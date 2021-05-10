Bishop Fox Appoints Veteran Human Resources Executive as New Vice President of Team People

PHOENIX, May 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bishop Fox, the largest private offensive security testing firm, today announced the appointment of MJ Porcello as the company’s new vice president (VP) of team people. Porcello brings decades of human resources (HR) leadership experience, helping to build teams in high growth cybersecurity and technology companies, including BitSight and Arbor Networks. She will be responsible for providing Bishop Fox with the resources and structure to support the company’s accelerated growth, developing tools, training and resources that support those leading teams, and helping to further enhance rewards, recognition, and development programs that engage and further the careers of employees.



“Bishop Fox has experienced a surge in demand for our security consulting services and recruiting exceptional talent to support this growth and deliver a top-quality service to our customers is a top priority,” said Chief Operations Officer Bill Carroll at Bishop Fox. “To help us achieve our strategic business goals at such a pivotal time, we sought a seasoned HR executive. We’re fortunate to have MJ join us as she brings years of experience and success in building teams during times of expansion. We firmly believe that if we retain great talent, then we can continue to be the best offensive security company in the world.”

Porcello brings more than 20 years of human resources leadership experience, including a decade working at several leading companies in the cybersecurity industry. Prior to joining Bishop Fox, she served as the VP of people and talent at BitSight where she built and spearheaded the HR function. Prior to BitSight, she was the VP of human resources at Mendix, a Siemens company and the global leader in enterprise low-code software. She also served as the VP of HR at Arbor Networks (acquired by NETSCOUT in 2015) where she led the HR function during a time where the company tripled in size, soaring to more than 500 people; and as the VP of HR at Viisage (acquired by IDEMIA), a multinational technology company that provides identity-related security services. Earlier in her career, she helped build the global compensation programs for International Data Group (IDG), the world’s leading technology media, data, and marketing services company. Porcello received a Bachelor of Arts in Human Resources at the University of Massachusetts, Amherst and earned a Master of Business Administration from Northeastern University.

“Providing organizations with the assets and guidance needed to achieve their growth goals, while preserving the culture and values that made them great from the start, has always energized me throughout my career,” said Porcello. “Bishop Fox stands out as they consistently go above and beyond not only for their customers but their employees, and that philosophy is what attracted me to the team. The company truly fosters an employee-first culture with the utmost transparency and is dedicated to mentoring employees and nurturing advancement within the company. I’m really excited to expand upon all of the amazing talent management programs that Bishop Fox has created and to help the company attract and retain smart, team-oriented people who want to make a difference and thrive in their careers.”

About Bishop Fox

Bishop Fox is the largest private offensive security testing firm. Since 2005, the company has provided consulting and Security as a Service to the world’s leading organizations — working with over 25% of the Fortune 100 — to help secure their products, applications, networks, and cloud resources with penetration testing and security assessments. In February 2019, Bishop Fox closed $25 million in Series A funding from ForgePoint Capital, which has allowed the company to continue to grow its research capabilities and augment and scale its assessment capabilities through next generation offensive security technologies like the award-winning Continuous Attack Surface Testing (CAST), named Best Emerging Technology in the 2021 SC Awards. The company is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ and has offices in San Francisco, CA and Barcelona, Spain.

