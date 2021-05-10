Jowell Global Ltd. Reports Full Year 2020 Financial Results

-- Full year revenue approximately $96.88 million, up 56.81% year over year

Shanghai, China, May 10, 2021, May 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jowell Global Ltd. (“JWEL” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: JWEL), a company which operates one of China’s leading cosmetics, health and nutritional supplements and household products e-commerce platforms Juhao Mall, today announced its financial results for the full year ended December 31, 2020.



Full Year 2020 Highlights

Total net r evenue s for the full year of 2020 increased by 56.81% year over year to $96.88 million from $61.78 million in 2019.

Sales of cosmetic products increased by about $0.23 million or 1.25% in 2020 as compared to 2019. Sales generated from health and nutritional supplements products increased by about $29.70 million or 131.00% in 2020 as compared to 2019. Sales generated from Household products increased by about $5.10 million or 24.72% in 2020 as compared to 2019.

The number of VIP members who have registered on JWEL's platform increased by 26.28% year over year to 1.97 million from 1.56 million in 2019. The number of merchants who have opened their own stores on JWEL's platform also grew to 178 merchants in 2020 from 169 merchants in 2019.

Net income for the full year of 2020 increased by 180.47% year over year to $3.59 million from $1.28 million in 2019.

For the Fiscal Years Ended

December 31 ($ millions, except for percentages and per share data; differences due to rounding) 2020 2019 % Change Revenue $ 96.88 $ 61.78 56.81 % Income from operations $ 5.11 $ 1.70 200.59 % Net income $ 3.59 $ 1.28 180.47 % Earnings per share $ 0.17 $ 0.06 183.33 %

Mr. Zhiwei Xu, Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of Jowell Global Ltd., commented: “We are delighted to have finished the year of 2020 with strong financial and operational results. The growth in the number of VIP members and merchants on our platform continued to accelerate in 2020, with an increase of26.28% and 5.33% year over year. We believe we are industry frontrunners in turning data insight into valuable business intelligence in China. In April 2021, the Company officially launched its “Juhao Best Choice” community group-buying store initiative to also grasp the business growth opportunities presented by China’s huge offline retail market. Looking ahead, we will continue to be keenly focused on innovating and developing new solutions for our e-commerce platform and offline services to cater to the diversified needs of a broader customer base, aiming to further expand our market share in China.”

Ms. Mei Cai, Chief Financial Officer, further commented: “We continued to deliver accelerated topline growth in the fiscal year 2020, driven by strong growth from the sales of our health and nutritional supplements products. With the increased health awareness due to the outbreak of COVID-19, consumers have shown much more interest in purchasing and consuming our health and nutritional supplement products during the pandemic. Furthermore, due to government-imposed stay home orders in early 2020 and the fear of infection during the outbreak of COVID-19, a significant portion of the consumers’ demands fulfilled through traditional brick and mortar stores before the pandemic were replaced by online purchases through online stores. This dramatic change in consumer’s behavior benefits us as an online retailer and led to increase in sales in the health and nutritional supplements as well as our household products. Our revenue and net income posted significant increase of 56.81% and 180.47% on a year-over-year basis, demonstrating enhanced profitability. The increase in quantity sold of health and nutritional supplements products and the spread of COVID-19 that had raised health related concerns and shifted consumer spending from offline to online have driven these successes and we are committed to continuing to offer value to customers, ultimately generating sustainable return for our shareholders.”

Full year 2020 Financial Results

Revenue

Through our website at www.1juhao.com and mobile app, we engage primarily in the sales of cosmetic products, health and nutritional supplements and household products sourced from manufacturers and distributors in China.

The following sets forth the breakdown of our revenue by revenue stream for the year ended December 31, 2020 and 2019, respectively.

For Fiscal Years Ended December 31 Variance 2020 % 2019 % Amount % ($ millions, except for percentages; differences due to rounding) Cosmetic products $ 18.70 19.30 % $ 18.47 29.90 % $ 0.23 1.25 % Health and Nutritional Supplements 52.37 54.06 % 22.67 36.70 % 29.70 131.00 % Household Products 25.73 26.56 % 20.63 33.40 % 5.10 24.72 % Other 0.07 0.08 % - 0.00 % 0.07 n/a Total $ 96.88 100.00 % $ 61.78 100.00 % $ 35.10 56.82 %



Cosmetic products. Compared to the year ended December 31, 2019, sales of cosmetic products increased slightly by about $0.23 or 1.25% in 2020. The slight increase in cosmetic products revenue is primarily due to 2.45% increase in weighted average unit price of the products sold and partially offset by slight decrease of 1.18% in the quantity of products sold.



Health and nutritional supplements. Revenue generated from health and nutritional supplements revenue stream increased by about $29.70 million or 131.00% in 2020, comparing to 2019. The significant increase is mainly attributable to the increase in quantity sold of 119.00%. Additionally, the weighted average selling price of products sold in this revenue stream also increased by about 5.47% in 2020 comparing to 2019.

Household products. Comparing to 2019, our household products revenue increased by about $5.10 million or 24.72% in 2020. The increase is primarily attributable to 50.90% increase in weighted average unit price for products sold and is partially offset by 17.40% decrease in quantity sold in 2020. The increase in weighted average unit price for products sold and decrease in quantity of products sold comparing the two periods are mainly due to we sold more higher unit price products such as Longrich energy pot and Longrich water purifier in 2020 than in 2019.

Operating Expenses

Operating expenses primarily consist of cost of sales, fulfilment expenses, marketing expenses and general and administrative expenses. Our total operating expenses increased by about $31.70 million or 52.77% from $60.07 million in 2019 to $91.77 million in 2020. All categories of our operating expenses increased in 2020 comparing to 2019. The increase is attributable to the increase in sales and expansion of our operations.

For the Year Ended For the Year Ended December 31, 2020 December 31, 2019 Variance $ Amount % of Revenue $ Amount % of Revenue $ Amount % ($ millions, except for percentages; differences due to rounding) Cost of Sales $ 86.40 89.18 % $ 56.08 90.77 % $ 30.32 54.07 % Fulfilment expenses 2.27 2.34 % 2.12 3.43 % 0.15 7.08 % Marketing expenses 1.03 1.06 % 0.72 1.17 % 0.31 43.06 % General and Administrative Expenses 2.06 2.13 % 1.15 1.86 % 0.91 79.13 % Total Operating Expenses $ 91.77 94.73 % $ 60.07 97.23 % $ 31.70 52.77 %

Cost of sales. Compared to 2019, cost of sales of cosmetic products increased by about $0.83 million or 5.20% from $17.10 million in 2019 to about $17.90 million in 2020. The increase is due to an increase in the average unit cost of $0.10 or 6.40%. The increase is partially offset by decrease of 0.13 million units or 1.18% in quantity sold in 2020 comparing to 2019. The increase in average unit cost is mainly due to the change in the mix of cosmetic products sold comparing the two periods. In 2020, we sold more high-end products with higher unit cost, including products under our premium brand, Yasi, comparing to 2019.

The cost of sales of health and nutritional supplements increased by about $25.80 million or 122.30% from $21.10 million in 2019 to $46.80 million in 2020. The increase is primarily attributable to increase in quantity of products sold.

The cost of sales of household products increased by about $3.70 million or 20.50% from $18.00 million in 2019 to $21.70 million in 2020. The increase is due to the increase of weighted average unit cost of $0.65 per unit or 45.84% comparing the two years.

Fulfillment expenses. Fulfillment expenses increased by $0.15 million or 7.00% in 2020 compared to 2019. The increase in our fulfillment expenses is primarily attributable to the increase in outbound freight costs resulting from the increased sales.

Marketing expenses. Marketing expenses increased by $0.31 million or 42.20% in 2020 compared to 2019. The increase in marketing expenses is consistent with the increase in sales and was primarily attributable to increase in payroll related expenses as we expanded our business in 2020.

General and administrative expenses. Compared to the 2019, general and administrative expenses increased by $0.92 million or 80.10% in 2020. The increase was primarily attributable to an increase in expenses related to preparation for the Nasdaq listing and initial public offering of approximately $0.90 million in fiscal year 2020.

Income from operations. Incomes from operations in the years ended December 31, 2020 and 2019 were $5.11 million and $1.70 million, respectively. The increase in income from operations is mainly due to the increase in our revenue comparing the two periods. Income from operations accounted for 5.27% and 2.75% of revenue in 2020 and 2019, respectively. The slight increase in income from operations to revenue ratio is mainly attributable to slight decrease in cost of sales and fulfilment expenses as a percentage to revenue.

Income before income taxes. Our income before income taxes was $5.12 million for 2020, an increase of $3.41 million or 199.42% from $1.71 million in 2019. The increase was primarily attributable to the increase in our revenue comparing the two years and slight decrease in cost of sales and fulfillment expenses as a percentages to revenue.

Net Income. Net income was $3.59 million in 2020, compared to $1.28 million in the same period of 2019.

Basic and diluted EPS. Basic and diluted earnings per share were $0.17 in 2020, compared to $0.06 in the same period of 2019.

Recent Development

On April 28, 2021, the Company announced it has officially launched its “Juhao Best Choice” community group-buying store initiative to continue growing its offline retail market presence. The community group-buying offline stores will sell fresh produce, foods and daily household consumer products in addition to the cosmetics and health and nutritional supplements currently sold in the Company’s franchised Love Home Stores (“LHH Stores”).

On April 13, 2021, the Company announced it has entered into a strategic cooperation agreement with ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE: ZTO and HKEX:2057) (“ZTO”), a global express delivery service provider. Pursuant to the cooperation agreement signed by the parties, JWEL and ZTO will seek in-depth collaboration in smart logistics and community new retail amid a growing population using mobile internet in the 5G era in China and around the world.

On March 19, 2021, the Company announced the closing of its initial public offering (“IPO”) of 3,714,286 ordinary shares at a price of $7.00 per ordinary share, for total gross proceeds of $26 million before deducting underwriting discounts and offering expenses. The ordinary shares of the Company began trading on March 17, 2021 on NASDAQ Capital Market under the symbol “JWEL”. On March 25, 2021, the Company announced the representative of the underwriters of the Company’s IPO has exercised the full over-allotment option to purchase an additional 557,143 ordinary shares at the IPO price of $7.00 per share. As a result, the Company has raised gross proceeds of approximately $3.9 million, in addition to the IPO gross proceeds of approximately $26 million, before underwriting discounts and offering expenses.

About Jowell Global Ltd.

Jowell Global Ltd. (the “Company”) operates one of China's leading e-commerce platforms for cosmetics, health and nutritional supplements and household products - Juhao Mall. The Company provides its own brand products to customers and sells and distributes other companies' health and nutritional supplements, cosmetics and certain household products on the Juhao Mall platform. In addition, Juhao Mall allows third parties to open their own stores on its platform. The Company has also been selling its products through authorized retail stores all across China, which operate under the brand name of “Love Home Store” or “LHH Store”. For more information, please visit https://www.1juhao.com/.

Forward-Looking Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements as defined by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include statements concerning plans, objectives, goals, strategies, future events or performance, and underlying assumptions and other statements that are other than statements of historical facts. When the Company uses words such as “may, “will, “intend,” “should,” “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “project,” “estimate” or similar expressions that do not relate solely to historical matters, it is making forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties that may cause the actual results to differ materially from the Company’s expectations discussed in the forward-looking statements. These statements are subject to uncertainties and risks including, but not limited to, the following: the Company’s goals and strategies; the Company’s future business development; financial condition and results of operations; product and service demand and acceptance; reputation and brand; the impact of competition and pricing; changes in technology; government regulations; fluctuations in general economic and business conditions in China and worldwide as well as assumptions underlying or related to any of the foregoing and other risks contained in reports filed by the Company with the SEC. For these reasons, among others, investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements in this press release. Additional factors are discussed in the Company’s filings with the SEC, which are available for review at www.sec.gov. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly revise these forward‐looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that arise after the date hereof.

JOWELL GLOBAL LTD

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

December 31, December 31, 2020 2019 ASSETS Current Assets: Cash $ 18,244,055 $ 11,511 Accounts receivable 306,450 - Accounts receivable - related parties 682,315 - Advance to suppliers 2,125,548 149,982 Advance to suppliers - related parties 583,387 8,052,988 Inventories, net 7,398,248 2,487,383 Deferred offering costs 420,968 33,847 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 253,673 454,640 Total current assets 30,014,644 11,190,351 Property and equipment, net 12,794 15,315 Intangible assets, net 34,933 53,773 Right of use lease assets, net 3,674,255 - Other non-current asset 121,848 - Deferred tax assets 6,380 - Total Assets $ 33,864,854 $ 11,259,439 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current Liabilities: Accounts payable $ 5,688,809 $ 2,913,271 Trade notes payable 580,896 - Deferred revenue 1,701,321 1,987,105 Current portion of operating lease liabilities 721,003 - Accrued expenses and other liabilities 1,209,105 1,796,673 Due to related parties 1,240,008 61,425 Taxes payable 1,011,775 126,319 Total current liabilities 12,152,917 6,884,793 Non-current portion of operating lease liabilities 2,967,193 - Total liabilities 15,120,110 6,884,793 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders’ Equity Common stock, $0.0001 par value, 450,000,000 shares authorized, 21,149,425 and 20,000,000 issued and outstanding at December 31, 2020 and 2019, respectively 2,115 2,000 Preferred stock, $0.0001 par value, 50,000,000 shares authorized, 750,000 issued and outstanding at December 31, 2020 and 2019 75 75 Additional paid-in capital 14,171,120 4,171,235 Statutory reserves 394,541 94,837 Retained earnings 3,353,031 66,043 Accumulated other comprehensive income 823,862 40,456 Total Stockholders’ Equity 18,744,744 4,374,646 Total Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity $ 33,864,854 $ 11,259,439

JOWELL GLOBAL LTD

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

For the Years Ended

December 31, 2020 2019 Net Revenues Revenues - third party $ 95,356,627 $ 61,775,903 Revenues - related party 1,522,546 - Total Net Revenues 96,879,173 61,775,903 Operating Expenses: Cost of revenues (86,404,697 ) (56,080,927 ) Fulfillment expenses (2,269,768 ) (2,122,041 ) Marketing expenses (1,027,895 ) (722,655 ) General and administrative expenses (2,063,997 ) (1,145,828 ) Total operating expenses (91,766,357 ) (60,071,451 ) Income From Operations 5,112,816 1,704,452 Other Income, net 6,106 1,266 Income Before Income Taxes 5,118,922 1,705,718 Provision for Income Taxes 1,532,230 427,359 Net Income 3,586,692 1,278,359 Deemed Dividend to Preferred Shareholders 122,835 46,206 Net Income Attributable to Ordinary Shareholders $ 3,463,857 $ 1,232,153 Earnings Per share – Basic and Diluted $ 0.17 $ 0.06 Weighted Average Shares Outstanding – Basic and diluted 20,222,976 20,000,000 Net Income $ 3,586,692 $ 1,278,359 Other Comprehensive income, net of tax Foreign currency translation income (loss) 783,406 2,437 Comprehensive Income $ 4,370,098 $ 1,280,796

JOWELL GLOBAL LTD

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

For the Years Ended

December 31, 2020 2019 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income $ 3,586,692 $ 1,278,359 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 25,926 19,004 Amortization of operating lease right-of-use assets 156,543 - Inventory reserve 24,172 - Deferred income taxes (6,044 ) - Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivables (289,767 ) - Accounts receivable - Related Parties (646,285 ) - Inventories (4,518,720 ) (26,295 ) Advance to suppliers (1,861,778 ) (44,747 ) Advance to suppliers - related parties 7,583,425 (4,136,542 ) Prepaid expenses and other current assets 218,550 (15,894 ) Accounts payables 2,445,100 1,244,593 Deferred revenue (396,109 ) 614,316 Operating lease liabilities (143,339 ) - Taxes payable 830,726 (201,521 ) Accrued expenses and other liabilities (669,939 ) 412,395 Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities 6,339,153 (856,332 ) Cash flows from investing activities: Advance for purchase of fixed assets (115,414 ) - Purchase of intangible assets - (39,951 ) Purchase of equipment (1,332 ) (6,184 ) Net cash used in investing activities (116,746 ) (46,135 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Trade notes payable 550,221 - Deferred offering costs (379,961 ) - Issuance of Ordinary Shares 10,000,000 - Capital injection - 2,273,470 Dividend paid - (1,551,081 ) Due to related parites 1,174,546 - Repayment of related party loans - (85,687 ) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities 11,344,806 636,702 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash 665,331 49,507 Net increase (decrease) in cash 18,232,544 (216,258 ) Cash, beginning of year 11,511 227,769 Cash, end of year $ 18,244,055 $ 11,511 Supplemental disclosure information: Cash paid for income tax $ 839,325 $ 573,448 Cash paid for interest $ - $ - Supplemental non-cash activities: Right of use assets obtained in exchange for operating lease obligations $ 3,480,231 $ -

