy Date: May 18, 2021 Time: 12:30 p.m. PT (3:30 p.m. ET) Presenter: Sonny Hsiao, Ph.D., co-founder and CEO, Acepodia Track: Translation

About Acepodia

Acepodia is a privately held biotechnology company focused on eradicating cancers with potent and targeted first-in-class cell therapies. The company’s next generation allogeneic, off-the-shelf natural killer (NK) cell therapies are based on a proprietary NK cell line (oNK) and NK-like gamma delta T cells that have been selected for their potent anti-tumor activity. Acepodia’s flexible drug development platform is designed to supercharge immune effector cells’ tumor affinity through its unique Antibody-Cell Conjugation (ACC) technology that links tumor-targeting antibodies to the surface proteins of immune effector cells. Its lead product candidate, ACE1702, is the first antibody-conjugated NK cell therapy in clinical development for the treatment of HER2-expressing solid tumors. For more information, visit https://www.acepodia.com .

